Bill Haisten: TU must determine whether there’s a Frank Haith extension or a coaching change

TU’s position now: extend Haith’s contract or make a change. His contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 season. It is believed that his salary is in the neighborhood of at least $1.3 million, which nearly doubles the money Wojcik was paid at TU.

With only the one season remaining, Haith’s buyout dollar figure would be as manageable as it’s ever going to be.

However, for the sake of recruiting, TU can’t let a head coach get all the way to the finish line of a contract. And really, if TU does believe that Haith is the right man for the job, an extension should be for no less than two seasons.

If Dickson decides to sustain the TU-Haith relationship, a two-year minimum is the type of statement you should make to recruits. When a coach already is close to the end on a contract, a one-year extension is flimsy.

Also commanding Dickson’s attention is Philip Montgomery’s contract situation. The Hurricane football coach’s deal expires in January. Before Dickson returns to retirement, he has some heavy issues on his desk.

Since a beautiful stretch of victories over Memphis, Houston, Cincinnati and South Florida, the Hurricane basketball team is 3-7. In home losses to SMU, UCF and Tulane, Tulsa converted on only 26% of its 3-point attempts (16-of-61).