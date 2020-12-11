Bill Haisten: In a sad sense, it makes sense that this football Saturday fell apart

There was some surprise attached to each of TU’s four other cancellations and three postponements, but I just never really expected that the Hurricane would get to host this game.

You know how many of the 130 FBS teams have played 12 games?

One. Texas State.

Having concluded a seven-game regular season, the Hurricane will get a shot at Cincinnati, but it happens next week and in Ohio.

As TU is a championship-game participant for the first time in eight years, the Bearcats host because of a higher position in the College Football Playoff rankings. Cincy is eighth and TU 24th.

My Plan B topic: OU’s game at West Virginia, and the importance for the Sooners of responding with a bounce-back, impressive offensive performance.

In advance of the Iowa State rematch for the Big 12 title, this feels backward but it’s true: the OU defense, even as it recovers from last week’s variety of issues, currently is in a better place than the OU offense.

Against Baylor, there was a victory but totals of only 27 points and 269 yards. The stats were remarkably modest for a team with so many weapons.