Bill Haisten: Saturday's game could top TU-Notre Dame for the most-watched TU telecast in history

As a Butkus Award finalist, Collins is tracking toward becoming TU’s first All-American since Jerry Ostroski in 1991.

If Collins’ offensive teammates can rise to the occasion as he typically does, Tulsa has a chance to upend the Bearcats. However, if there is a 17-0 type of deficit at Cincinnati, there is no chance of recovery. Saturday’s first period is must-see television.

The 1970 North Texas-Tulsa game kicked off at 8:30. The Skelly Stadium attendance amounted to 10,000.

With such a late start time, a fan could have car-shopped during the afternoon (and purchased a new Ford Torino for $3,500) and stopped for a nice pregame meal (like the Southern fried chicken at the Golden Drumstick, an 11th and Yale restaurant that 50 years ago was a prominent sponsor of TU’s football and basketball broadcasts).

If your new Torino was outfitted with an 8-track tape player, you could have sampled the No. 1 song in America — “I Think I Love You” by The Partridge Family — as you made the short drive from the Golden Drumstick to the TU campus.

In 1970, actor Danny Bonaduce had the “Danny Partridge” role — the redheaded, wise-guy Partridge kid. Today, he is a 61-year-old radio personality.

That’s how long it’s been since Tulsa football was showcased in an ABC Saturday night window, and the passage of that much time underscores the significance of this moment for the Hurricane program.

