Bill Haisten: On Day 50 of the Rick Dickson ride, ‘a new energy’ at TU

Athletics fund-raising is said to have been a TU problem for several years. Armed with people skills, connections and a history with the university, Dickson has rekindled old relationships.

During a recent work day in his office, he had unexpected visitors -- a former TU football teammate and his wife. After Dickson and his guests rolled down Memory Lane, there was a detailed discussion of the current state of the athletic department.

The next day, the former teammate called Dickson and said, “I want to help. To whom do I make out the check?”

Over the next several months, Dickson hopes for donations from sources who for a while -- or a long while -- may not have been engaged with Hurricane sports. Even if only for a few months, Dickson’s personality could wind up being a massively positive asset for the athletic department.

Dickson also recognizes the need for fresh relationships. When conditions were so wet and cold in late October, it was impossible for the TU football team to get quality work on the stadium turf. It was impossible for TU to get quality work in any venue that didn’t have a roof.