Bill Haisten: Shaker Reisig as TU's next Shea Seals? It could happen

“It’s been refreshing,” Kirk Fridrich says of new University of Tulsa football coach Kevin Wilson's immediately aggressive recruiting of Tulsa-area athletes.

At Union, Fridrich is the head man of a program that produces a high volume of major-college talent.

“We obviously have proud programs in this area. We’re all proud of the work we’ve done and the (developed athletes) we provide to colleges,” said Fridrich, whose interest in TU football extends beyond the recruiting of his Redhawk players. In 1986, as a Shawnee senior, he signed with TU and became a Hurricane defensive lineman.

On Wednesday, 24 TU football newcomers were discussed during Wilson’s National Signing Day news conference. Nine of the newcomers are Oklahomans. Three of them — safety Devin Robinson, wide receiver Grayson Tempest and offensive lineman Bennett Ringleb — are Union seniors.

Two weeks ago, Union sophomore quarterback Shaker Reisig announced on Twitter that he had received a University of Tulsa offer. Because he had been the ninth-grade starting QB for the 2021 6A champion Jenks Trojans and then made a stunning May move to arch-rival Union, Reisig is the most famous player in Tulsa County.

As a Union sophomore, Reisig completed 73% of his passes. There were 27 touchdown passes against only three interceptions. With regard to the mechanics of the position, I’ve never seen a more polished and smooth high school quarterback.

The early Reisig offer is a brilliant play by TU. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Reisig already has several FBS offers and will get several more. Wilson coordinated great offenses at OU and Ohio State. If his Tulsa offense functions at a dazzling level, then Reisig might ultimately decide that Wilson and the Hurricane are his best option.

And if Reisig does eventually commit to TU as a member of the recruiting Class of 2025, it could influence other Oklahoma stars to more strongly consider the Hurricane program.

Thirty years ago, in one of more impactful recruiting victories in TU basketball history, then-TU coach Tubby Smith signed a local superstar — Shea Seals of McLain. For a 1993-94 Hurricane team that surged to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen, Seals was tremendous freshman. By the 1997 end of his TU run, Seals was the program’s career leader in scoring. He still holds that distinction.

After the signing of Seals, TU seemed to become a trendy destination for in-state recruits. Ray Poindexter, Rod Thompson, Zac Bennett, Eric Coley, Tony Heard and Dante Swanson were Oklahoma athletes who followed Seals’ lead – signing with the University of Tulsa and becoming difference-makers during the best 10-year period for the basketball program.

Could Reisig one day have a Shea Seals impact on Tulsa football? You never know. With the scholarship offer, Wilson has taken that necessary first step toward that possibility.

For eight years, both regarding football and men’s basketball, there was a persistent and baffling narrative regarding TU: Why don’t Golden Hurricane coaches more aggressively recruit in Tulsa County?

Within the Tulsa area are the five most accomplished of Oklahoma’s Class 6AI football high schools: Jenks, Bixby, Owasso, Broken Arrow and Union. Booker T. Washington always has high-end athletes.

Holland Hall and the Christian schools — Lincoln, Metro and Rejoice — have become private-school powers. How did that happen? Good coaching and really good players.

Wagoner and Coweta have young players who will develop into major-college recruits.

It frequently appeared that the two- or three-star Texas kid would get a TU scholarship offer instead of the two- or three-star Tulsa kid whose measurements and talent were the exact equal of the Texas kid.

No one suggested that TU should choose a Tulsa player over a more qualified Texan, but there were so many examples of local athletes who could have flourished with the Hurricane but weren’t given the opportunity.

So, they flourished elsewhere. The most glaring examples of football stars ignored by TU: Locust Grove QB Mason Fine (a record-setting passer at North Texas) and Bixby wide receiver Brennan Presley (Oklahoma State’s leading receiver during the 2022 season).

Hired at TU on Dec. 5, Wilson already has been on the Union High Campus four times. He and staff members have gotten to know area coaches and area athletes.

“Some of the very best coaches and programs in this nation are in this area and county. They can stack up with anyone,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “And once in a while there will be a dude at Kingfisher and some guy down at Idabel or a kid at Weatherford or Clinton. There is good football in this state.

“If you do your job, you can find some tough, local, fast guys who can play the game.”

The new Tulsa coaches became familiar not only with immediately available senior prospects, but with underclassmen like Shaker Reisig.

“The back yard will be the hardest area for us to recruit,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “It will get over-recruited. Everybody’s going to Bixby. Everybody’s going to Jenks. It’s going to be a fistfight at those schools sometimes.”

Fridrich was the tour guide as Wilson and new Hurricane staff members were given a look at Union’s new stadium and incredible strength-and-conditioning facility.

“(Wilson) was impressed,” Fridrich reports. “Any time a college coach comes here, they get the tour.

“We want college programs to know that if they’re getting a kid from Union, he’s going to be college-ready. They’ve been trained and they won’t bat an eye when they arrive at a college campus and see what’s expected.”