Bill Haisten: It's decision time for TU -- extend Frank Haith's contract or make a coaching change

On March 8, 2012, the University of Tulsa defeated Houston 72-48 at the Reynolds Center. Jordan Clarkson (remember him?) triggered a 17-2, second-half run for the Golden Hurricane.
With his 138th win as the TU head man, Doug Wojcik became the program’s career leader in coaching victories. After the game, he was presented with a commemorative basketball.
Only 32 days later, the program’s career leader in coaching victories was gone.
With three seasons remaining on his contract, Wojcik was fired by then-TU athletic director Ross Parmley.
The explanation: From 2005 (when Wojcik was hired) through the end of the 2011-12 season, Hurricane men’s basketball revenue had dropped 43% and season-ticket sales were down 35%.
“Our decision was based on the economic challenges we face,” Parmley said at the time. “Our fans have spoken loudly over the last five to seven years with the growing apathy.”
During the final month of Wojcik’s run, it didn’t quite feel like a dismissal was inevitable. It felt possible, certainly. When it happened, it was only mildly surprising.
What is the feeling today, as it pertains to Frank Haith’s status at the University of Tulsa? I have absolutely no idea what athletic director Rick Dickson might do after this disappointing Hurricane season, but something has to be done.
TU’s position now: extend Haith’s contract or make a change. His contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 season. It is believed that his salary is in the neighborhood of at least $1.3 million, which nearly doubles the money Wojcik was paid at TU.
With only the one season remaining, Haith’s buyout dollar figure would be as manageable as it’s ever going to be.
However, for the sake of recruiting, TU can’t let a head coach get all the way to the finish line of a contract. And really, if TU does believe that Haith is the right man for the job, an extension should be for no less than two seasons.
If Dickson decides to sustain the TU-Haith relationship, a two-year minimum is the type of statement you should make to recruits. When a coach already is close to the end on a contract, a one-year extension is flimsy.
Also commanding Dickson’s attention is Philip Montgomery’s contract situation. The Hurricane football coach’s deal expires in January. Before Dickson returns to retirement, he has some heavy issues on his desk.
Since a beautiful stretch of victories over Memphis, Houston, Cincinnati and South Florida, the Hurricane basketball team is 3-7. In home losses to SMU, UCF and Tulane, Tulsa converted on only 26% of its 3-point attempts (16-of-61).
On Wednesday, after blazing to a 15-3 lead over Cincinnati at the Reynolds Center, Tulsa lost 70-69. After having captured a share of the AAC title last season, TU’s current records are 10-10 overall and 7-8 in the conference. The Hurricane doesn’t play again until Tuesday, when it hosts UCF.
Danny Manning coached Tulsa to the 2014 Conference USA title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. After only two seasons of having been Wojcik’s successor, Manning left for Wake Forest.
TU surprised everyone by hiring Haith, who had been the head coach at Missouri for three seasons. His win totals with the Tigers: 30, 23 and 23.
Today, the Wojcik-Haith body-of-work comparisons are interesting.
Wojcik was here for seven seasons. His winning percentage was .603. He drove the Hurricane to the 2008 College Basketball Invitational title, but for his TU teams there was no NCAA Tournament experience. Reynolds Center attendance figures sank to stunning lows during the Wojcik years.
Haith is nearing the end of his seventh Tulsa season. His winning percentage is .594. His only NCAA Tournament appearance happened in 2016, as the Hurricane scored a spot in a play-in game. TU fell 67-62 to Michigan.
During the 2019-20 season, TU’s home attendance average was the lowest in the 23-season history of the Reynolds Center. It was worse than in 2011-12, when Wojcik was fired in part because of poor attendance.
There were games last season when actual attendance in the 8,355-seat arena could not have been more than 1,000.
For anyone who experienced the 1998-2003 magic of the Reynolds Center — when there were 35 sellout crowds — it’s always deflating to see 6,500 empty seats for a conference game.
Hurricane basketball was successful and entertaining during the Nolan Richardson years and fantastic in 1993-2003. For several years, TU fans seemed really upset as the basketball program skidded to mediocrity.
Now, I don’t hear any rumblings or see any indicators about Haith’s job status, and I rarely sense much angry community reaction to TU’s agonizingly lengthy NCAA Tournament slump: no March Madness victory since 2003.
Apathy. That in itself is a huge problem. For a small, money-starved athletic department like TU’s — one with a small base of local alumni — community apathy is the worst of all situations.
I don’t know whether Haith coaches the Hurricane next season, but I do know this: Both in men’s basketball and football, there has to be an urgency at TU to reconnect with Tulsa sports fans.