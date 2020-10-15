Bill Haisten: TU loses opportunity to get a signature win on a significant TV platform

With the postponement of the Cincinnati-Tulsa football game, there is for the Golden Hurricane the loss of an opportunity to get a signature victory on a significant television platform.
The Saturday contest would have matched eighth-ranked Cincinnati and Philip Montgomery’s most interesting TU team since 2016. It would have been the University of Tulsa’s first home game of the season and homecoming game, and it would have televised during an 11 a.m. window on ESPN2.
According to the Sports Media Watch website, there were 435,000 viewers for the Hurricane’s Oct. 3 victory at UCF (ESPN2). When the Hurricane fell 16-7 at Oklahoma State on Sept. 19 (ESPN), there were 1.7 million viewers.
The Cincinnati-TU telecast probably would have been in the 600,000-750,000 range in viewers.
A television audience of 1 million is common for games involving Power Five programs, but not for American Athletic Conference teams. Some of TU’s more sizable viewer totals included 787,000 for the 2019 upset of UCF (ESPN2), 605,000 for the 2019 home loss to Oklahoma State (ESPN2), 939,000 for the 2019 loss at Michigan State (FS1), 668,000 for the 2015 loss at OU (FS1) and 1 million for the 2013 defeat at OU (ESPN2).
In 2010, the Golden Hurricane’s 28-27 triumph at Notre Dame was seen by an NBC audience of 2.3 million viewers.
Through the first six weeks of the season, college football television ratings are substantially below 2019 ratings.
After several months of limited options on live-sports content, it was expected that college football ratings at least would be typical if not improved. It hasn’t happened.
A comparison of the Fox Sports’ 2019 and 2020 OU-Texas telecasts reflects what’s happening with college football TV. For last year’s game, there were 7.3 million viewers. For last week’s game, there were 4.8 million.
For big-game September and October telecasts, it traditionally has been common to have audiences of at least 8 million viewers. For a Notre Dame-Georgia telecast in September 2019, there were 9.3 million viewers.
The most-watched 2020 game thus far: for last weekend’s Georgia victory over Tennessee on CBS, there were 5.8 million viewers.
