There was on Saturday a special basketball event at Tulsa’s Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.

It was a H-O-R-S-E exhibition — the Eddie Sutton Challenge. It was a just-for-fun shooting competition that matched well-known figures like Scott Sutton and Conley Phipps, Kristen Glover and Jared Glover, Bill Blankenship and Josh Blankenship, former ORU great Keni Jo Lippe and former ORU great Max Abmas, Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen and Jenks’ Zander Hart, and former Tulsa police “First 48” television stars Ronnie Leatherman and Matt Frazier.

Near the end of the fundraiser was a showdown that featured Seattle Seahawk brothers-for-life Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett.

Largent was a former University of Tulsa star and a former Seahawk superstar who was a first-ballot addition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He spent the entirety of his 14-season NFL career in Seattle. Undersized but tough as nails, he was a starter in 197 of the 200 games in which he played.

When Largent retired after the 1989 season, he was the NFL record-holder for career receptions, career receiving yards and career touchdown catches.

Lockett was a dynamic playmaker at Booker T. Washington and Kansas State. As a third-round pick of the Seahawks, he was an absolute steal in the 2015 NFL draft. Now an eight-season veteran, Lockett has the longest continuous run of all of the players on the Seattle roster.

On Saturday, after posing for photos with spectators and event coordinators, Lockett headed toward the parking lot with family members when he dropped this crazy factoid: “Yeah, Steve and I have the same birthday.”

A quick Wikipedia check confirmed Lockett’s report.

Largent was born in Tulsa on Sept. 28, 1954.

Lockett was born in Tulsa on Sept. 28, 1992.

Those Sept. 28 Tulsa babies will be linked forever because of their greatness as prolific pass-catchers in Seattle.

“Tyler is a good guy,” Largent said. “I really appreciate him coming back to Tulsa to do this event. I’m a big fan not only of him as a person, but of the way he plays and approaches the game.

“He has such a mature attitude about being a team leader. That means more to me than how many catches he has.”

For the record, Lockett was the H-O-R-S-E winner but the 68-year-old Largent was a gamer. He could pass for being 45. He’s just one of those really beautifully constructed people who ages very well.

“Actually,” Lockett said, “(Largent) moves around like he’s in his 20s.”

Thirty-four years have passed since his retirement from football, and Largent remains that organization’s career leader in receptions (819), receiving yards (13,089) and touchdown catches (100).

Through eight seasons as a Seahawk, the 30-year-old Lockett has 533 receptions, 7,100 receiving yards and 54 TD catches.

Lockett already is No. 2 on Seattle’s career list on TD receptions. Brian Blades (1988-98) currently is No. 2 on the Seahawk lists for receptions (581) and receiving yards (7,620).

With 49 more catches and 521 more receiving yards, Lockett will have supplanted Blades in the receptions and yardage categories.

During the 2023 season, at some point between Halloween and Thanksgiving, Lockett should hit those marks. The result would have Largent at the top and Lockett at No. 2 on Seattle’s career lists of the most meaningful pass-catching metrics.

Through all of Lockett’s Kansas State run, he was coached by Bill Snyder. Through all of Lockett’s Seattle run, he has been coached by Pete Carroll.

When Lockett mishandled a potential TD pass against the New York Giants last season, he seemed dejected on the sideline. Carroll responded with a quick but apparently effective pep talk, telling Lockett, “You are the best receiver I’ve ever seen.”

Lockett’s response to Carroll’s response was a go-ahead touchdown with two minutes left. Seattle prevailed 27-13.

Referring to the influence of Mt. Rushmore coaches like Snyder and Carroll, Lockett said, “Two of the greatest in the game. You talk about stability — those coaches do it the best.”

In Seattle, Largent still is a universally recognized and celebrated former Seahawk. During a typical season, he returns to Seattle for at least two home games. Some online lists rate him as having been the best Seahawk ever, regardless of position.

“I’m glad I played all the years that I did in Seattle,” Largent said. “It allowed me to develop a fan base. Players today might play with a team for three years, and then with another team for three years, and then with another for three more, and you just don’t develop real chemistry with the fans.”

Largent resides today in Tulsa, while Lockett’s primary offseason home is in the Dallas area. When Largent travels back to the Pacific Northwest, there always is a reunion of Tulsa’s Seahawk brothers.

“Tyler is a quiet, stay-to-himself type of guy,” Largent said, “but we have a good friendship and I really cherish it. He’s a heck of a player and a quality guy.”