Bill Haisten: For the stale College Football Playoff, it’s time for the move to an eight-team field

Notre Dame got trucked by Clemson and then won a place in college football’s Final Four, during which it’s likely that Notre Dame is dealt a semifinal trucking by Alabama.
Notre Dame lost 34-10 to Clemson. It felt much more one-sided than the score would suggest, and yet the College Football Playoff selection committee rewarded the one-loss Fighting Irish with the fourth seed on the bracket.
In the Jan. 1 semifinals, Clemson is matched with Ohio State while Alabama squares up against Notre Dame.
With regard to brand-name recognition and tradition, it’s a big-time lineup.
With regard to national excitement, that’s the problem.
Is there really any national excitement for Alabama-Notre Dame?
The Crimson Tide opened as a 19-point favorite, and I’m tempted right now to make Alabama my lock of the year. It is by far the greatest point spread in the seven-season history of the playoff. The previous high: Before the OU-Alabama semifinal two years ago, the Tide was a 14½-point pick.
I watched every play of Clemson’s Saturday dominance of Notre Dame. Trevor Lawrence’s presence drove the Tigers to a resounding reversal of their regular-season loss to the Fighting Irish.
Now, Notre Dame tangles with a Tide team that has more weapons than Clemson. Even Notre Dame fans probably feel at least a slight sense of dread.
For the rest of us, it’s more than slight. We want to be dazzled and knocked out by memorable semifinal games. If it’s 27-7 by halftime of Bama-Notre Dame, I won’t be surprised.
By Saturday night, as I consumed the highlights of the day and read about various possibilities regarding the CFP Final Four, I had no doubt that Notre Dame would get that fourth spot.
The College Football Playoff is predictable and stale. For the first CFP championship telecast — an Ohio State blowout of Oregon to close the 2014 season — there were 34.2 million television viewers. For last year’s LSU-Clemson finale, there were 25.6 million viewers.
As football fans see the same teams over and over and over again, television ratings suggest that some viewers are tired of seeing the same teams in the four-team format.
Current circumstances — most notably the dire financial condition of major-college football programs — open the door for a common-sense solution: an expansion of the format from four participants to eight.
A move to eight would result in the involvement of fresh faces — like Texas A&M and Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina — and could result in the occasional shocking upset that makes March Madness basketball so appealing.
Through the first seven seasons of the College Football Playoff, the 28 available semifinal spots have been occupied by only 10 of the 130 FBS schools: Alabama (six appearances), Clemson (six), OU (four), Ohio State (four), Notre Dame (two), Oregon, Florida State, Michigan State, LSU and Georgia.
In the last seven NCAA Tournaments, the 28 available Final Four spots have been claimed by 23 different basketball programs. There were the blue-bloods like Duke, North Carolina and Kansas, but also there were extremely compelling squads from Texas Tech, Loyola-Chicago and Wichita State.
In the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff, only one Group of Five team has been ranked higher than 12th in the final CFP poll. In 2018, UCF was No. 8.
If I were the commissioner of all of college football, I’d go with the eight-team model and have quarterfinal games played in the home stadium of the higher-seeded team. My 2020 quarterfinals would have matched top-seeded Alabama against eighth-seeded and unbeaten Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt Conference, second-seeded Clemson against seventh-seeded and unbeaten Cincinnati of the American, third-seeded Ohio State and sixth-seeded OU, and fourth-seeded Texas A&M and fifth-seeded Notre Dame.
OU would be on my list of eight because, again, it is the Big 12 champion and because the eye test tells me that the Sooners of today are better than the three-loss Florida Gators and the two-loss Georgia Bulldogs.
After Notre Dame was drummed by Clemson, I’d have the Irish in my playoff field — but not playing on its home field.
While the basketball tournament starts with a field of 68 teams, there is in any given season maybe 10 teams that have a realistic shot at the national title. It’s about the same for football. In any given season, the championship pool typically is no deeper than about 10 teams.
In basketball, though, there is the potential for magic like 16th-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County shocking top-seeded Virginia, or for Loyola-Chicago and Sister Jean becoming nationally celebrated Cinderella stars in the Final Four.
I would love to see a Coastal Carolina-Alabama football quarterfinal. Even if there’s only a 1% possibility of an upset, you’d have to watch. Participants like the Chanticleers and Cincinnati would give the College Football Playoff its own Cinderella storylines.
The eight-team format could generate additional money for all FBS schools. Because of limited attendance or none at all, there essentially was no ticket revenue this season. All schools are hurting. Some are in real trouble, having already eliminated programs.
The eight-team model also would provide more meaningful football, and everyone wants more meaningful football.
