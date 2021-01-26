Bill Haisten: Temple setback caps a perception-altering two weeks for the Golden Hurricane

Before Jan. 13, the University of Tulsa basketball team was 7-3 and had a six-game win streak.
On Dec. 29, there was the Reynolds Center conquest of then-No. 5-ranked Houston. In road wins over Cincinnati and South Florida, the Golden Hurricane never trailed. Impressed by TU’s tough, smart performances, I was inspired to share an opinion that I really believed at that moment: “This Tulsa team could develop into the best Tulsa team since 2003 — when the roster still was powered by players recruited by Bill Self.”
When time expired on Tuesday’s contest at Temple, this Tulsa team occupied a much different place in the American Athletic Conference standings – and in my mind.
As a slight favorite in Philadelphia, while matched with a Temple squad that entered with records of 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the American, the Hurricane had a 22-point deficit in each half and wound up with a 76-67 loss.
In such a good place on Jan. 13, the Hurricane now has lost in three of its last four games. There was a 19-point setback at Wichita State, a one-point home win over Memphis, a 27-point defeat at Houston and the nine-point disappointment at Temple.
TU hasn’t won in Wichita since 2001. During the most recent meeting of the Hurricane and Shockers, Tulsa shot 33% overall. After only 11 minutes at Houston, Tulsa trailed by 20 points.
After having never trailed at Cincinnati and South Florida, Frank Haith’s seventh Golden Hurricane team never led at Wichita State, never led at Houston and never led at Temple.
In its last four games, TU was 22-of-87 on 3-point attempts (25%).
When I wrote about TU two weeks ago, I believed every syllable of it. There was a share of the AAC title last season, bundled with this season’s Houston, Cincinnati and South Florida performances, so I thought TU had turned a corner.
Maybe it was wishful thinking. I know Tulsa winters are a lot more fun when TU basketball functions at a consistently winning, entertaining level.
Younger TU fans have never seen from the Golden Hurricane what I define as “consistently winning, entertaining basketball.” A 1993-2003 type of sustained excellence.
For every coach and player since, the 1993-2003 numbers are the standards: during that magic decade, there were eight NCAA Tournament appearances, 11 March Madness victories, a run to the Elite Eight and two Sweet Sixteens.
There were Gary Collier, Shea Seals, Pooh Williamson, Lou Dawkins, Rod Thompson, Michael Ruffin, Kevin Johnson, Eric Coley, Greg Harrington, Brandon Kurtz, David Shelton, Tony Heard, Dante Swanson and Jason Parker.
There were the UCLA, Oklahoma State and North Carolina games. There was the Tayshaun Prince game. During that period, TU was a mid-major star.
“This Tulsa team could develop into the best Tulsa team since 2003”: before formulating such a judgment, I should have worked from a greater sample size. These last three losses were hard to watch.
And now that I’ve written this, unpredictable TU probably wins in six of its next seven games and gets hot from the 3-point line.