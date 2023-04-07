By the end of the men’s NCAA Tournament, were any of those players as talked-about and celebrated as Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Angel Reese of LSU?

I can answer that: it’s a strong “no.”

When have Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless committed more talk time to women’s basketball than they did this week?

I also can answer that: never.

Never before was there a college basketball postseason with more star power on the women’s side than on the men’s.

While I was in Tulsa, riveted to and fascinated by ESPN’s presentation of the Iowa-South Carolina semifinal and ABC’s presentation of the Iowa-LSU championship showdown, Angie Nelp got an in-person look at the games that may be influential for years to come.

Along with more than 19,000 others who filled the American Airlines Center, the University of Tulsa women’s head coach was in Dallas for the Final Four.

In a 77-73 semifinal, the 6-foot Clark scored 41 points as the Iowa Hawkeyes ended defending champion South Carolina’s 42-game win streak.

In the championship contest — seen by the largest television audience ever for women’s basketball — the 6-3 Reese totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Kim Mulkey-coached LSU Tigers defeated Iowa 102-85.

Referring to the Final Four weekend as a whole, Nelp said, “It was an amazing moment for all of women’s basketball. It was so telling of the growth of the game this year.

“I felt like there were people at the game (who weren’t specifically fans other either team). They were there just to watch the game. You see that happening more and more in our game.”

For Iowa-LSU, ABC’s audience peaked at 12.6 million viewers and settled at an average of 9.9 million.

There was nothing average, though, about a viewing audience of 9.9 million. It was historic, having obliterated the previous record for women’s basketball.

Before Iowa-LSU, the most-watched women’s game was the 2002 championship game matching UConn (with Sue Bird, Swin Cash and Diana Taurasi) and OU (with Stacey Dales and Sherri Coale). There were 5.7 million television viewers for UConn-OU.

The Iowa-South Carolina semifinal was the most-watched women’s semifinal ever, averaging 5.5 million viewers.

Nelp is a 43-year-old Eufaula native who before arriving at TU was an Arizona State assistant. With the Golden Hurricane, her two-season records are 34-24 overall and 19-9 at the Reynolds Center.

In two seasons before Nelp took over, TU was 14-35 overall and 9-16 on its home floor.

While TU’s pre-Eric Konkol men’s program was dismal with regard to in-state recruiting, Nelp has seven Oklahoma athletes on her roster. The combination of familiar faces and an entertaining style of play resulted in an impressive attendance spike. TU’s average home attendance has nearly doubled since Nelp started to rebuild the program.

As Clark shot the lights out and Reese was a playmaking wizard in Dallas, Nelp and her TU players exchanged text messages, marveling at what they were seeing.

From some people on social media, there was a strong, critical reaction to Reese’s celebration mannerisms directed at Clark. Reese first did the John Cena “you can’t see me” hand gesture, followed by pointing at her ring finger as if to say, “I’m getting a ring and you’re not.”

Clark was bothered by having come up short in a championship game, but not by Reese’s gestures. Those who were offended — I‘m guessing that most of them never played meaningful ball. That stuff happens all the time.

Reese did not invent trash talk. It has been a part of the sports fabric for a hundred years. Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Taurasi were great players and talkers. Clark herself has done the “you can’t see me” thing to opponents. When someone has something to say to her, she fires back.

At the college level again next season and for 15 years in the WNBA, I hope Clark and Reese become the most storied individual rivalry ever in women’s basketball. To be eligible for the WNBA draft, a player must have her 22nd birthday during the calendar year of that draft. Clark turned 21 in January. Reese is 21 in May.

It would be out of the ordinary to do this, but this women’s Final Four was extraordinary: The Iowa and LSU athletic departments should capitalize with home-and-home scheduling in the 2023-24 season.

There could, for example, be a mid-November game in Baton Rouge and a mid-December clash in Iowa City. Each game would draw a standing-room-only crowd and, again, a huge TV rating.

I also hope that Nelp is correct in her expectation that more girls than ever will become committed to serious basketball in summer camps and with school teams and summer teams.

It’s undeniable that women’s basketball is getting better, both in the quality of play and at the box office. For this year’s NCAA women’s tournament, there was a record-breaking overall attendance of more than 357,000.

Before LSU, no team ever had reached the 100-point mark in a championship game.

Against Louisville in the Elite Eight, Clark recorded the first 40-point triple-double ever in a women’s or men’s NCAA Tournament game. She averaged 28 points per game for the season, she was the national Player of the Year and she might already be the world’s best female offensive player.

“It was so energizing,” Nelp said of her Final Four experience in Dallas. “You could feel the magnitude of every moment. It was played at such a high level.”

It really was. It was an unprecedented experience for me – how much more interested I was in the women’s Final Four than the men’s Final Four.