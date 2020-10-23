Bill Haisten: This TU team is complete and dangerous

Except for one minute in the third quarter, after USF had drawn to within 21-13, there was a refreshing lack of stress for Hurricane coaches and players who so often in 2017-19 couldn’t hold leads and would wind up with heartbreaking losses.

The 2020 Hurricane’s personality is shaped mostly by a strong defense and a strong run game, and Tulsa used those elements very well against the Bulls.

After South Florida got its third-quarter TD, the TU response was a flurry of three scores: a 62-yard dash by Deneric Prince, a 38-yard interception by linebacker star Zaven Collins and a 1-yard surge by Corey Taylor II.

During a span of five minutes and five seconds, the Tulsa advantage had grown from 21-13 to 42-13.

The truth is, this one happened as it should have happened. The Hurricane is a lot better than USF (now with 18 losses in its last 23 games). Montgomery has a squad that seems outfitted for contention in the American, and it all starts with the Tulsa run game.

As TU’s play-caller, Montgomery likes to spread the field and fire the football down the field. If anything, he seems to enjoy the ground game even more. To control games with his offensive line. To frustrate and fatigue opposing defenses with play after play of a punching run game.