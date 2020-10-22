Bill Haisten: The score of a lifetime – Shawn Jackson's TU touchdown at Notre Dame

During his four-season run as a McLain quarterback and All-State linebacker, Shawn Jackson would get his touchdowns and tackles before a typical home crowd of about 500 spectators.
At Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 30, 2010, and as a starting freshman outside linebacker for the University of Tulsa, Jackson noticed the enormity of the crowd — and first felt the enormity of the moment — during his pregame stretching routine.
“This was a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so I was just taking it all in,” he remembers. “That was my dream — to play big-time college football. It was pretty special.”
It wasn’t quite as special during the final minute of the first half, when Jackson was flagged for a roughing-the-passer infraction. The 15-yard mark-off carried the Fighting Irish to the Tulsa 30-yard line.
“I knew coach Graham (then-TU head man Todd Graham) was about to yell at me,” Jackson recalls. “But the coaches always told us to focus on the next play. That’s what I did.”
Jackson will never forget that next play.
As TU linebackers Curnelius Arnick and Jackson blitzed to the fringe of the Notre Dame pass pocket, Fighting Irish QB Tommy Rees looked to his right and released what would have been a short pass.
With 37 seconds left in the half, Arnick elevated and re-directed the football to Jackson, who collected the easy interception and raced 66 yards for a nationally televised TD. When he crossed the goal line, 37 seconds were left in the half.
“It was just a reaction play,” Jackson said last week. “You just go get it. Your instincts take over and you make a play. The whole run, I was thinking, ‘I’m actually about to score a touchdown in a big college football game.’ ”
Before the game, as they approached the visitors’ locker room, Jackson and his teammates walked near a statue of legendary Fighting Irish coach Knute Rockne.
On the same field on which Rockne coached for 13 seasons, and drove the Irish to a record of 105-12-5, Jackson scored the touchdown of a lifetime.
The crowd of 80,795 was shocked. The Notre Dame halftime lead amounted to only 20-18.
The Fighting Irish had been an 8½-point favorite over a really good Tulsa squad that would finish the season with 10 wins.
All victories have value. Beating Memphis, Houston and Hawaii were important at the time, but a road win over Notre Dame is a signature moment for any program like Tulsa’s.
The 10th anniversary of a Notre Dame conquest commands a two-page spread in the Tulsa World.
The 28-27 Golden Hurricane victory was defined by big plays: Arnick’s 97-yard, two-point return of a blocked extra-point kick; Jackson’s pick-six moment; and Damaris Johnson’s 59-yard punt-return touchdown.
During the game’s final minute, there was another big one — John Flanders’ end-zone interception after Notre Dame had driven into chip-shot range for a field goal.
Ten years later, it’s still hard to believe that Notre Dame ran a pass play in that situation.
Ten years later, Jackson is a 30-year-old family man who officiates high school football games. He’s an umpire, of course — positioned near the linebackers and in a heavy traffic zone. He always thrived in heavy traffic for TU.
By the end of his 2013 senior season, Jackson had become one of the two most productive linebackers in program history. The only 400-tackle linebackers in Hurricane history were Nelson Coleman (413 tackles in 2004-07) and Jackson (401).
Jackson and his wife Amber (“my college sweetheart,” he says) are the parents of a young son, Shawn II, and an infant daughter, Maddox, who Jackson says “changed everything in our house. She runs the place.”
As a 6-foot, 250-pound force at McLain, Jackson was a quarterback who accounted for career totals of 8,400 total yards and 95 touchdowns. As a defender, he had more than 500 tackles. His performances and numbers were astounding, and yet there were only two scholarship offers: from Pittsburg State and from TU.
Jackson’s physique always was a discussion topic. For the Tulsa World in 2013, I attempted to explain it this way: “(Jackson) can best be described as being a thick athlete. He is proportioned as a nose tackle might be, but runs like a safety.”
“Every game,” Jackson says now, “I wanted to show the schools who didn’t recruit me that they made a mistake.”
Jackson was a great fit for the TU football program and for the university. The Jackson-TU relationship is permanent.
A hundred years from now, his touchdown at Notre Dame still will rank as one of the more meaningful plays in one of the more meaningful victories in Tulsa football history.
