Bill Haisten: Legends return for a TU win and a look at TU’s worst attendance in 42 years

It’s unfortunate to have had so many prestigious guests — some of the more popular and accomplished athletes in University of Tulsa basketball history — at the same time that the Golden Hurricane program is mired in its worst attendance slump in 42 years.
For the Cincinnati-TU Legends Day game played on Saturday night at the Reynolds Center, there was the return of stars from the Hurricane’s 2000 NCAA Elite Eight squad (fan favorite Eric Coley along with Tony Heard and David Shelton) and from the 1994 Sweet Sixteen team (Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Gary Collier, big-shot hero Lou Dawkins, UCLA tormenter Pooh Williamson, J.R. Rollo and Cordell Love).
Tulsa career scoring leader Shea Seals was a freshman for the 1994 Hurricane and now is an assistant on Frank Haith’s Hurricane staff.
When the Legends played home games 28 and 22 years ago, there consistently were crowds of better than 6,000 at the downtown Convention Center and better than 8,000 after the Reynolds Center construction was completed in 1998.
“Just look at pictures of our games from those years,” said Collier, now the varsity head basketball coach at Crowley High School near Fort Worth, Texas. “Look at the background of the pictures. You don’t see empty seats.
“We had tremendous support in those years. Always a great environment and a great homecourt advantage.”
The Reynolds Center remains a beautiful, clean venue for college basketball. The 1994 and 2000 Hurricane provided some of the more interesting chapters in Tulsa sports history, and yet for Saturday’s Legends Day exercise the actual attendance amounted to something in the 1,800 to 2,000 range.
Before the Cincinnati contest, Haith’s eighth TU team was 7-15 overall and 1-10 in the American. Never before had a Tulsa team been 1-10 at the 11-game mark of a conference schedule.
As Jeriah Horne totaled 21 points and freshman Anthony Pritchard was super effective with 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, the Hurricane rose to the occasion on Legends Day, beating the Bearcats 83-77.
The official attendance figure was announced as having been 3,405, but that number takes into account the total of tickets that had been moved before the opening tip. This season’s actual attendance is the worst for TU basketball since the 1979-80 season, after which the university hired Nolan Richardson. Problem solved.
There were a few dips, but for the most part, Tulsa basketball attendance was healthy from the 1980-81 season through the 2002-03 season.
For six seasons after the 8,355-seat Reynolds Center opened, attendance was sensational. There never was a single-season average of worse than 7,384. In 89 home games, there were 37 sellouts.
“When we got the Reynolds Center, everybody was fired up,” recalled Coley, who during his junior and senior seasons played before 18 home sellout crowds. “We finally had a gym on campus and then we had a pretty good team that first year in the Reynolds Center (in 1998-99) and a really, really good team in (1999-2000).”
Before the Cincinnati game, TU’s official 2021-22 attendance this season was a sobering 2,779 — a dramatic drop from the previous low in the Reynolds Center (4,043 in 2019-20).
Based on what I’ve seen from having attended several games, I’d estimate this season’s actual attendance at about half of 2,779. On Tuesday, I sat behind the East Carolina bench, about eight rows from the Reynolds Center floor. I had the entire row to myself.
Obviously, many of the people who once were passionate about Tulsa basketball have disconnected.
Frequently asked questions: (1) Why has TU basketball attendance faded to such a horrific level? (2) What can or should be done about it? (3) Will community apathy compel TU make a coaching change?
The answer to (1): Sustained underachievement dating to 2004, and extreme underachievement this season. In 1994-2003, Tulsa made eight NCAA Tournament appearances and recorded 11 March Madness victories. In 2004-21, there were only two NCAA appearances. Each time, TU was one and done.
The answer to (2): There isn’t one magic move that would restore TU basketball’s local popularity, but a smart starting point would be a greater emphasis on the signing of Oklahoma athletes.
Representing Oklahoma on the 1994 team: Seals (McLain) and Williamson (Beggs) were starters, with Jeff Malham (Broken Arrow) and Kwanza Johnson (Oklahoma City) getting significant minutes.
In 2000, Coley (Eufaula), Heard (OKC) and Marcus Hill (Booker T. Washington) were starters. Bench contributors included Dante Swanson (Wagoner), Antonio Reed (Booker T. Washington) and DeAngelo McDaniel (OKC).
Haith’s TU program has lacked an Oklahoma identity. Pritchard, a former Webster star, is the only Oklahoma high school athlete signed by TU since Haith became the head coach in 2014.
The answer to (3): On Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, I asked various TU people whether a coaching change feels possible. The almost universal response was, “I really have no idea.”
TU athletic director Rick Dickson attended the Cincinnati game and was seen talking with alumni, but the status of a coach isn’t a topic he would touch until after a season.
In less than a month — on March 11 — it will have been 10 years since TU fired basketball coach Doug Wojcik. Within the university explanation was a reference to attendance. During the 2011-12 season, the average was 4,423.
“This is a business decision,” then-athletic director Ross Parmley said. “Since 2005, we have seen a 35% decrease in season-ticket sales, a 43% decrease in revenue and rapidly growing apathy among our fan base.
“Basketball is expected to be a revenue-producing sport and a marquee sport at The University of Tulsa. A change in leadership was necessary.”
The TU attendance slump coincides with an increase in Oral Roberts basketball attendance. Plus, the Golden Eagle program has the momentum of last year's stunning run to the Sweet Sixteen.
Coley offered a suggestion: From TU, a more aggressive marketing approach.
“You’ve got to get out in the community and talk about Tulsa basketball and make people think about Tulsa basketball,” he said. “If the coaches or players are out having dinner, talk to people and give them some tickets and say, ‘Hey, come watch our next game.’ Get a better relationship with the community.”