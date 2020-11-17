Bill Haisten: For the surging Golden Hurricane, a special player and a special coordinator

In the UCF and SMU games, the Hurricane offense stumbled out of the starting gate. There were, however, no lapses in defensive effort. If there had been, Tulsa doesn’t get those victories.

Against UCF and SMU, the Hurricane had a 43-3 advantage in second-half scoring.

The Tulsa defense is not an overnight sensation. With Bill Young in his final season as the coordinator, the 2018 Hurricane had conference rankings of No. 1 in pass defense and No. 3 in total defense. That TU squad finished 3-9 because of insufficient offense.

As a rookie coordinator last season, Gillespie elevated the Tulsa defense to an even higher level. In spite of the loss of end Trevis Gipson and cornerback Reggie Robinson II -- each of whom was an NFL draft pick -- the progression has continued in 2020.

TU is 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the AAC. The four-game win streak is the program’s first in eight years, and none of this would be happening without Gillespie’s defense.

Offensively, TU is alternately sluggish and super. Very streaky. Defensively, there’s a consistent ferocity. There are too many penalties, but the effort level doesn’t seem to wane.

Collins will be remembered as having been a special Tulsa player, and Gillespie now is established as a special defensive coach. They won’t be here forever. You might want to check them out before it’s too late.

