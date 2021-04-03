Bill Haisten: Now prioritizing state recruits, TU scores with Anthony Pritchard’s commitment

The explanation from Pritchard, who averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for a Webster team that surged to the Class 4A semifinals: “I really felt like (TU) was the best spot for me. I know going to Tennessee was going to be (difficult) — being out there by myself.

“I feel like I have a lot of support from the community and TU staff and everyone in Tulsa.”

A young man who has dealt with myriad personal challenges, Pritchard seems to be universally liked within the city’s basketball community.

Webster coach Scott Bowman: “A lot of people have helped Anthony because he’s basically been on his own.”

Thompson: “A lot of people in Tulsa love this kid, and the TU fans will love this kid.”

At the time that Pritchard was granted his release, Thompson says, there was no guarantee that TU or any other Division I school would respond with an offer.