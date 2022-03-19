Bill Haisten: Recognizing the value of local hustle – it’s essential for the next TU coach

As University of Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson seems to be nearing the end of his airtight, no-university-leaks-to-the-media search for a new basketball coach, he has to express a commitment to real university support for the Golden Hurricane program.

While he’s at it, Dickson also should share directions to Tulsa-area high schools like Booker T. Washington, Bixby and Memorial, along with some advice: Make it a point to be a regular presence on those campuses, along with the campuses of Union, Owasso, Broken Arrow and several other area schools that have prospects. When there’s an elite ninth-grader in this town, launch the relationship process that ultimately could lead to a successful recruiting of that player.

Oral Roberts also needs to step up with more aggressive local recruiting, but Paul Mills’ program is only a year removed from the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

With regard to attendance and performance, the Tulsa program is wrecked.

As of Saturday, informed contacts were consistent on five names that appear to be involved with the Dickson-TU search process.

Listed alphabetically, they were St. John’s assistant T.J. Cleveland (the nephew of Mike Anderson, a former TU player and assistant), Stephen F. Austin head coach Kyle Keller, Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi head coach Steve Lutz and OU assistant K.T. Turner.

The 2021-22 season has ended for each of the head coaches who are believed to be candidates. A&M-Corpus Christi was beaten by Texas Southern in an NCAA First Four contest. For the 24-10 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, there was no postseason play. For Keller’s Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, there was a College Basketball Invitational loss to UNC Asheville on Saturday.

While there are signs that Dickson may introduce the new Hurricane head man as early as Monday, this situation still seems super fluid. By midday Sunday, some names could be eliminated and others visible on the Dickson radar.

As I mentioned in a column a few days ago, it was rare during the 2014-22 Frank Haith era to see TU staff members in any high school gym. The same applies now to Mills and his assistants.

Why is that a problem? Because Tulsa high schools produce dynamic prospects, and the 2021-22 season was the best for local Class 6A teams in more than 20 years.

Anyone who follows the Tulsa program knows this stat: In eight seasons with Haith as the head man, the Hurricane signed one Oklahoma high school player (current freshman Anthony Pritchard, who starred previously at Webster High School).

Pritchard landed at TU after having been released from a signed letter of intent to play at Tennessee Tech. Even after the start of what would become a Tulsa World Player of the Year senior season. Pritchard wasn’t recruited by TU before signing first with Tennessee Tech.

Owasso’s Shake Milton (now a Philadelphia 76er) signed with SMU out of high school. So did Central’s Elijah Landrum. TU didn’t get serious about Memorial’s Kalib and Keylan Boone until long after Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton had a deep-rooted relationship with the twin brothers.

A current example of TU having dragged its feet on local talent: If Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts coaches thought so highly of Bixby junior Parker Friedrichsen that they made weekly trips to visit with the 6-foot-5 guard, then why didn’t Tulsa’s coaches do the same?

Tulsa did extend an offer to Friedrichsen 53 weeks ago — after his 24.3-points-per-game sophomore season — but there apparently wasn’t a sustained effort to secure his commitment.

“ORU was way more consistent (with visits and correspondence) throughout the process,” Friedrichsen recalled. “During the summer, I remember seeing coach Seals (then-TU assistant Shea Seals) at a few of my games, but then it just kind of died down with them. I didn’t hear much from coach Haith ever, really.

“ORU stayed consistent, but Tulsa stayed consistent for like a couple of months, and then I never heard from them.”

Before committing to OSU, Friedrichsen had offers also from, among others, ORU, OU, Creighton, Missouri, Illinois, Purdue and Iowa. In spite of almost always contending with multiple defenders, his 2021-22 junior season included a 28.4 scoring average. There were 12 totals of at least 30 points. He had 41 points against Broken Arrow and 40 against Jenks.

When Friedrichsen averaged 16.7 points as a freshman — that’s when TU should have made him a high-priority target.

Friedrichsen isn’t the only Bixby athlete to have been soft-played or ignored by TU coaches. This was astonishing then and always will be — that the Hurricane football program never offered a scholarship to Brennan Presley, who during Oklahoma State bowl wins over Miami (Fla.) and Notre Dame had combined totals of 16 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

OSU didn’t get involved with Presley until the final month of his 2019 senior season with the Spartans. For two years before that — before any major-college football program stepped up with an offer — the Presley family hoped for attention from TU.

Now, Brennan is a Big 12 starter while younger brother Braylin Presley also has signed with the Cowboys. TU did extend an offer to Braylin, but had no chance to sign Bixby’s brilliant running back because of the Brennan snub.

While Mills has to fix the defensive side of the Golden Eagle program, the next Tulsa basketball coach has to fix everything. TU better hope that the new coach has the work ethic and relationship skills of Justin Barkley — the Rogers State coach who has Bill Self-level people skills and seems to be in the gym for every game involving a current or possibly future Hillcats recruit.

By midseason, it was easy to connect the dots on Barkley’s efforts regarding Caden Fry, a 6-foot-7 Owasso senior. Fry has been noticed by other schools, but he never has to wonder whether he’s wanted at Rogers State.

That’s how you build a relationship. Players notice and appreciate when a coach is seated at courtside. The two people I saw most frequently during the high school season: Justin Barkley and Barry Lewis. That’s a fact.

Because TU basketball is so damaged, because Tulsa is a strong high school basketball market, and because recent Hurricane teams lacked a local identity that might have provided a boost at the box office, Dickson’s next basketball coach must recognize the value of hustling and relationship-building at the local level. It’s absolutely essential.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.