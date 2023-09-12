Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Among several stars during last week’s Longhorn statement victory at Tuscaloosa was Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who doubles as his team’s offensive play-caller and did a beautiful job of trying to win.

There’s a clear difference between hoping to win and really trying to win. With clever and aggressive play-calls, Sarkisian really tried to beat Alabama and did 34-24.

On first down from the Alabama 44-yard line, Texas fired the first big shot of the night as Quinn Ewers found Xavier Worthy with a 44-yard pass in the end zone.

With a 13-9 lead and on first down from its own 6-yard line, Texas converted on an important field-position play – another deep-ball completion for 32 yards.

With 8½ minutes left to play, on a second-down snap from the Crimson Tide 39, Texas connected with the knockout shot. ESPN’s Chris Fowler called it: “Ewers from the pocket, launching downfield – Mitchell! Touchdown, Texas! Aggression and execution!”

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in a sold-out H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus, 19th-ranked Oklahoma clashes with the Golden Hurricane.

While the Sooners are heavily favored to record what would be their program’s 10th consecutive win over Tulsa, this would not be the Greatest Upset Ever if the Golden Hurricane were to steal a victory.

At OU week, SMU trailed only 14-11 with nine minutes left. The Sooners pulled away for a 28-11 triumph.

If there is a Hurricane surprise this week, what will have been the key components?

That’s easy: aggression and execution!

Regarding a bold approach to competition, and the bid to conquer an OU team favored by four touchdowns, Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson shared a great quote he borrowed from professional golfer Keegan Bradley: “You need to care less, but you can’t be careless.”

Essentially, you can’t be afraid to try to win but you can’t be silly about it.

There can’t be an excess of gadget plays, but if TU could hit on a couple of tricks, it could change the game.

“You’ve got to be aggressive,” Wilson stated on Tuesday, “(but) you’ve also got to be calculated and smart. It can snowball against you, too.

“You can’t play in a phone booth. You can’t play in a shell and expect to have a chance to win this game.”

Against 15th-ranked Texas A&M in 1991 – in the “Miracle on 11th Street” classic – TU rallied from a 28-10 halftime deficit and stunned the Aggies 35-34. That A&M defense was loaded with NFL-level athletes, and still the Hurricane scored three touchdowns in a six-minute span. TU’s Chris Hughley rushed for 231 yards.

One week earlier, that A&M team obliterated LSU 45-7. The Aggies were 21-point favorites when they arrived in Tulsa. The 1991 Aggies finished 10-2. So did the 1991 Hurricane.

At OU in 1996, as a 10-point underdog, the Golden Hurricane defeated the John Blake-coached Sooners 31-24. The highlight that day, of course, was Tulsa’s 99-yard touchdown pass.

From 8 yards deep in the end zone, DeGar fired a perfect ball that traveled 38 yards and into Caswell’s hands. It wasn’t a trick play, per se, but the OU defense very obviously wasn’t expecting TU to try a deep pass from its own 1-yard line.

OU’s coverage defender was beaten on the route, and Caswell made the catch and sprinted the remaining 70 yards.

Bruce Howard on the TU radio call: “Holy smokes! It’s a 99-yard TD for the University of Tulsa!”

Aggression and execution!

During the Tuesday and Wednesday practice sessions, Wilson evaluates his quarterbacks – Braylon Braxton and Cardell Williams – before deciding which one gets the start on Saturday.

During the Aug. 31 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Braxton twice was intercepted before sustaining an ankle injury. Williams performed very well in relief.

During a 43-10 loss at Washington last week, Williams was 6-of-14 passing with an interception before sustaining a hand injury. On Tuesday, Wilson described the Williams issue as being “a bruise.”

Whether it’s Braxton, Williams or backup Roman Fuller taking snaps against the Sooners, Wilson knows that predictable, vanilla offense won’t be sufficient.

“You can be aggressive, but you have to be very calculated in doing so,” Wilson said. “At the same time, too, if (a gamble) backfires, you put your defense in harm’s way. There’s a little balance right there.

“Early in the game, we have to be as aggressive as we can.”

It’ll be fascinating to watch the duel of former OU assistant Wilson and his former co-worker Brent Venables, now the Sooner head coach. Venables’ fingerprints are all over the Oklahoma defense.