Bill Haisten: KU’s NCAA issue, current circumstances make a Bill Self-Thunder marriage seriously unlikely

This week, 57-year-old Bill Self was the first coach who came to mind when it was announced the Oklahoma City Thunder and Billy Donovan had agreed to part ways after five seasons.

It would be cool to see Self in that job, just like it was cool and shocking when Barry Switzer got the Dallas Cowboys’ job in 1994. For any Oklahoma media member, it was pretty handy to be on a first-name basis with the Dallas head coach.

Switzer accommodated Oklahoma reporters in the same way he accommodated the Metroplex media, and he had Henryetta’s Troy Aikman at QB and a championship-caliber team, so it was a great time to be around the Cowboys.

Scott Brooks and Billy Donovan are good guys, but the Self charisma would be a first for a seriously buttoned-down OKC organization that rarely allows anyone to peek behind the curtain.

Do I believe Self would flourish as the Thunder coach? Absolutely, yes.

Do I believe he’s a viable candidate? I believe he’s a qualified candidate, but not viable. Not at this point in time for the University of Kansas (his employer since 2003) or for the Thunder.

I find it impossible to believe that Self would jump onto an NBA lifeboat before KU’s ongoing NCAA situation is resolved.