Bill Haisten: Kevin Wilson’s impact – TU aggressively pursues Braylin Presley

BIXBY — Wouldn’t it be something if Braylin Presley were to wind up on the University of Tulsa football roster?

Considering the history of the Presley family and TU football, yes, it would be quite the story and a fantastic momentum piece for new Golden Hurricane coach Kevin Wilson.

During the 2022 season, Presley was an Oklahoma State freshman football athlete.

On Tuesday, disheartened by the results of a meeting he’d had with OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, Presley submitted his name to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

During a Saturday morning interview at his family’s kitchen table (and after having started his day by watching an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”), Presley reflected on an eventful week.

“I went to bed Sunday knowing that there was a 9-out-of-10 chance that I would be entering the portal,” Presley said. “I’m more at ease now. I’ve had time to process everything. I’m more calm.

“Being here with my family is good for me mentally, and then it was reassuring when I started to hear from a few schools. Not just for me, but for anyone in the portal — it can be scary.”

From several programs, there were immediate responses to the free agency of a former Bixby running back who was a four-time state champion and a two-time Tulsa World state Player of the Year.

Among the schools that reached out to the 5-foot-8, 170-pound Presley: Kansas State, Memphis, OU and TU.

During the Philip Montgomery football years and Frank Haith basketball years, TU was known for a glaring lack of engagement with Tulsa-area high school coaches and athletes.

On Tuesday, Wilson was introduced as the Golden Hurricane’s football coach. For a few more weeks, as the Buckeyes are College Football Playoff participants, he will continue as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Wilson will be on the University of Tulsa campus with as much frequency as possible, and on Monday he has a significant appointment with Braylin Presley and his parents, Tia and Arthur Presley.

Wilson already has talked with Braylin and Arthur. So has TU athletic director Rick Dickson.

A successful Monday meeting and campus tour would not shut the door on the K-State or OU possibility, but it appears that TU has played his process perfectly and has a real chance to emerge as the winner of the Presley Derby.

While Montgomery’s TU program made no attempt to recruit Braylin’s brother Brennan Presley out of Bixby, Wilson’s TU program very aggressively is attempting to pull Braylin Presley from the portal and pair him with quarterback Braylon Braxton.

Braylon/Braylin: what an easy marketing chip for the university.

Braylin Presley on his initial discussion with Wilson: “My first impression of coach Wilson was a good one. He didn’t just say things I wanted to hear. I could tell he was very genuine about getting the University of Tulsa back to (a more consistent level of success). He didn’t promise me anything. He said I would have to work for it.”

Arthur Presley on Wilson: “High energy. He made me want to put on a uniform and play for him. He kept saying, ‘We would want to get the ball to Braylin in space and let him make plays. That’s what he is.’ And coach Wilson also said, ‘I know what I’m doing. When we get that onion peeled, we could see how to do it with Braylin.’ ”

As OU’s co-offensive coordinator in 2002-05 and offensive coordinator in 2006-10, Wilson coached stars like Heisman Trophy QBs Jason White and Sam Bradford, Mark Clayton, Adrian Peterson, Ryan Broyles and Jermaine Gresham. Wilson became Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in 2017. During the 2018-22 NFL drafts, 12 of his skill-position players were selected.

Before the Wilson hiring, the Presley family would not have considered the University of Tulsa football program as an option. Through his junior season at Bixby, Brennan Presley made it known that he was interested in the Golden Hurricane. He was ignored by TU, wound up signing with Oklahoma State and this season is the Cowboys’ leading receiver.

It was mind-boggling that a local talent like Brennan Presley was ignored by TU. Because of that snub, the Hurricane had no chance of signing Braylin two years later.

Now, there is a tough and awkward situation for the Presleys: While Brennan remains an important Cowboy, Braylin is a former Cowboy.

After TU’s hiring of Wilson, the Presley family opinion of Hurricane football seemed to have completely changed. It feels resoundingly positive. Braylin says he intends to make a decision before Jan. 1.