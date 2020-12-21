Bill Haisten: For the stale College Football Playoff, it’s time for the move to an eight-team field

In the last seven NCAA Tournaments, the 28 available Final Four spots have been claimed by 23 different basketball programs. There were the blue-bloods like Duke, North Carolina and Kansas, but also there were extremely compelling squads from Texas Tech, Loyola-Chicago and Wichita State.

In the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff, only one Group of Five team has been ranked higher than 12th in the final CFP poll. In 2018, UCF was No. 8.

If I were the commissioner of all of college football, I’d go with the eight-team model and have quarterfinal games played in the home stadium of the higher-seeded team. My 2020 quarterfinals would have matched top-seeded Alabama against eighth-seeded and unbeaten Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt Conference, second-seeded Clemson against seventh-seeded and unbeaten Cincinnati of the American, third-seeded Ohio State and sixth-seeded OU, and fourth-seeded Texas A&M and fifth-seeded Notre Dame.

OU would be on my list of eight because, again, it is the Big 12 champion and because the eye test tells me that the Sooners of today are better than the three-loss Florida Gators and the two-loss Georgia Bulldogs.

After Notre Dame was drummed by Clemson, I’d have the Irish in my playoff field — but not playing on its home field.