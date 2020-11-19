Bill Haisten: Davis Brin gets a highly improbable ESPN moment, and Tulsa steals a crazy victory

Brin reacted in the best possible manner — with poised playmaking and, ultimately, with the final-play throw to Santana.

This was a Tulsa quest to extend its win streak from four games to five, and to remain a nationally ranked topic of the 2020 college football conversation, but the Golden Hurricane for the longest time seemed doomed to the extension of a streak of futility against ... Tulane?

In 2005-16, the Hurricane was 11-1 against Tulane.

A Thursday loss would have been Tulsa’s fourth consecutive setback against the formerly hapless Green Wave. Hapless no more, Tulane is better than its 5-5 record would indicate. Last week, the Green Wave mashed then-No. 25 Army 38-12.

On a fourth-down play with 3:51 remaining in the third period, Tulsa needed about a foot to reach the first-down marker. The Hurricane offensive line wasn’t very good during a lot of this game, and it was a no-show on this play. Running back T.K. Wilkerson never had a chance. He was grabbed and dropped for a 2-yard loss.

Two plays later, Pratt found wide-open tight end Will Wallace for a 27-yard touchdown and the 14-0 Tulane advantage.