Bill Haisten: Saturday's game could top TU-Notre Dame for the most-watched TU telecast in history

A recent Barry Lewis Facebook post included a reference to the University of Tulsa’s Dec. 5, 1970 home football game against North Texas.
Barry’s post was beyond a common FYI share. It’s historically relevant.
That 1970 North Texas-TU contest was televised live, during a Saturday night prime-time window, by ABC. For as long as there’s been televised college football, the “Saturday night on ABC” window has been a prestigious platform.
The OU Sooners and OSU Cowboys have gotten numerous ABC prime-time exposures, but it’s been 50 years and two weeks since a Tulsa football team scored a role in that coveted Saturday window.
Finally, it happens again this weekend. At 7 p.m. Saturday, ABC carries the American Athletic Conference Championship game matching the 20th-ranked Golden Hurricane and sixth-ranked, unbeaten Cincinnati Bearcats.
The 1970 telecast was regional, carried by ABC affiliates in five states. On Saturday, there is a true national telecast and the potential for the largest TV audience in TU football history. The largest audience is believed to have been 2.3 million viewers for NBC’s coverage of Tulsa’s 2010 upset of Notre Dame.
For the Tulsa-OSU opener on Sept. 19, according to Sports Media Watch, ESPN attracted 1.73 million viewers. For other TU telecasts this season, the audience size ranged from 561,000 (for the Oct. 23 win at South Florida on ESPN) to 283,000 (for the Nov. 14 win over SMU on ESPN2).
For last year’s AAC Championship telecast, an audience of 2.88 million watched Memphis defeat Cincinnati. Saturday’s viewing audience should be TU’s biggest of the season and could supplant the 2010 Notre Dame telecast as the most-watched Tulsa telecast ever.
ABC/ESPN’s Joe Tessitore has the play-by-play assignment on the Tulsa-Cincinnati showdown. He was born one month after the 1970 North Texas-TU game.
At Cincinnati’s 32,000 Nippert Stadium, the state of Ohio has decided to cap the attendance at about 5,800. It won’t be a snake-pit type of challenge for the Hurricane, but it’s absolutely a football challenge: Cincinnati is the most complete team on the TU schedule and has a 19-game win streak on its home turf.
As the ultimate roller-coaster operation in college football, Tulsa since 2007 has achieved five seasons of at least 10 wins and endured five seasons of at least eight losses.
Preceding this incredibly entertaining 2020 season were Tulsa finishes of 2-10 in 2017, 3-9 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019. In the AAC preseason poll, the Hurricane was ninth. Now, there’s an ABC prime-time shot at a conference title.
Tulsa had a storybook season in 2012, totaling 11 wins while capturing the Conference USA title and beating Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl. American Athletic Conference football is played at stronger and clearly better levels than C-USA football is played. The AAC has a more lucrative relationship with television networks.
Even during losing seasons, Montgomery’s program has been consistently competitive in the AAC. TU has produced NFL-caliber defensive players and offensive linemen. The TU offense occasionally manages something dynamic, but there hasn’t been a consistent potency since 2016.
TU is really overdue for a big-game performance of 500 yards and 40 points. It would be amazing to see something like that on Saturday.
Philip Montgomery’s sixth Tulsa squad has a six-game victory streak because of a tremendous defense and in spite of an offense that consistently gets off to slow starts. It won’t take long for viewers to get a feel for the Hurricane’s chances of winning as a two-touchdown underdog.
In first-quarter scoring this season, Tulsa has a 46-12 deficit.
The Hurricane trailed 23-5 at UCF, 17-3 against East Carolina, 21-0 against SMU and 14-0 during the fourth quarter of the Tulane game. Each time, Tulsa rallied to win.
The East Carolina, SMU and Tulane games were classics. In overtime against Tulane, linebacker Zaven Collins scored on a 96-yard interception return. The former Hominy Buck has been great all season, and he may be one of the 10 best players in Hurricane history, but that one remarkable highlight against Tulane is the type of play that resonates with the people who make decisions on major individual awards.
As a Butkus Award finalist, Collins is tracking toward becoming TU’s first All-American since Jerry Ostroski in 1991.
If Collins’ offensive teammates can rise to the occasion as he typically does, Tulsa has a chance to upend the Bearcats. However, if there is a 17-0 type of deficit at Cincinnati, there is no chance of recovery. Saturday’s first period is must-see television.
The 1970 North Texas-Tulsa game kicked off at 8:30. The Skelly Stadium attendance amounted to 10,000.
With such a late start time, a fan could have car-shopped during the afternoon (and purchased a new Ford Torino for $3,500) and stopped for a nice pregame meal (like the Southern fried chicken at the Golden Drumstick, an 11th and Yale restaurant that 50 years ago was a prominent sponsor of TU’s football and basketball broadcasts).
If your new Torino was outfitted with an 8-track tape player, you could have sampled the No. 1 song in America — “I Think I Love You” by The Partridge Family — as you made the short drive from the Golden Drumstick to the TU campus.
In 1970, actor Danny Bonaduce had the “Danny Partridge” role — the redheaded, wise-guy Partridge kid. Today, he is a 61-year-old radio personality.
That’s how long it’s been since Tulsa football was showcased in an ABC Saturday night window, and the passage of that much time underscores the significance of this moment for the Hurricane program.
