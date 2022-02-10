Bill Haisten: Pooh Williamson commits his energy to a new pursuit – college basketball TV

At 31, Williamson was the Hurricane’s interim head coach for the rest of that season. When the university got serious about identifying its next head basketball coach, Williamson had the support of his former Tulsa coach Tubby Smith and several relevant TU figures. Ultimately, the university chose to hire a more experienced candidate: Michigan State assistant Doug Wojcik.

Williamson finished a close second in that situation. Does he frequently reflect on having been denied by the school he represented so beautifully in TU’s 1994 NCAA Tournament upset of UCLA?

“I don’t think about it,” Williamson said. “Maybe that’s because I was always coaching. I was always in basketball and always so busy. There wasn’t time to look back.

“If I had gotten the TU job, I think it would have worked out really well. I believe that. Obviously, I know more about the business now than I did in 2005, but even at that time, I believe I was ready to coach that program and be successful.”

Today, all of Williamson’s professional energy is funneled to his quest for television glory.

“I think I can do something with this, to be totally honest,” he said. “I like the idea of my kids staying here in Norman. Not changing schools. We moved around so much. I felt like a vagabond. I’d like to plant some roots.”

