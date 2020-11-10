Bill Haisten: On Day 50 of the Rick Dickson ride, ‘a new energy’ at TU

Everyone wants to be the boss until you have a Tuesday like Rick Dickson’s: six hours of Zoom connections with other American Athletic Conference administrators.
Discussion topics were important and, in some regards, sobering, but if a 30-minute Zoom numbs the senses, imagine being pinned to a laptop for an all-day Zoom.
“My head is buzzing,” Dickson reported. “Conferences always have fall meetings around this time of year. Typically, we’d all be together at a resort type of place.
“Of course, this isn’t a typical year.”
During the AAC Zoom, talking points included COVID-19 protocols for basketball and other conference sports. There hasn’t yet been a determination on attendance for TU home basketball games, Dickson indicated.
“It’s pretty varied out there,” he said. “Some places are doing 50% of capacity. Some places are doing no fans at all.”
When 2020 began, Dickson was comfortably retired in New Orleans. On Tuesday, he was on Day 50 of his second run as the University of Tulsa athletic director. He is classified officially as the “interim athletic director,” but Dickson is not a placeholder. He’s as empowered as any actual athletic director would be.
He’s not just a guy filling the void between Derrick Gragg (who in September left TU after seven years and now is an NCAA department head) and the university’s next athletic director.
Since the August start of the 2020-21 TU sports calendar, the University of Tulsa has hosted a grand total of one competition: the Oct. 30 football victory over East Carolina.
“It’s surreal,” Dickson says. “It sums up the surreal nature of this year for everyone.”
A second football competition is scheduled for Saturday – a 6 p.m., ESPN2-televised clash of the Golden Hurricane (3-1 overall, 3-0 in the AAC) and 19th-ranked SMU (7-1, 4-1).
Because the 66-year-old Dickson is invested as a former TU football-baseball athlete and was so effective as the TU athletic director in 1990-94, he was the trusted first choice for this interim assignment. He says he won’t consider accepting the AD job on a full-time basis.
Presumably, TU hires its next athletic director after the university has appointed its next president. Janet Levit is the interim president.
A TU figure provided this 50-day report card on Dickson: “Rick has changed the energy of the athletic department. There’s a new energy. He’s a football advocate, and I know Monty (football coach Philip Montgomery) loves him.
“I would describe Rick as a good ol’ boy who knows how work the present-day arena of college athletics.”
Specific to Dickson and TU, the present-day arena involves the oversight of COVID-19 policies for athletes and coaches, the challenges of budget management during a pandemic, and the attempts to raise money for the athletic department.
Athletics fund-raising is said to have been a TU problem for several years. Armed with people skills, connections and a history with the university, Dickson has rekindled old relationships.
During a recent work day in his office, he had unexpected visitors -- a former TU football teammate and his wife. After Dickson and his guests rolled down Memory Lane, there was a detailed discussion of the current state of the athletic department.
The next day, the former teammate called Dickson and said, “I want to help. To whom do I make out the check?”
Over the next several months, Dickson hopes for donations from sources who for a while -- or a long while -- may not have been engaged with Hurricane sports. Even if only for a few months, Dickson’s personality could wind up being a massively positive asset for the athletic department.
Dickson also recognizes the need for fresh relationships. When conditions were so wet and cold in late October, it was impossible for the TU football team to get quality work on the stadium turf. It was impossible for TU to get quality work in any venue that didn’t have a roof.
Of course, TU does not have an indoor practice facility. Otherwise, TU’s facilities range from adequate to phenomenal. But there is no indoor facility, and there was a need for practice time.
A few weeks before, Dickson had been introduced to Ray Hoyt, an executive with the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Tulsa Sports Commission.
Dickson called Hoyt during that week of terrible weather. Hoyt made arrangements for Hurricane football personnel to have access to an exhibit hall in the downtown Cox Business Convention Center.
To be bused downtown for an abbreviated practice in the same room that once housed a national Barbie doll convention -- was it ideal? No, but it was better than getting soaked and freezing.
The football team had an issue. Dickson had a response. Hoyt delivered a dry room.
During the last few years, there were two university messages regarding an indoor facility.
In 2014: We’re doing it.
In 2016: We’re not doing it.
Dickson is a can-do type of leader, so it didn’t seem ridiculous -- even in this economic climate -- to inquire about the possibility of an eventual development of an on-campus, multi-purpose facility that would be used not only by all TU athletes, but by all TU students and staff members.
“In six weeks,” Dickson replied, “I can give you a more definitive answer.”
He didn’t say “no.”
That in itself is mildly encouraging.
If Dickson’s performance as the interim athletic director can inspire the right type of generous alumni, then perhaps the TU athletic department can survive this “surreal” 2020 and come out of it relatively healthy, with more energy than before and, maybe, with a cool indoor facility that would become the most popular gathering place on that campus.
