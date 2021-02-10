Bill Haisten: TU’s Zaven Collins training for first-round prestige and a $6.5 million phone call

“I’m just grateful to be here,” Collins told Hines. “If not, I would probably still be in Hominy, working in the oilfield or doing something along those means.”

When Collins signed with TU in 2017, only a dreamer could have envisioned his 2021 status: that he would be in Dallas, training daily for upcoming draft-related workouts and striving to sustain or improve his position in the first-round order.

As there won’t be NFL Combine workouts this year, on-campus Pro Day events carry heavy significance. TU, OU and Oklahoma State all are expected to host NFL scouts for Pro Day exercises, but dates and details have not been announced. The likely window for Pro Day workouts: sometime in late March or early April. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1.

Collins seems to be the only Oklahoma athlete with a real chance at first-round prestige and money.

None of the draft-eligible Oklahoma State guys is projected as a first-rounder. In 16 years with Mike Gundy as the head coach, there never has been more than four Cowboys taken in any draft.