Bill Haisten: Montgomery's departure the end of a tough run

At the conclusion of Philip Montgomery’s fifth losing season in eight years as the University of Tulsa head coach, the school announced on Sunday its decision to “make a change in the leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program.”

While Montgomery expressed disappointment when quoted in a TU press release, he might also feel some relief. For several weeks, it seemed that Montgomery wasn’t his usual self. Maybe this university decision — or the possibility of such a decision — was conveyed to him weeks ago.

Judging from Montgomery’s countenance during recent news conferences, there appeared to be a higher-than-normal stress level and emotional fatigue. At a school with limited resources and real academic requirements, he fought a really tough fight while in one of the more challenging jobs in college football. With a 43-53 record, Montgomery coached in 96 games at TU.

Only Dave Rader (134 games in 1988-99) and Elmer Henderson (1925-35) were the head coaches for more Hurricane football games. John Cooper (1977-84) coached in 88 Tulsa games and Glenn Dobbs (1961-68) in 82.

While Montgomery wasn’t an aggressively active recruiter in the Tulsa area, he did a good job of building Hurricane rosters. He and his staff signed and developed NFL draft picks. His teams played their guts out, and very respectably, against Power Five opponents like Ohio State, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.

While the defensive culture became healthy, however, there was no positive offensive consistency in 2017-22. Montgomery is an offensive coach and a quarterbacks coach.

The money consideration

For the second time in calendar 2022, TU has made a significant coaching change. In March – also after eight seasons and after Reynolds Center attendance plummeted to the worst levels in the building’s history — Frank Haith left the Hurricane basketball program.

When Haith and Montgomery were hired in 2014, Derrick Gragg was the athletic director and Steadman Upham the TU president. This year, basketball coach Eric Konkol was hired and Montgomery was ousted by the successors of those administrators: athletic director Rick Dickson and TU President Brad Carson.

An obvious priority in a football search: identifying an energetic coach who can breathe fresh fire into the program and the fan base. Preferably, that coach would have a football history and recruiting relationships both in Oklahoma and Texas.

During Bill Blankenship’s final TU season in 2014, he made $625,000. It is believed that Montgomery never made less than $1 million in any of his eight seasons and at one time made as much as $1.5 million.

Keep an eye on the names who are linked to the Tulsa search. If you see multiple Power Five coordinators who seem truly interested, then you can presume that the university hasn’t taken a step back on its money commitment for the head coach.

Dickson and his marketing people have achieved improved fundraising results over the past year. Has it been enough for Tulsa to now have the ability to pay $2 million to a head football coach? Candidates also would want an assurance that Hurricane staff salaries also would be at a competitive level in the American Athletic Conference.

After 2016, inconsistent offense

Montgomery’s best offense was his second — the 2016 Hurricane unit quarterbacked by record-breaking senior Dane Evans, who had been inherited from the Blankenship program.

The 10-3 Hurricane of 2016 was fourth nationally in total offense and averaged 42.5 points per game. TU was phenomenally balanced, averaging 265.3 passing yards per game and 261.7 rushing yards. Like Blankenship before him, Montgomery was the head coach and, in effect, the offensive coordinator.

Blankenship was fired after his Tulsa offense faltered in 2013 and 2014, and none of Montgomery’s 2017-22 offenses was as consistently productive as the Evans-driven attack of 2016. After the Evans offense had a national ranking of 30th in passing, the 2017 Hurricane was 110th and the 2018 Hurricane was 109th. As an assistant, Montgomery coached Case Keenum at Houston and Heisman winner Robert Griffin III at Baylor.

Since Evans concluded his Tulsa run six years ago, however, Montgomery has been unable to get sustained excellence from any of the quarterbacks he brought into the program.