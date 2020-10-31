Bill Haisten: It wasn’t artistic, but TU rallies for its first three-game win streak since 2016

It’s impossible to really know whether University of Tulsa coaches and players were overconfident or just not quite ready to play before their American Athletic Conference clash with East Carolina.
I can report with unfiltered certainty, however, that the 17-point-underdog Pirates were the much better team for two quarters. By halftime, the Pirates had a 17-3 lead and a 226-109 advantage in total yards.
While TU does have a history of recovering from bad halves or circumstances — like coming back from an 18-point deficit and winning at UCF on Oct. 26 — there were no signs during Friday’s first half that the Golden Hurricane would rally and defeat an inspired East Carolina squad that arrived with a 1-3 record.
After time expired on a three-hour, 40-minute display of dramatically zany football, the Tulsa players convened at midfield for a team photo. They were clad in the program’s best color combination — gold helmets, blue jerseys and gold pants — and there could not have been a more relieved collection of people on this planet.
Needing a sequence of huge fourth-quarter plays and favorable officiating decisions, Tulsa scrambled its way to a 34-30 victory in its first home game of the season.
The Hurricane and Pirates finished with combined totals of 23 penalties, 214 penalty yards and six turnovers. There must have been at least eight stoppages because of injuries.
During the first half, the Hurricane’s passing game was surprisingly lousy while East Carolina’s was surprisingly efficient and productive.
Games like this become memorable when they are back-loaded with big moments, and this one certainly was.
With 4:24 left to play, on a fourth-and-goal play, East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers found Rahjai Harris for a touchdown that gave the Pirates a 30-27 lead.
The subsequent TU possession seemed doomed when there were two painful penalties, one of which wiped out a big gain by receiver Josh Johnson.
On fourth-and-10 from the Hurricane 43, and with less than two minutes remaining, it seemed as if a Pirate defensive back executed a clean break-up of a pass from TU quarterback Zach Smith.
From an official who was about 25 yards removed the play, a flag was thrown. As the play occurred, it didn’t feel like a defensive interference infraction. When the flag was thrown, it felt like a giant break for Tulsa.
On the next play, as Hurricane running back T.K. Wilkerson battled for extra yardage, the football was stripped and recovered by an East Carolina defender.
As Pirate players celebrated wildly, officials decided to review the video. It was determined that Wilkerson’s knee grazed the turf before the ball was dislodged. Another massive break. Tulsa retained possession and had a first down at the Pirate 37.
Again, a TU dilemma: fourth-and-5 from the East Carolina 32. Smith fired a low ball to Johnson, who seemed to make a nice catch. Again, there was a video review. Referee Anthony Calabarese announced that the catch would stand.
Wilkerson then slammed ahead for 18 yards to the East Carolina 1. With 29 seconds left, Wilkerson scored behind the block of left tackle Tyler Smith.
The Hurricane led by four points, and East Carolina answered, of course, with a big kickoff return.
On the game’s final play, an Ahlers pass fell incomplete in the end zone.
It wasn’t artistic by any measure, but the second half was at a high level of entertainment and the end result was a thing of beauty for Philip Montgomery and the Hurricane.
Tulsa is 3-1 and, for the first time since 2016, has a three-game win streak. In this week’s Associated Press poll, the Hurricane was positioned at No. 28. The combination of this ESPN2-televised victory and the results of Saturday games could result in Tulsa achieving its first Top 25 ranking in 10 years.
There was a horrible scene during Friday’s first half. TU’s best player, linebacker Zaven Collins, was on the sideline, grimacing as he tried to jog and cut on an injured foot. He was engaged in conversation not with a coach or teammate, but with Brad Boone — a TU team doctor. Collins did return for the second half, finishing with six tackles while getting credit for forcing a fumble.
The status of the Collins injury will be a storyline as TU prepares for next week’s conference game at Navy. He will be sore on Saturday, but not as sore as he would have been if Tulsa — in its first home game in 342 days —had been beaten by a 17-point underdog.
View from the sidelines: TU hosts East Carolina
