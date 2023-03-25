Twenty-three years ago this weekend, the University of Tulsa basketball team was in Austin, Texas, for the opportunity of a lifetime — an NCAA Elite Eight clash with North Carolina. The winner would advance to the Final Four in Indianapolis.

The best player on the best team in TU history, Eric Coley was whistled for two early fouls. By the 13-minute mark of the second half, he had four fouls.

The nation’s top defensive player was limited to 24 minutes against the Tar Heels. If not for the fouls, Coley would have played 35-38 minutes.

Coley and then-TU coach Bill Self believe that the 1999-2000 Golden Hurricane was better than that North Carolina team, and I totally agree. Had Coley been on the floor for 35 minutes, Tulsa would have danced to the Final Four. Instead, the Tar Heels prevailed 59-55.

Having finished 32-5, Self’s final Hurricane squad is immortalized in a huge back-and-white portrait attached to a Reynolds Center wall.

For Eric Konkol, the 1999-2000 Hurricane isn’t a long-ago mythical squad. After Self left for Illinois, he was succeeded at TU by Buzz Peterson. As a Peterson graduate assistant, Konkol scored his first college basketball gig.

The 2000-01 Golden Hurricane was armed with Marcus Hill, David Shelton, Greg Harrington and Dante Swanson — players who had been so important during the 2000 Elite Eight run. Peterson’s TU team finished a 26-11 season by defeating Alabama for the NIT championship.

After only 288 days as the Tulsa coach, and only one week after Hurricane players cut down the NIT nets at Madison Square Garden, Peterson left for Tennessee. Konkol went with him.

In 2000-01, Konkol worked from an office that wasn’t much bigger than a broom closet. Today, he is in the more spacious and pressurized head coach’s office — positioned only a few steps from the portrait of Self’s 1999-2000 Hurricane.

If I were Konkol, I wouldn’t want to revisit his 2022-23 season — a 5-25 nightmare during which the Golden Hurricane was outscored by 364 points and finished last in the American Athletic Conference. He was a gamer, though, accommodating the Tulsa World and shortening his lunch break for a review of the most difficult season of his life.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge,” said Konkol, who was hired by TU athletic director Rick Dickson on March 22, 2022. “We had some level of preparation mentally for that.”

Konkol inherited a damaged program and a roster that lacked offensive weaponry.

“Reflection — there’s a lot of that,” the 46-year-old Konkol continued, “but I think it’s so important to move on to what is next.”

Shopping at the NCAA transfer portal and a return to the program-building starting line. As a staggering total of 11 Tulsa players have dived into the portal, Konkol now uses the same portal to replenish his locker room — hopefully, with guys who more effectively meld as a team than the ones who departed.

As Konkol talked, he turned to his laptop. In that moment, there were 862 Division I men’s basketball athletes in the portal. Every time a player enters the portal, the phones of Konkol and his assistants pop with notifications.

There are 363 Division I programs. Whether they need one player or three — or several, as is the case with TU — all of those programs have access to the same portal list that the Konkol staff monitors all day, every day.

“The portal giveth and the portal taketh. Right? It’s just a totally different game now,” Konkol said. “Between the transfer portal, the additional year of COVID eligibility (and) name, image and likeness opportunities — you just take those three, and it’s a totally different game than it was five years ago.

“We’re managing all of those variables in an ever-changing landscape, in a world with a great microscope not only on our program but on the lives of these kids who are making decisions.”

Today’s recruiting targets weren’t born when the 2000 Golden Hurricane was Elite, “so it’s hard to paint a picture of what (the TU program was in 1994-2003),” Coley said last week.

Because the portal allows players to have immediate eligibility elsewhere, a program can be built in a hurry. Perfect example: Kansas State. Just as quickly, the portal can ruin a program.

After Coley predicted that the Tulsa rebuild might last for five years, he added, “We might sit back and laugh at this (conversation) next year and say, ‘We thought it was going to be five years, and now all of a sudden, here we go.’ With the transfer portal, anything is possible.”

The ultimate intangible is chemistry. Konkol may bring in players who look great on paper and on video, but to achieve as the 1999-2000 Hurricane achieved, there has to be a special team chemistry on and off the court.

Coley and Tony Heard didn’t know each other before they became TU teammates. Today, they are still best friends.

“We’re brothers,” Coley says.

Of the 2022-23 Hurricane’s 25-loss stumble, Coley said, “It’s definitely unpleasant. It’s something no former player wants to see.”

Having been a Class 4A superstar at Eufuala, Coley was recruited by Oklahoma State’s Eddie Sutton but chose to sign with then-TU coach Steve Robinson in 1996. After Robinson left for Florida State in 1997, Self moved from Oral Roberts to TU.

For Self’s first Tulsa team, there was a 19-12 record but no postseason tournament. TU’s streak of four consecutive NCAA appearances had come to an end.

“We struggled real bad,” Coley recalls.

While one of the more popular TU basketball figures ever can relate to the sting of disappointment, none of the former Hurricane players can exactly relate to 25 losses. No previous Tulsa team had that many losses.

From his 2000-01 time at TU, Konkol has two treasured souvenirs of the 1999-2000 season: a mint-condition Golden Hurricane jacket with an “ELITE EIGHT” patch, and a never-before-worn T-shirt.

On the front of the shirt, there is the commemoration of TU having been an NCAA Tournament team. On the back, there is the tournament bracket. That shirt would perform well as an eBay auction item.

The point of taking Konkol down Memory Lane is that he has a vivid recall of TU basketball when it was hot, and of the Reynolds Center when it consistently had big crowds.

In the 8,355-seat Reynolds Center, Tulsa’s average home attendance in 2000-01 was 7,846. There were three sellouts that season. During the last 15 seasons of Hurricane basketball, there was a combined total of two sellout crowds.

Konkol knows the feeling of being in the building when it’s rocking, and now he knows the deflating feeling of having seen so many empty seats during his 5-25 debut season. Through the portal and the recruiting of development players from the high school level, it’s his job to fix University of Tulsa basketball. He signed up for this.

For what it’s worth, my belief that Konkol will succeed is strengthened each time I talk with him. He’s a smart guy with a sharp basketball mind, and now his drive is intensified because he just endured the most miserable season he’ll ever experience.