Bill Haisten: It wasn’t artistic, but TU rallies for its first three-game win streak since 2016

Again, a TU dilemma: fourth-and-5 from the East Carolina 32. Smith fired a low ball to Johnson, who seemed to make a nice catch. Again, there was a video review. Referee Anthony Calabarese announced that the catch would stand.

Wilkerson then slammed ahead for 18 yards to the East Carolina 1. With 29 seconds left, Wilkerson scored behind the block of left tackle Tyler Smith.

The Hurricane led by four points, and East Carolina answered, of course, with a big kickoff return.

On the game’s final play, an Ahlers pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

It wasn’t artistic by any measure, but the second half was at a high level of entertainment and the end result was a thing of beauty for Philip Montgomery and the Hurricane.

Tulsa is 3-1 and, for the first time since 2016, has a three-game win streak. In this week’s Associated Press poll, the Hurricane was positioned at No. 28. The combination of this ESPN2-televised victory and the results of Saturday games could result in Tulsa achieving its first Top 25 ranking in 10 years.