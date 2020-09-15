Bill Haisten: In interim AD process, the circumstances of 2020 double the pressure on TU to get it right

A former NCAA Division II All-American wrestler at the University of Findlay in Ohio, Scislo has been at TU since 2007 and today is the senior associate AD for administration.

“I know there is a search committee,” Montgomery said of the interim AD process. “I’m not on that committee. I don’t know that I have time to be on that committee right now. Obviously, I’m in communication (with decision-makers). When it comes to that hiring ... we want somebody that has a background in athletics. Not just football, but across the board. Somebody that has been around the business and understands it.

“And especially right now, with the virus and everything going on — somebody who has dealt with some of those things and had some experience when it comes to continuing to move our (athletic department) in a really positive direction.”

Troester and Scislo each may be considered a candidate for the interim athletic director’s job. Apparently, Bouchet is a possibility and so is Dickson.

Bouchet has been a TU management and marketing professor since 2010. He is the faculty athletic representative, and his background includes having been a Miami Dolphins marketing executive in 2000-03.