Bill Haisten: The score of a lifetime – Shawn Jackson's TU touchdown at Notre Dame

During the game’s final minute, there was another big one — John Flanders’ end-zone interception after Notre Dame had driven into chip-shot range for a field goal.

Ten years later, it’s still hard to believe that Notre Dame ran a pass play in that situation.

Ten years later, Jackson is a 30-year-old family man who officiates high school football games. He’s an umpire, of course — positioned near the linebackers and in a heavy traffic zone. He always thrived in heavy traffic for TU.

By the end of his 2013 senior season, Jackson had become one of the two most productive linebackers in program history. The only 400-tackle linebackers in Hurricane history were Nelson Coleman (413 tackles in 2004-07) and Jackson (401).

Jackson and his wife Amber (“my college sweetheart,” he says) are the parents of a young son, Shawn II, and an infant daughter, Maddox, who Jackson says “changed everything in our house. She runs the place.”

As a 6-foot, 250-pound force at McLain, Jackson was a quarterback who accounted for career totals of 8,400 total yards and 95 touchdowns. As a defender, he had more than 500 tackles. His performances and numbers were astounding, and yet there were only two scholarship offers: from Pittsburg State and from TU.