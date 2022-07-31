Bill Haisten: For Rick Dickson and TU, a fund-raising victory and a bid for better attendance

With his ceremonial first pitch before the start of a Tulsa Drillers’ game last week, Rick Dickson’s delivery to Drillers mascot Hornsby wasn’t quite a strike.

After a 10-minute warm-up session with University of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery, Dickson’s pitch was a bit low but delivered with a respectable level of heat.

Dickson then returned to ONEOK Field’s right-field terrace, where he and Hurricane coaches hosted what the University of Tulsa athletic director described as “a thank you event” for about 300 donors and friends of Golden Hurricane sports.

“We just wanted to express our appreciation for their loyalty,” Dickson explained. “We just completed a really good year.”

In a marketing sense, Dickson has been firing pitches at TU alumni, donors and prospective donors for 22 months — since he returned to the university as Derrick Gragg’s successor on a second tour of duty as the athletic director.

Dickson reports that during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30, TU’s athletics fund-raising total was the school’s best since 2012.

The 2022 figure doubled what TU achieved in 2020. There was a 50% increase in 2021 and another 50% jump in 2022.

Through a pandemic and now through the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, Dickson and his marketing personnel have elevated the TU athletic department to a much better position than was the case two years ago.

“That’s Rick and his connections — going out in the community and talking with people,” Montgomery said. “Rick has been a part of this program for a lot of years — as an athlete, as the athletic director the first time around (in 1990-94) and now again.

“The energy and belief on our campus — he has galvanized everything and everybody. He says, ‘Here’s our plan and here’s how we’re going to get it done.’ You can see the growth and you can feel the energy just going through the roof.”

Dickson’s connection to TU dates to the ’70s, when he was a Hurricane football athlete with a career total of four interceptions. He also played a little Hurricane baseball during the good ol’ days when there was Hurricane baseball.

Since jumping out of retirement for a Tulsa return in 2020, Dickson and his staff have rekindled relationships with previous donors while establishing new relationships. The 2021 homecoming weekend was a great success, Dickson says, and so were the Hall of Fame activities in April.

The response to TU’s March hiring of men’s basketball coach Eric Konkol has been “very encouraging,” Dickson said, and last year’s hiring of women’s basketball coach Angie Nelp got immediately excellent results.

Literally every day is a fund-raising day for Dickson, who has two years remaining on his contract. He now applies comparable determination to achieving an improvement in football attendance and a substantial improvement in men’s basketball attendance.

The 2021-22 basketball attendance figures not only were the worst in Reynolds Center history, but the Hurricane’s worst since the 1979-80 season. For football at 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium, there has not been an official single-season attendance average of at least 20,000 since 2012.

Official attendance figures reflect the number of tickets that have been distributed (including free tickets given to guests of the university). While an official game attendance figure might be announced as 18,000, the actual attendance might be closer to 12,000.

Can Dickson’s hustle and ideas result in actual attendance figures of 18,000-20,000 for football and a consistent, actual 5,000 for men’s basketball?

“Those are your numbers. Not mine,” Dickson said. “I really don’t have specific numbers in mind. I just know that I want to feel more excitement at our games. More energy.

“The word ‘energy’ is at the center of everything we’re trying to do. There’s got to be a greater energy on our campus, in our stadium, in the Reynolds Center and in the community as a whole. You and I both have seen how this town can support University of Tulsa athletics. We’ve got to get back to that level of engagement.”

Dickson promises a noticeably different presentation during the 2022 football season.

“The first thing is that we’ll be more inviting and welcoming,” he said. “There’s a huge emphasis on aggressively welcoming people to our campus. After that, there will be more energy and more fun. I promise that.”

Anything else?

“Parking, parking and parking,” Dickson replied.

For decades, there have been complaints that there aren’t sufficient parking options near the arena and stadium.

When pressed for details on the “parking, parking and parking” statement, Dickson said that information will be announced two weeks before TU’s Sept. 10 football opener against Northern Illinois.

“Nothing just magically happens,” Dickson said. “It’s going to take hard work persistence and time. Can we get there? Absolutely, 100%.

“We want people to reconnect to TU, and the burden of making that happens falls on TU.”