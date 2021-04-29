Bill Haisten: From a modest starting point, TU’s Zaven Collins became a $14.3 million talent

Instead, there was a montage of images from his TU years and his multi-sport childhood in Hominy. Later on social media, TU shared video of a loud, lively celebration.

For the 2019 first round, the NFL Network and ABC/ESPN telecasts attracted a total of 11 million viewers (many, many, many more than were tuned in for the Billy Sims pick 41 years ago).

For last year’s first round, there were more than 15 million viewers.

Whether Thursday’s viewership total was 11 million or 15 million or even beyond 15 million, this was an unprecedented exposure moment for Golden Hurricane football.

Arizona already has winning offensive pieces with stars like Kyler Murray (the former OU quarterback who was the first pick overall in 2019) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (115 catches last season).

Kliff Kingsbury’s 2020 Cardinals were sixth in total offense but only 20th in total defense. With the versatile Collins, Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph gets a linebacker with the speed to execute effective drops into coverage and the physicality to stop ball-carriers from turning a modest gain into a big play.