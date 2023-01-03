Bill Haisten: No more split screen – on a 100% basis, Kevin Wilson belongs to TU

For nearly a month after he was introduced as the University of Tulsa’s new head coach, Kevin Wilson’s life was a split-screen production.

On the left side, there was his work with a College Football Playoff participant — the Ohio State Buckeyes, for whom he was an offensive coordinator.

On the right side of the screen, there were trips to Oklahoma for his first few decisions and moves with the Golden Hurricane.

At exactly midnight Eastern time on New Year’s Eve, Ohio State misfired on what would have been a CFP semifinal-winning field goal against Georgia. As that kick was short and wide to the left, and as the defending national champion Bulldogs prevailed 42-41, there would be no more split screen for Wilson.

Instead, his focus is fixed on the attempt to build at Tulsa what coach Willie Fritz built at Tulane: a nationally relevant American Athletic Conference program.

When the Green Wave rallied to beat Lincoln Riley, Heisman-winning QB Caleb Williams and the Southern Cal Trojans on Monday in the Cotton Bowl, it was an outcome that reinforced the belief of Wilson and athletic director Rick Dickson that the Tulsa program can be consistently competitive and occasionally special.

In 2024 and beyond, the College Football Playoff will be expanded to 12 teams. It’s been a four-team tournament since its inception in 2014.

“At a place like Ohio State or Alabama, there are so many five-star recruits that “it’s hard not to be a great team,” Wilson told the Tulsa World during a Tuesday Zoom connection from his soon-to-be former home in Columbus, Ohio.

In an AAC-level program, however, the continuity and collective maturity of having so many more third-, fourth- and fifth-year players can result in a spectacular season — as long as that program’s roster isn’t gutted by portal movement.

“Look at the NCAA Tournament. So many mid-level teams are playing high-level basketball,” Wilson said. “Look at Houston in (the AAC). They’re playing as (well) as any team in the country. They don’t have the (one-and-done) NBA guys.

“For us to be a winning, consistent team, and have a chance to be a great team, we need developmental players. We’re a developmental program. Some of this portal shopping around is maybe hindering (development). Can we engage our players to buy into that? Can we recruit players that want to do that?”

The 2021 Tulane Green Wave was 2-10. The 2022 Green Wave was 12-2, beating UCF in the American championship game and upsetting USC to electrify what looked to be a huge group of Tulane fans at AT&T Stadium. The value of a 12-win season and the Cotton Bowl shocker will be felt during offseason fund-raising and 2023 season-ticket sales.

In 2007-16, the Tulsa program recorded five seasons of at least 10 wins. In 2017-22, the Golden Hurricane record was 27-43. Poor attendance has always been a problem.

Because of a self-imposed pay cut related to university finances and later because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the compensation of Wilson’s TU predecessor — Philip Montgomery — fluctuated during his eight seasons with the Golden Hurricane.

It is believed that Montgomery’s most recent compensation figure was in the $1 million-$1.3 million range, and it is believed that Wilson’s starting pay will be equal to what Montgomery’s was for the 2022-23 school year.

Reportedly, Wilson made $1.4 million at Ohio State, which means that he wanted the Tulsa job badly enough to have accepted a slight pay cut.

“I had a guy who was doing some behind-the-scenes agent work. I said, ‘Hey, I might be interested in Tulsa — if there’s a mutual interest,’ ” Wilson recalled. “He reached out (to TU), and there was. It kind of went from there.”

During Wilson’s 2017-22 run at Ohio State, the Buckeyes were 67-9 overall, 46-4 in the Big Ten, were as high as No. 2 each season in the AP poll and made three College Football Playoff appearances.

After six years as the Ohio State offensive coordinator, was the 61-year-old Wilson determined to score a second head-coaching opportunity? After having been on OU staff in 2002-10, he was the Indiana head man in 2011-16.

“Realistically, what jobs would be attractive with a great place to live, and where you could have success and win? And would it be worth leaving Ohio State?” Wilson said. “It wasn’t like I had to leave or needed to leave or really wanted to leave. I think it’s kind of sad to leave.

“My oldest (daughter) is a lawyer here in Columbus, working for the district attorney downtown. My No. 2 (daughter) works for Ohio State a little bit on the side, in the apparel business. My youngest (offensive lineman Toby Wilson) is a freshman on the (Buckeye roster).”

Wilson’s first Tulsa team is expected to be quarterbacked by third-year sophomore Braylon Braxton, who has star potential. For the sake of inspiring donors and getting a consistent 20,000 for home games, the University of Tulsa desperately needs what the Tulane fans are celebrating — a magical football season.

If Tulane can achieve a 10-win improvement from one season to the next, then Tulsa can and should be better than 27-43 over a six-season span.

In 2000-16, current TU AD Rick Dickson was the Tulane athletic director. On Monday, he was riveted to the Tulane-Southern Cal telecast and the Green Wave’s stunning drive to the game-winning touchdown.

In 2002-03, the Tulane University leadership considered dropping the school’s football from major-college status to Division III. There was talk of dropping football altogether.

“Without question, it was the greatest challenge I ever faced — especially when that possibility became a national news item,” Dickson remembers. “How were you going to recruit against that? It was always, ‘Tulane is thinking about going to Division III. Why would you consider going there?’

“The result was an upsurge (in support from alumni) like there hadn’t been in 40 years, and then Hurricane Katrina (in 2005) took us back not to square one, but to square one minus a hundred. Back to back, those were the two biggest gut punches ever.”

Dickson championed the campaign to keep Tulane football at the major-college level, helped save Tulane athletics after Hurricane Katrina’s 2005 devastation of the New Orleans area, and drove the fund-raising efforts that resulted in the construction of an on-campus stadium. Comparable to Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulane’s Yulman Stadium opened for business in 2014.

The University of Tulsa football situation certainly is healthier than what Tulane University’s football situation was in 2002-03 and post-Katrina.

On Dec. 5, a Dickson-Wilson handshake finalized the Wilson hiring process. Now that Dickson no longer has to share his new head coach with Ohio State, the Golden Hurricane transformation can begin to roll in an everyday way.