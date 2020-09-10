Bill Haisten: KU’s NCAA issue, current circumstances make a Bill Self-Thunder marriage seriously unlikely

This week, 57-year-old Bill Self was the first coach who came to mind when it was announced the Oklahoma City Thunder and Billy Donovan had agreed to part ways after five seasons.
It would be cool to see Self in that job, just like it was cool and shocking when Barry Switzer got the Dallas Cowboys’ job in 1994. For any Oklahoma media member, it was pretty handy to be on a first-name basis with the Dallas head coach.
Switzer accommodated Oklahoma reporters in the same way he accommodated the Metroplex media, and he had Henryetta’s Troy Aikman at QB and a championship-caliber team, so it was a great time to be around the Cowboys.
Scott Brooks and Billy Donovan are good guys, but the Self charisma would be a first for a seriously buttoned-down OKC organization that rarely allows anyone to peek behind the curtain.
Do I believe Self would flourish as the Thunder coach? Absolutely, yes.
Do I believe he’s a viable candidate? I believe he’s a qualified candidate, but not viable. Not at this point in time for the University of Kansas (his employer since 2003) or for the Thunder.
I find it impossible to believe that Self would jump onto an NBA lifeboat before KU’s ongoing NCAA situation is resolved.
With one Level I infraction — the most serious of the infraction classifications — Oklahoma State was dealt a 2021 postseason ban. Kansas is alleged to have committed five Level I infractions, but Self and the university are fighting those charges.
It’s impossible to know when the Kansas-NCAA process might end, but Self is fully aware of what the KU people experienced 32 years ago.
In March 1988, the Jayhawk basketball program upset OU to capture the national title. In June 1988, then-KU coach Larry Brown resigned to become the San Antonio Spurs’ head man.
In November 1988, it was announced that the NCAA Committee on Infractions had crushed Kansas with sanctions that included a 1989 ban from postseason play in 1989.
Because of illegal extra-benefit violations determined to have occurred under Brown’s watch, Kansas became the first NCAA Tournament champion to be prohibited from attempting to defend its title.
Instead of being celebrated primarily as one of the greatest of Jayhawks, Brown is remembered also for having driven Danny Manning and his teammates to the pinnacle, and then running to the NBA before the NCAA swung its hammer.
In 1985-86, Self was a member of Brown’s Jayhawks staff. In a 17-season run as the Kansas coach, Self has 501 wins, a national title in 2008, and membership in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Self has roots in Okmulgee (his birthplace), in Edmond (where he was a high school basketball star), in Stillwater (where he was an Oklahoma State point guard and an assistant coach for Leonard Hamilton and Eddie Sutton), and in Tulsa (where he elevated the Oral Roberts program to respectability and the University of Tulsa to the Elite Eight).
Obviously, Self would be a popular and interesting pick if Thunder general manager Sam Presti were to do again what he did with Donovan in 2015 — hire a longtime, successful college coach with no NBA experience.
In a league in which coaching changes are so frequent, the Thunder has been a pillar of stability. OKC really has had two only head coaches. P.J. Carlesimo was fired after 13 games in 2008.
Brooks was the coach in 2008-15 and Donovan since 2015. During that period, the Brooklyn Nets had eight head coaches. The Sacramento Kings had seven. The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies had six apiece.
I don’t pretend to have any idea what Presti is thinking or wanting. The Oklahoman published a list of 50 candidates that includes names like Becky Hammon (a Spurs assistant who likely will become the NBA’s first female head coach), Tyronn Lue, former Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn, Dave Joerger and Nate McMillan. Current Thunder assistants also were mentioned.
The coronavirus disruption has done a number on both the college basketball and NBA calendars. For college programs, preseason practice starts soon. The NBA Finals begin on Sept. 30. The draft is scheduled for Oct. 16. The Kansas season begins in late November. The 2020-21 NBA season gets underway in December.
If the pandemic hadn’t wrecked the American sports routine, and if Self didn’t have an NCAA problem in Lawrence, then he might have a real interest in the Thunder job.
At 57, he might be thinking that it’s now or never on a try at coaching in the NBA. Self has relationships all over the league. One of his best friends is Spurs general manager R.C. Buford, who was a groomsman in Self’s wedding. Self’s son, Tyler Self, now is a Spurs scout.
Bill Self makes a lot of money at KU and has one of the five best jobs in the entire sport. I can’t see him fleeing from an NCAA problem as Brown did in 1988.
A marriage of Self and the Thunder would have been fascinating, but the timing and the circumstances of 2020 seem to make such an arrangement extremely unlikely.
