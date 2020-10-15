Bill Haisten: TU loses opportunity to get a signature win on a significant TV platform

With the postponement of the Cincinnati-Tulsa football game, there is for the Golden Hurricane the loss of an opportunity to get a signature victory on a significant television platform.

The Saturday contest would have matched eighth-ranked Cincinnati and Philip Montgomery’s most interesting TU team since 2016. It would have been the University of Tulsa’s first home game of the season and homecoming game, and it would have televised during an 11 a.m. window on ESPN2.

According to the Sports Media Watch website, there were 435,000 viewers for the Hurricane’s Oct. 3 victory at UCF (ESPN2). When the Hurricane fell 16-7 at Oklahoma State on Sept. 19 (ESPN), there were 1.7 million viewers.

The Cincinnati-TU telecast probably would have been in the 600,000-750,000 range in viewers.