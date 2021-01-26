Bill Haisten: Temple setback caps a perception-altering two weeks for the Golden Hurricane

Before Jan. 13, the University of Tulsa basketball team was 7-3 and had a six-game win streak.

On Dec. 29, there was the Reynolds Center conquest of then-No. 5-ranked Houston. In road wins over Cincinnati and South Florida, the Golden Hurricane never trailed. Impressed by TU’s tough, smart performances, I was inspired to share an opinion that I really believed at that moment: “This Tulsa team could develop into the best Tulsa team since 2003 — when the roster still was powered by players recruited by Bill Self.”

When time expired on Tuesday’s contest at Temple, this Tulsa team occupied a much different place in the American Athletic Conference standings – and in my mind.

As a slight favorite in Philadelphia, while matched with a Temple squad that entered with records of 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the American, the Hurricane had a 22-point deficit in each half and wound up with a 76-67 loss.

In such a good place on Jan. 13, the Hurricane now has lost in three of its last four games. There was a 19-point setback at Wichita State, a one-point home win over Memphis, a 27-point defeat at Houston and the nine-point disappointment at Temple.