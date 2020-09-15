Bill Haisten: In interim AD process, the circumstances of 2020 double the pressure on TU to get it right

At 5:01 p.m. Thursday, athletic director Derrick Gragg’s University of Tulsa time ends after 7½ years. He soon becomes the NCAA’s new senior vice president for inclusion, education and community engagement.
Gragg and Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder were partners in the revival of the Tulsa-OSU football series that includes an eight-game home-and-home run in 2024-31.
However, because Gragg had an out-of-state obligation scheduled for Sept. 19 long before this year’s Tulsa-OSU game was rescheduled for Sept. 19, he will not be in Stillwater for Saturday’s 11 a.m. clash of the Golden Hurricane and 11th-ranked Cowboys.
“We’ve had a great working relationship together,” said Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery, who was hired by Gragg in December 2014. “He brought me here, and I will be eternally grateful for his support of me (and) our program.
“Not only has he been my boss, but I consider (him) and his family to be friends of ours and will continue to be that.”
At Boone Pickens Stadium, one luxury suite is reserved for the visiting athletic director and guests.
Who occupies that suite on Saturday?
It probably was easier to escape from Alcatraz than it has been to get information related to TU’s leadership situation. Typically talkative TU figures are not sharing details about ongoing processes at the presidential level and in the athletic department.
Janet Levit is the interim university president. After TU trustees finalize a decision on the presidency, the university will launch a search for Gragg’s successor.
In the meantime, and in spite of the passage of a month since Gragg announced that he’s leaving, TU still has not identified an interim athletic director.
Two names — former TU athletic director Rick Dickson and current TU professor Adrien Bouchet — have been mentioned by multiple university figures as possibilities in the search for an interim department head.
However, with regard to additional candidates and a timeline on movement, there has been total silence.
Because the effective management of COVID-19 protocols is so vital and because TU has extreme financial challenges, it is impossible to overstate the importance of this appointment of an interim AD.
The interim person will not be a placeholder for six weeks. This person may run the athletic department for six months. Maybe a year.
It is not known whether an interim athletic director will be named before Friday. If not, Crista Troester and Brian Scislo might be asked for the time being to collaborate on top-level leadership.
A TU staff member since 1997, Troester is the university’s executive senior associate athletic director and the senior women’s administrator. She played basketball at Oklahoma State and Central Missouri.
A former NCAA Division II All-American wrestler at the University of Findlay in Ohio, Scislo has been at TU since 2007 and today is the senior associate AD for administration.
“I know there is a search committee,” Montgomery said of the interim AD process. “I’m not on that committee. I don’t know that I have time to be on that committee right now. Obviously, I’m in communication (with decision-makers). When it comes to that hiring ... we want somebody that has a background in athletics. Not just football, but across the board. Somebody that has been around the business and understands it.
“And especially right now, with the virus and everything going on — somebody who has dealt with some of those things and had some experience when it comes to continuing to move our (athletic department) in a really positive direction.”
Troester and Scislo each may be considered a candidate for the interim athletic director’s job. Apparently, Bouchet is a possibility and so is Dickson.
Bouchet has been a TU management and marketing professor since 2010. He is the faculty athletic representative, and his background includes having been a Miami Dolphins marketing executive in 2000-03.
Dickson is a Tulsa native who attended Bishop Kelley and during the '70s played football and baseball at the University of Tulsa. He was TU’s athletic director in 1990-94. Before his retirement from Tulane University five years ago, he had an extensive career in FBS-level administration.
Among Dickson’s achievements was a successful campaign to get a Freedom Bowl berth for the 1991 Golden Hurricane football team. It required maximum effort because, at that time, Tulsa was a major-college independent in football. For a school with no football league, there were no conference bowl tie-ins.
Tulsa defeated then-freshman Marshall Faulk and San Diego State 28-17 in the Freedom Bowl, closing with a 10-2 record. That Hurricane team still commands consideration as perhaps the greatest in program history. It would have been sickening for those players to have beaten Oklahoma State, to have upset 15th-ranked Texas A&M and to have recorded a miracle win over Southern Miss, and then not get a bowl-game shot at a 10-win milestone.
Dickson hired Tubby Smith, whose Golden Hurricane basketball program shocked UCLA and twice advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. Dickson was a factor in Smith’s decision to stay with the Hurricane instead of accepting an offer to become the OU head man.
In Dickson’s final significant act as the Tulsa athletic director — before his April 1994 departure to Washington State -- he secured for TU membership in the Western Athletic Conference. It took effect with the start of the 1996 football season.
Tulsa got great leadership and results during the ’90s. Gragg was in the driver’s seat during TU’s 2014 switch to the American Athletic Conference.
With regard to critical decisions and fund-raising strategies, who’s next at TU?
The circumstances of 2020 are unlike any in the history of college sports, though, and that doubles the pressure on university officials to get it right when they identify an interim athletic director.
