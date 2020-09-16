Bill Haisten: His dad is synonymous with Tulsa football, but Army commit Owen Ostroski wasn’t recruited by TU

He plays with an uncommon ferocity and he is the son of one of the 10 greatest players in University of Tulsa football history, but Owen Ostroski now is on the Mason Fine-Brennan Presley list of local athletes who were not recruited by TU.
A Holland Hall senior defensive end, Ostroski tweeted on Tuesday night that he is committed to play college football for the Army Black Knights. With the football commitment there also is a military commitment.
Committed to the Brotherhood! #BeatNavy pic.twitter.com/UoxohEZBSN— Owen Ostroski (@owenostroski_) September 16, 2020
While there is respect for his decision and an expectation that he’ll be an outstanding player for Army, one question is common throughout the Tulsa-area football community: How on earth does the 6-foot-2, 243-pound son of Jerry Ostroski not get an offer from the University of Tulsa?
Before Jerry played eight seasons on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line, he was an Associated Press All-American for the 1991 Golden Hurricane team that recorded 10 wins.
Owen’s older brother Jackson is a junior tight end at Drake University. For Owen, there were FBS offers from Army, Navy (a TU rival in the American Athletic Conference), Hawaii (coached by former TU head man Todd Graham) and New Mexico. There were offers from 19 FCS programs.
On several occasions, Owen was at Boone Pickens Stadium as a guest of the Oklahoma State program. At OSU, there would have been the opportunity join the program as a preferred walk-on.
Eventually, and especially if Owen’s 2020 season includes additional performances like his recent dominance against Cascia Hall, there might have been a scholarship offer from the Cowboys.
When Fine was an undersized but record-breaking quarterback at Locust Grove, he was not recruited by TU. As he flourished at North Texas, TU in 2017 had its worst passing-game performance in 22 years. Attendance has always been a problem for TU. Fine was a rock star at Locust Grove. If he had been the Hurricane QB, hundreds of Mayes County residents would have been regulars at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Before his Bixby junior season in 2018, the 5-8, 160-pound Presley was established as a dazzling playmaker. Even then, it was obvious that he would thrive at TU. There were ample opportunities for Golden Hurricane coaches to build the sort of relationship that could have resulted in a signed letter of intent.
Instead, there were from TU no expressions of sincere interest.
If anyone from TU were to say, ‘Yeah, well, Presley was just so small,’ I would respond with, ‘Yeah, well, did you actually watch him play? Were you so fixated on his height and weight that you failed to conduct a legitimate evaluation? He was a certifiably great high school player.’ ”
By the end of the 2019 season, Presley was the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and signed with Oklahoma State. When the Golden Hurricane plays at OSU on Saturday, he’ll return kickoffs and rotate at multiple receiver positions.
On Sunday, as Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns, I was reminded that TU apparently did not recruit the former McLain superstar. Until a few weeks before he signed with Alabama, Jacobs was available and attended school only seven miles from the TU campus.
On Tuesday night, when I saw the Owen Ostroski-Army tweet, I flashed back 10 years to Shawn Jackson’s TU freshman season – and to his 66-yard, interception-return touchdown as the Hurricane won at Notre Dame.
The 6-foot, 250-pound Jackson didn’t have a classically sculpted physique, and yet he was a tremendous player both at the high school and college levels. In the 125-year history of University of Tulsa football, only three players finished with a career total of at least 400 tackles. Jackson was a 401-tackle playmaker.
If the TU coaching staff weren’t interested in Fine (who graduated as the most accomplished passer in the history of Oklahoma high school football) or Presley (who became a player-of-the-year figure while winning three state titles), then I’m of the belief that if Shawn Jackson today were a McLain athlete, he probably would not be recruited by the Golden Hurricane.
If one day there is a Kyler Murray Jr., and he’s a really good high school quarterback, you think he might be recruited by OU? Of course, he would be. Owen Ostroski is a really good high school player whose last name is synonymous with Golden Hurricane football.
I would love to know why Owen wasn’t recruited by Tulsa. Is it because he is 6-2 instead of 6-3? Really? By his second season at Army, he’ll be a starter. At TU, he would have commanded immediate playing time.
Jerry Ostroski has more friends in this city than TU has students, so the signing of Owen Ostroski would have been a popular, natural, common-sense play for the Hurricane.
I was surprised when Tulsa didn’t recruit Mason Fine and stunned when Tulsa didn’t recruit Brennan Presley. For Tulsa to pass on Owen Ostroski – it’s a shocker. It’s such a baffling mistake.
