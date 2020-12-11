Bill Haisten: In a sad sense, it makes sense that this football Saturday fell apart

It’s always beautiful when a viewer can see consume the entirety of football telecasts involving OU, the University of Tulsa and Oklahoma State.
There was to have been an 11-hour Saturday stack of Oklahoma college football TV: OU-West Virginia at 11 a.m., Cincinnati-Tulsa at 3 p.m. and OSU-Baylor at 6.
Flexibility is required of the people who coach and play 2020 college football, and it’s required also of the people who cover it.
For the Saturday Tulsa World, my first plan was to write on the University of Tulsa’s high-stakes home clash with Cincinnati. The Golden Hurricane was matched the unbeaten Bearcats in a preview of the American Athletic Conference Championship game.
These teams are matched no more. Not on Saturday, anyway. Saturday’s game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Bearcat program.
As I arrived at the Class 6AI championship game last week in Edmond, an Oklahoma City media guy said, “Hey, great season for TU. Do you think TU can beat Cincinnati next week?”
Now more jaded and conditioned to expect disappointment than I was during the summer, when I was deluded into believing that teams might actually play 12-game schedules, I replied by saying, “I’ll be shocked if Cincinnati makes the trip. I bet it’s canceled.”
There was some surprise attached to each of TU’s four other cancellations and three postponements, but I just never really expected that the Hurricane would get to host this game.
You know how many of the 130 FBS teams have played 12 games?
One. Texas State.
Having concluded a seven-game regular season, the Hurricane will get a shot at Cincinnati, but it happens next week and in Ohio.
As TU is a championship-game participant for the first time in eight years, the Bearcats host because of a higher position in the College Football Playoff rankings. Cincy is eighth and TU 24th.
My Plan B topic: OU’s game at West Virginia, and the importance for the Sooners of responding with a bounce-back, impressive offensive performance.
In advance of the Iowa State rematch for the Big 12 title, this feels backward but it’s true: the OU defense, even as it recovers from last week’s variety of issues, currently is in a better place than the OU offense.
Against Baylor, there was a victory but totals of only 27 points and 269 yards. The stats were remarkably modest for a team with so many weapons.
During the Lincoln Riley era of offense, 27 and 269 have been typical halftime numbers.
The West Virginia game would have been a chance to get high-speed reps and achieve higher-level efficiency against a respectable defense. The Sooners already had secured a title-game position, but Riley didn’t complain about a trip to West Virginia. He saw it as an opportunity for the Sooners to play better and take nice momentum to the Iowa State rematch.
That opportunity is gone. The game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineer program.
So, I looked at Oklahoma State’s Saturday assignment – a regular-season-ending Big 12 test at Baylor, where the Cowboys haven’t won since 2009.
During the loss at TCU, the Cowboy offense was terrible. OSU seems starved for confidence and energy, and its mojo seems to be crushed. I was thinking that I’d actually be surprised if OSU defeats 2-6 Baylor, and then I read this n the Waco Tribune-Herald: “Saturday’s Baylor-Oklahoma State football game appears to be in jeopardy following positive COVID-19 cases within the Baylor program.
“Baylor closed its football facility on Thursday, but was holding out hope that the Bears’ season finale with Oklahoma State . . . might still happen.”
If it happens – and there were Friday indications that it will – the OSU-Baylor start time has been moved to 2:30 p.m. and the game is televised on ESPN.
In a sad sense, it would make sense that this hopefully once-in-a-lifetime mess of a regular season would end a flurry of cancellations that includes Michigan-Ohio State, Texas-Kansas, Washington-Oregon, Ole Miss-Texas A&M and Indiana-Purdue.
When a program effectively manages its COVID-19 protocols and on a weekly basis has its team ready to play, the coaches and players deserve maximum respect for managing their lives in a smart way.
To that end, the season for Tulsa, OU and Oklahoma State has been as successful as can be expected in 2020.
Last month, the originally scheduled OU-West Virginia contest was postponed because of COVID-19 problems in Norman. Otherwise, for every conference date this season, the Hurricane, Sooners and Cowboys were ready and able to play.
