Bill Haisten: Pooh Williamson commits his energy to a new pursuit – college basketball TV

After he and Rosemary Tran were married in 2006, Beggs native Pooh Williamson was an assistant basketball coach at Wichita State, Texas A&M, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Memphis, Miami (Fla.) and Oklahoma.
The Williamsons purchased homes in Wichita, Kansas; in College Station, Texas; in Lubbock, Texas; in Memphis, Tennessee; and in Norman.
After Lon Kruger retired from OU, Williamson had a decision to make: Would the former University of Tulsa point guard pursue a 26th season of college basketball coaching? Would he and Rosemary again go through the sell-a-house/buy-a-house process, and would their sons Jamal and Josh endure another move and another changing of schools?
Or, at the age of 48, might Pooh Williamson pursue something different?
After there was an offer to return to the University of Miami staff and to once again with the Hurricanes, the Williamsons had a family discussion.
Jamal is an eighth-grader and Josh is a sixth-grader. Kids need the continuity of friendships. They need a lifestyle that has doesn’t expire after two years. Before Josh was a fifth-grader, he had attended elementary school in Texas, Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma.
“We’ve been in Norman for a couple of years,” Pooh Williamson says. “Our kids have friends who spend the night and hang out. We had moved so much that our kids had never experienced that.
“If we can stay here and our kids can graduate from high school in Norman — I just think it’s the best thing we can do for our kids.”
Williamson did decide to pursue something different, and that something is television. As a rookie college basketball game analyst for ESPN Plus, he was at the Reynolds Center for Tuesday’s American Athletic Conference clash of the Golden Hurricane and East Carolina.
Before that, Williamson worked the live stream of two TU women’s games and “a few random games otherwise,” he said. He’ll return to the Reynolds Center for the Feb. 19 SMU-Tulsa women’s game.
What’s interesting about Williamson’s new pursuit isn’t that he’s a coach who’s now trying to do television. Lots of coaches try television. Results range from excellent to awful.
What’s interesting is that Williamson is naturally good at it, and he seems driven to make television a second career.
Among his advisors are Andre Ward (the 1989 Heisman Trophy winner) and Fran Franschilla (a retired college basketball coach). They both have been ESPN game analysts since 2003.
“Fran Fraschilla gave me the best advice,” Williamson shares. “He said, ‘Pooh, you coached for 25 years. If you approach every game like you did when you scouted an opponent, you’ll be over-prepared and ready for anything.’ Great advice. When I sit down at that (courtside) table, I’m extremely prepared.
“Andre Ware — what a great dude. He was prepping for a Boston College football game and took time to talk with me. We talked for four hours. We talked about the importance of simplifying the message for the viewers.”
After one of the TU women’s basketball assignments, Williamson was uplifted by the words of a longtime television person: You need to get a talent agent. You can get as much work as you want.
Before this season, Williamson’s only television experience amounted to one game — an Oklahoma State-TU basketball game played at the Convention Center on Jan. 2, 1996. During that Cox Cable live telecast, Williamson’s play-by-play partner was Bill Land. TU prevailed 57-53. Only a few months earlier, during his senior season, Williamson and the Golden Hurricane achieved a second consecutive Sweet Sixteen run, while OSU had driven all the way to the Final Four.
Also in 1996, then-Washington State athletic director Rick Dickson provided an assist for Williamson to launch his coaching career with the Cougars’ basketball program.
Williamson’s subsequent career path led him to Illinois State (1998-2000), Tulane (2000-01) and, in 2001, back to Tulsa as a John Phillips assistant. For the Phillips-coached Hurricane, there were two NCAA Tournament seasons followed by a 9-20 finish in 2003-04. After a 2-5 start in the 2004-05 season, Phillips resigned on Christmas Day.
At 31, Williamson was the Hurricane’s interim head coach for the rest of that season. When the university got serious about identifying its next head basketball coach, Williamson had the support of his former Tulsa coach Tubby Smith and several relevant TU figures. Ultimately, the university chose to hire a more experienced candidate: Michigan State assistant Doug Wojcik.
Williamson finished a close second in that situation. Does he frequently reflect on having been denied by the school he represented so beautifully in TU’s 1994 NCAA Tournament upset of UCLA?
“I don’t think about it,” Williamson said. “Maybe that’s because I was always coaching. I was always in basketball and always so busy. There wasn’t time to look back.
“If I had gotten the TU job, I think it would have worked out really well. I believe that. Obviously, I know more about the business now than I did in 2005, but even at that time, I believe I was ready to coach that program and be successful.”
Today, all of Williamson’s professional energy is funneled to his quest for television glory.
“I think I can do something with this, to be totally honest,” he said. “I like the idea of my kids staying here in Norman. Not changing schools. We moved around so much. I felt like a vagabond. I’d like to plant some roots.”