Bill Haisten: For TU, there’s the potential of becoming the program’s best team since 2003

Tulsa senior Elijah Joyner was the MVP of the South Florida game. With 13 points and team-high totals in rebounds (seven) and assists (six), he played like a veteran of 102 college games.

The most remarkable aspect of the two most recent road wins: Tulsa never trailed at Cincinnati (where the Hurricane hadn’t win since 1967) and never trailed at South Florida (against a Bulls team that had beaten Cincinnati and UCF).

My favorite of the Haith-coached teams was his 2016 NCAA Tournament team, but that was based more on having been really fond of Shaquille Harrison and James Woodard as players and people. Otherwise, that team lacked consistency from big men.

Last season’s Hurricane commands respect because it did tie for a conference championship. With several of the same players on the current roster, this Hurricane feels like it has more winning substance.

I’m not sure which of the Haith teams was the most talented, but this one feels like it has the wherewithal to get to the NCAA Tournament and maybe even get a victory.