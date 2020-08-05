Before anyone at the University of Tulsa should focus on individual achievement, everyone should focus on solving a three-year problem.
There was a 2-10 finish in 2017, a 3-9 result in 2018 and a 4-8 result last year. Based on standards set since 2003, the Golden Hurricane football program should qualify for at least three bowl appearances in any given five-year period.
However, there is this year a compelling sidebar storyline for TU: Shamari Brooks’ quest to become TU’s career rushing leader.
While at Union, he was undersized at 5-foot-9 and overlooked by most recruiters. According to 247 Sports, and in spite of having run for 3,326 yards at Union, Brooks considered scholarship offers only from TU, Arkansas State, Sam Houston State and Division II Northeastern State in Tahlequah.
At TU, he’s been consistently dynamic. He closed the 2019 season with a 202-yard performance at East Carolina and enters 2020 with a very reasonable shot at supplanting D’Angelo Brewer as Tulsa’s all-time rushing leader.
In 2014-17, after having signed with TU out of Tulsa’s Central High School, Brewer rolled for 3,917 rushing yards. He got 3,789 of those yards in 2015-17 — after Philip Montgomery had become the head coach and offensive play-caller.
Montgomery formerly was synonymous with the Baylor passing game, but at TU he’s always been happy to spread the field and gash opposing defenses first with the Brewer run game and now with Brooks.
Currently with 2,700 yards, Brooks needs 1,218 to break the Hurricane rushing record.
“That would be a really important accolade,” Brooks said during TU’s virtual media day event on Wednesday. “It would be really big, especially for my family.”
Brooks’ record-book opportunity is bolstered by the Wednesday announcement that the American Athletic Conference is committed to allowing its teams to play a 12-game regular season (eight league games plus four nonconference dates).
It’s a huge “if” because of pandemic factors, but if TU does actually play 12 games, Brooks would need an average of 101.5 yards per contest.
If TU solves the problem mentioned in the second paragraph — the winning problem — and gets a 13th game in a bowl, Brooks would need an average of 93.7 yards to bump Brewer from the top of TU’s rushing list.
“Shamari has been an unbelievable teammate and unbelievable weapon for us,” Montgomery said. “A kid that just continues to get better. He plays with a chip on his shoulder because people doubted him.
“Right now, he’s working at a level I’ve never seen him work at. He’s developing different facets of his game. I think he’s a step faster. You know what his mentality will be when he gets the ball in his hands.”
Something to watch: the possibility that Brooks might be used more frequently as a Zach Smith target in the passing game. In three previous seasons, Brooks had only 16 receptions. He could surpass that total this season, and on several of those plays, he probably would do something special after the catch.
“Our comfort level with each other is really good,” Smith said of his working relationship with Brooks. “I just know having a guy like him back there, it just takes so much stress (away) from the offense. He’s going to take the ball and do what he does. He’s going to get yards. I know he’s going to have a great year.”
For Montgomery, there also is the luxury of having established, legitimate depth behind Brooks. The work load of the No. 1 back can be managed so that he’s not fatigued before November.
During last year’s season-ending 49-24 road rout of East Carolina, TU got a combined total of 102 rushing yards from Corey Taylor II and T.K. Wilkerson.
“Corey played banged up for most of last year,” Montgomery said. “(Brooks and Taylor) are a great 1-2 punch back there.
“I think right now, our running back room may be as talented as we’ve ever had since I’ve been here.”
Brewer closed his career in a stylish manner. As TU capped a 10-win 2016 season by hammering Central Michigan 55-10 in the Miami Beach Bowl, he ran for 105 yards.
As Brooks has been productive for three losing Tulsa teams, that would be the dream — to get 100 in a 13th game. A bowl game. And to do it while wearing the distinction of having become the Hurricane’s all-time ground-game king.