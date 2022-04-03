Bill Haisten: ‘There will never again be anyone’ like Larry Egge, a Tulsa legend

Twelve days after he passed away at the age of 71, Larry Egge did what he had done for most of the last 50 years: he brought people together for a good time.

For a Saturday night event described as a “celebration of The Eggman’s life,” more than 400 medical associates, sports figures and media members convened in the ONEOK Club at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

This Saturday night special wasn’t preceded by a conventional memorial service. The Saturday party was the official Egge memorial. It was exactly what he would have wanted, his loved ones said, and it was a five-hour production.

There were touching testimonials, tons of hilarious reminiscing (because Egge’s sense of humor was world-class), and a beautiful reunion of so many people who loved him.

“Larry was the Harry Caray of Tulsa. Larger than life,” longtime Tulsa sportscaster Don King said. “I’ve been around this market for 60 years, and nobody comes close to Larry for having been the life of the party at every party he ever attended.”

Catered barbecue was served. There were two fully stocked bars. The Final Four basketball games were shown on big televisions. On smaller screens, there was a slideshow of Egge images and a collection of some of his more memorable phrases.

The South Dakota native was most noted for this one: “Don’t you worry about it.”

I heard him say that at least a hundred times, which means that his close friends heard it 10,000 times.

While Egge never played ball or coached ball in Tulsa, he became one of the more well-known sports figures in Tulsa history. For a long time, he was an athletic trainer and marketing executive for the Eastern Oklahoma Orthopedic Center (known now as Advanced Orthopedics). Egge was associated with the Tulsa Roughnecks, the Drillers, the University of Tulsa, Oral Roberts University and several high schools.

“In our field (of athletic trainers), he was the most well-known guy around,” said Brian Coyle, a former longtime Bishop Kelley trainer who now is a health sciences instructor at Rogers State. “He didn’t have any kids of his own, so he would treat young trainers like they were his kids. Always supportive. Just a great guy.

“When I called him to let him know he had been selected (for 2016 induction into the Oklahoma Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame), he was speechless for 10 seconds. I think I’m the only person ever to have rendered Larry Egge speechless.”

Egge was renowned for having been a skilled medical professional, but he became famous because, as King stated, he was the life of the party for 71 years. For the Tulsa World in 2016, Scott Cherry wrote a fantastic feature piece on Egge.

“There’s no way I wasn’t going to be here,” said Mike Bilbow, formerly a KJRH-2 camera operator who worked at TU for several years and now is an associate athletic director at the University of Georgia.

Bilbow traveled to Egge’s party from Athens, Georgia. Bilbow’s former KJRH boss Al Jerkens drove in from Nashville.

Former ORU athletics official Mike Minyard flew in from California. Bill and Gayle Land returned to Tulsa from their home in San Antonio.

A former Tulsa sports-talk host, a former Tulsa Cable “Sports Scene” host and more recently the television voice of the San Antonio Spurs, Land addressed the big group on Saturday, sharing the stories of “Johnny Trash” and Egge’s heroic piracy of celebration alcohol in 1983.

The Egge-Land relationship dates to 1975, when Egge was a Wichita State trainer and Land a Wichita, Kansas, sportscaster who one year later became the play-by-play voice of the Shockers.

Destined to become a national championship football coach at Tennessee, Phillip Fulmer was a Wichita State assistant in 1974-78. Fulmer, Egge and Land were roommates. It was during that period that Egge’s alter ego “Johnny Trash” would sing for patrons of Wichita’s Red Lion bar. Egge was a karaoke superstar who specialized in Johnny Cash tunes, and “Johnny Trash” was his performance name.

During the early ’80s, as Egge had been hired as the head trainer for the Roughnecks soccer organization, he and Land also were roommates in Tulsa. “Johnny Trash” was a cornerstone vocalist in Tulsa karaoke bars.

For many years, Egge would sing “Take Me Out to The Ballgame” during Drillers games. Even after Egge was settled in Tulsa, was remembered so fondly in Wichita that a bar owner there offered him a plane ticket and free beer to return for a two-night engagement as “Johnny Trash.”

As the Roughnecks were defeating heavily favored Toronto in the North American Soccer League’s 1983 championship bowl, Land recalled, there were cases of beer and champagne in the Blizzard’s locker room.

Toronto was expected to win before a crowd of more than 50,000 at Vancouver, British Columbia, so the booze had been delivered accordingly.

With five minutes left to play, Egge gave two young men a $20 bill and instructed them to transfer the alcohol to the Tulsa locker room. After the Roughnecks prevailed 2-0, they and Egge savored the moment with drinks.

“When TU played in the NIT in 2001,” King said, “Larry and a group of eight or nine Tulsa people walked into Gallaghers — a famous New York steakhouse. Everyone was wearing TU gear. You know how bartenders are: ‘Here come a bunch of Okies. They probably won’t tip very much.’ For several minutes, Egge’s group stood at the bar and couldn’t get waited on.

“Larry threw three $100 bills on the bar and said, ‘Hey, you think we can get waited on now?’ By the time Egge and his people were finished there, the entire bar was singing ‘Oklahoma’.”

From Mike Knoll, a former TU defensive coordinator: “Me and some of the (Golden Hurricane staff members) like Mark Wojciehowski, along with the trainers, we would run around with Larry and we called ourselves The Usual Suspects. Larry bought so many drinks for so many people. I always wanted his expense account. We had so much fun.”

During the Saturday party, I formulated a list of adjectives that seemed to fit Egge: bold, clever, generous, uninhibited and transcendent. With his deep voice and wit, he would have been an amazing radio personality. His reach and impact extended way beyond the sports-medicine universe.

In Tulsa history overall, Egge has to rank as the city’s all-time hospitality king. For decades, he hosted an annual Eastern Oklahoma Orthopedic Center summer barbecue and an annual Christmas party.

On Saturday, in effect, he hosted his own memorial event.

“Larry was a friend and a mentor,” said Dan Newman, who worked with Egge at EOOC and now is Union’s head athletic trainer. “Larry was Tulsa. Look at this party. Look at all of these people from different walks of life.

“He touched so many lives. There will never again be anyone like The Eggman.”

