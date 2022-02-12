Bill Haisten: Legends return for a TU win and a look at TU’s worst attendance in 42 years

TU athletic director Rick Dickson attended the Cincinnati game and was seen talking with alumni, but the status of a coach isn’t a topic he would touch until after a season.

In less than a month — on March 11 — it will have been 10 years since TU fired basketball coach Doug Wojcik. Within the university explanation was a reference to attendance. During the 2011-12 season, the average was 4,423.

“This is a business decision,” then-athletic director Ross Parmley said. “Since 2005, we have seen a 35% decrease in season-ticket sales, a 43% decrease in revenue and rapidly growing apathy among our fan base.

“Basketball is expected to be a revenue-producing sport and a marquee sport at The University of Tulsa. A change in leadership was necessary.”

Obviously, many of the people who once were passionate about Tulsa basketball have disconnected. The TU attendance slump coincides with an increase in Oral Roberts basketball attendance. Plus, the Golden Eagle program has the momentum of last year’s stunning run to the Sweet Sixteen.

Coley offered a suggestion: From TU, a more aggressive marketing approach.

“You’ve got to get out in the community and talk about Tulsa basketball and make people think about Tulsa basketball,” he said. “If the coaches or players are out having dinner, talk to people and give them some tickets and say, ‘Hey, come watch our next game.’ Get a better relationship with the community.”

