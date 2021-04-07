Bill Haisten: No portal for Davis Brin, now positioned for a possibly special run at TU

There are 130 programs at the FBS level of college football.

At some point in calendar year 2021, the names of 138 FBS quarterbacks have been on the list of restless, disgruntled athletes who couldn’t get on the field at one school and hope to do so at another.

When University of Tulsa fans attend Saturday’s 11 a.m. Golden Hurricane spring game at H.A. Chapman Stadium, they should add a little extra pop in their applause for Davis Brin.

Considering the frequency with which QBs dive into the portal, it's somewhat miraculous that the talented Brin still is on the Tulsa football roster. He’s been waiting three years for his chance to run Philip Montgomery’s offense.

Everyone saw what he did on Nov. 19. A performance for the ages, I wrote that night.

When the Tulane-Tulsa game began, Brin was the Hurricane’s No. 3 QB. After Hurricane starter Zach Smith and backup Seth Boomer sustained injuries, and as Tulsa had a 14-0, fourth-quarter deficit, Brin jogged in from the bullpen and dazzled a national television audience.