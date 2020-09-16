Bill Haisten: His dad is synonymous with Tulsa football, but Army commit Owen Ostroski wasn’t recruited by TU

On several occasions, Owen was at Boone Pickens Stadium as a guest of the Oklahoma State program. At OSU, there would have been the opportunity join the program as a preferred walk-on.

Eventually, and especially if Owen’s 2020 season includes additional performances like his recent dominance against Cascia Hall, there might have been a scholarship offer from the Cowboys.

When Fine was an undersized but record-breaking quarterback at Locust Grove, he was not recruited by TU. As he flourished at North Texas, TU in 2017 had its worst passing-game performance in 22 years. Attendance has always been a problem for TU. Fine was a rock star at Locust Grove. If he had been the Hurricane QB, hundreds of Mayes County residents would have been regulars at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Before his Bixby junior season in 2018, the 5-8, 160-pound Presley was established as a dazzling playmaker. Even then, it was obvious that he would thrive at TU. There were ample opportunities for Golden Hurricane coaches to build the sort of relationship that could have resulted in a signed letter of intent.

Instead, there were from TU no expressions of sincere interest.