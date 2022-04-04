Bill Haisten: Rick Dickson driven to capitalize on TU’s fresh energy, momentum

When new Golden Hurricane basketball coach Eric Konkol was introduced to media members and 500 University of Tulsa fans on March 22, the university made a statement by not cutting any corners on an impressive production.

It took place on the Reynolds Center court. There was a resounding emphasis on decorations and hospitality. Fans and alumni were served free wine, beer, soda and food. Konkol talked with fans for nearly two hours. Athletic director Rick Dickson and TU President Brad Carson did the same.

There’s immeasurable value in positive word-of-mouth messaging. If 500 people were dazzled by the March 22 Konkol celebration, then maybe they mentioned it to a few people and maybe those people mentioned it to a few others.

From a planning-and-execution standpoint, Dickson and his staff members hit a grand slam. Even they seemed pleasantly surprised that everything went so well, and then they recognized the opportunity of the moment.

TU is in a better place than it was three weeks ago, but Dickson wants more. His message to staff members: “We can’t just use this event as an introduction. We’ve got to make it a springboard (to better days ahead).”

The TU athletic department launched a more aggressive marketing approach several months ago, and more recently Dickson has asked his people to double their efforts in selling greater numbers of football and basketball tickets, achieving a spike in Golden Hurricane Club memberships, and regaining some or all of the local sports-market share that TU seemed to have lost in recent years.

Now, there is TU’s well-timed Hall of Fame Weekend: on Friday, the 7 p.m. Blue & Gold Gala (an evening of food, drinks and casino-style gaming at the Reynolds Center); the 11 a.m. Saturday scrimmage that ends the TU football program’s spring-practice period; and the 6 p.m. Saturday Hall of Fame dinner and the induction of Jeb Blount, Tubby Smith, Michelle Sechser, Chris O’Hare, Ryan Pore and the 1971 Golden Hurricane baseball team.

University officials hope for a gala crowd of more than 400. Among auction items are trips to TU’s 2022 football games at Ole Miss and Navy, along with a TU quilt handmade by Ashli Montgomery (the wife of Hurricane football coach Philip Montgomery).

The Hall of Fame activities generate desperately needed revenue for the athletic department, and Dickson knows it’s important for TU to be as impressive on Friday and Saturday as it was on March 22.

“During our meeting this morning, Rick told us to think big,” said Kyle Zerr, TU’s athletics director of development. “We have to engage the Tulsa community. Families who have no connection to the University of Tulsa – we’ve got to get them on campus.”

When Dickson saw less-than-expected attendance totals for 2021 football home games and historically terrible basketball attendance at the Reynolds Center this season, “I knew we had work to do,” he said.

“It’s been my experience,” Dickson stated, “that our peak eras in sports success have (coincided with) great connections to the city of Tulsa. Our (2021-22) attendance wasn’t indicative of what we should have had, so it was a draw-the-line reaction – how do we reignite this thing and get a better response?”

It’s not enough to just unlock the gates and hope for the best.

“We didn’t have enough (marketing) personnel to even help ourselves,” Dickson explained, and that resulted in TU’s partnership with The Aspire Group – an Atlanta company specializing in consulting, research and ticket sales. Since August, TU representatives on average have placed more than 400 calls a week to potential ticket customers.

“This year showed me a good scorecard on where we were,” Dickson said. “For me, this fall and winter expedited the urgency of it. This is about being bold with a good strategy and plan. Acting boldly.

“The good news is, starting with (Carson), campus leadership is ready to help us achieve that.”

Dickson’s bottom line: “On 40 to 50 occasions each year – most of them athletics events – we have a chance to roll out the red carpet and make a great impression. The fan experience has to get better. It has to be great. That sets the tone.”

Examples of an improved fan experience: For starters, Dickson wants a new sound system at the Reynolds Center and better concessions both at the Reynolds Center and H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Compared to the 2019 season, TU football concessions sales were up 75% in 2021. Why? Because concessions locations were positioned in a smarter, more strategic manner. It was that simple.

Almost immediate responses to the Konkol hiring were a flurry of donations and the sale of about 150 season tickets for the 2022-23 season. Typically, no one is thinking about tickets 7½ months before a season begins, but Konkol’s arrival inspired some TU fans to act now.

From Jason Malay, TU’s associate athletic director for revenue generation and fan engagement: “Now that we have more of the right people and more resources than we had in August, I’m looking forward to getting after it.”

A few days ago, someone at TU had an auction-item idea: a day of fishing with Steve Largent and Dickson. In an email, alumni were made aware of that item. Within a couple of hours, there was a $3,000 bid.

That was a week ago. There’s no telling where the bid process currently stands, but it was a great idea to involve Largent and get an initial response of $3,000.

As a stand-alone promotion, fishing with Largent and Dickson won’t save TU sports. It was a smart suggestion, though, and when bundled with other smart suggestions, the result could be a healthier and more locally relevant and popular University of Tulsa athletic department.

That potential drives Dickson every day, and in turn he drives his people to make it happen.

