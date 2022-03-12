Bill Haisten: Frank Haith’s departure pressures Rick Dickson to find the right fit for TU

One day after the 10th anniversary of Doug Wojcik’s firing from the Golden Hurricane’s head-coaching position, the University of Tulsa announced the resignation of Frank Haith.

Just within the last few days, coaching changes occurred at LSU, Kansas State, Georgia and Missouri, and on Saturday it happened at TU.

A change seemed inevitable when Tulsa’s actual home-game attendance dropped to its lowest level in 42 years, when the 2021-22 Golden Hurricane had the program’s first 20-loss finish since 2005, when a 4-14 American Athletic Conference record resulted in a 10th-place finish, and when the record in road games was 1-10.

The Hurricane season ended with Friday’s AAC tournament loss to SMU. Haith’s final two Tulsa squads were 22-32 overall, with a Reynolds Center record of 15-13.

In eight seasons with the Hurricane, Haith became by far the highest-paid coach in TU basketball history. As he has one season remaining on his contract, it is not known whether a university buyout is involved in the coach’s departure.

The Haith move is presented by TU as having been a resignation, but why would he willingly forfeit another year of money? There probably is a buyout. The estimate on his overall TU income before a buyout would be close to $10 million, which would be roughly twice the amount paid to Wojcik in 2005-12.

Based on what I know about TU’s revenue flow, it feels like no Hurricane football coach should ever make more than $1 million a year and no Hurricane basketball coach should be paid more than $750,000.

As TU’s first-year coach in 2014, Haith made $1.3 million. This is an educated guess, but I bet I’m right: the next TU head coach will get a first-year salary of about $750,000. In the wake of the pandemic’s cruel impact on university finances, TU athletic director Rick Dickson is looking to save every buck possible.

For the first time since 1991 — during his first run as the TU athletic director — Dickson is about to launch the process of searching for a new Hurricane basketball coach. He did extremely well 31 years ago, hiring then-Kentucky assistant Tubby Smith. In 1994 and 1995, Smith coached the Golden Hurricane to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

Haith never became a well-known personality in the Tulsa market — or even a very well-known coach within the Tulsa-area high school basketball community.

Since he made the jaw-dropping move from Missouri to TU, it was rare to see Haith or a TU assistant in a local high school gym. Like, really rare.

That disconnect is underscored by the Haith program’s signing of only one Oklahoma high school athlete (former Webster star Anthony Pritchard, currently a Hurricane freshman).

If the program had more of an Oklahoma identity — along with a better AAC win percentage and a more entertaining brand of offensive basketball — then maybe attendance would not have plummeted to such a gruesome level.

This season’s home-game attendance average of 2,911 was the worst in the 24-season history of the 8,355-seat Reynolds Center. The previous worst average was 4,043 in 2019-20.

In 1998-2004, there was no season during which the home attendance average was less than 7,384.

When TU dismissed Wojcik in 2012, poor attendance was cited as having been a significant factor in the decision.

Hurricane legends Nolan Richardson, Smith and Bill Self were extremely popular, approachable coaches in this city. Forty years ago, Richardson might have been as revered as any figure in Tulsa sports history.

During their time at TU, if Richardson, Smith or Self had walked from one end of Woodland Hills Mall to the other, there would have been recognition by many or maybe most of the shoppers. They were rock stars.

Since Self departed 22 years ago, there hasn’t been that type of guy as the face of Hurricane basketball.

TU needs a coach who becomes truly invested in marketing the basketball program. TU needs a coach who willingly, happily represents the university while having lunch with Rotarians, church groups and Golden Hurricane Club members.

TU needs a coach who is on a first-name basis with every significant high school coach in Oklahoma. The Smith and Self TU rosters were loaded with Oklahoma kids who took the program to unprecedented postseason success.

Haith’s 2014 arrival coincided with TU’s switch to the American Athletic Conference. He leaves the Hurricane program with a TU total of 138 victories, which positions him at No. 2 on the school’s career-wins list. In 2005-12, Wojcik recorded 140 wins.

In 18 seasons as a Division I head coach at Miami (Fla.), Mizzou and Tulsa, the 56-year-old Haith’s record is 343-237. His TU highlights included a 2016 NCAA Tournament appearance (a First Four loss to Michigan) and a share of the 2020 American regular-season championship.

In Haith’s final home game — played six days before his resignation — the Hurricane defeated UCF on a halfcourt shot by Jeriah Horne.

In a quote released by the TU athletic department, Haith said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity that was bestowed on me by President Steadman Upham and Dr. Derrick Gragg back in 2014. I wish the university and the basketball program the very best in the future.”

That classy farewell leads to the university’s search for a new coach who really, really wants to fit well within the Tulsa market and within the culture of Tulsa-area high school basketball.

Tulsa needs a coach who aspires to be loved like Richardson, Smith and Self were loved. A coach who not only can return the program to the NCAA Tournament, but score the program’s first March Madness victory since 2003.

TU also released this statement from university President Brad Carson: “I am committed to ensuring our on-court performance is the best in the league and providing an exciting game-day experience for TU fans.”

What a challenge for Dickson, who now begins the search for a coach who really, really wants to be the well-known and winning face of Golden Hurricane basketball.

