Through the pregame and the first 17½ game minutes of the University of Tulsa’s Kevin Wilson era, the only highlight was the National Anthem – performed beautifully by Muskogee saxophonist Braylon Dedmon.

As our long national nightmare ended when the Captain Cane character was retired by the university, there was the long-awaited introduction of TU’s new mascot. Its name is Gus T. It has human arms and legs, a head that looks like a cinnamon roll and a facial expression that says, “I’ve had way too much caffeine.”

During the first period of play, it appeared that the Golden Hurricane needed a shot of caffeine and a refresher course on the merits of ball security.

By the end of the quarter, TU had three turnovers and a 7-0 deficit against the FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

TU ball-handlers seemed to have opening-night stage fright.

With former OU coach Bob Stoops and OU fan Toby Keith in attendance to support Wilson (a former Stoops assistant with the Sooners), the Hurricane transitioned from first-quarter wobbly to second-quarter beautiful.

During a span of nine minutes, there were four Hurricane touchdowns.

Ultimately, there was a 42-7 Tulsa victory before an H.A. Chapman Stadium crowd of 17,529.

While having sustained what was reported to have been a left-ankle injury, TU starting quarterback Braylon Braxton’s participation was limited to two possessions – each of which ended with an interception.

There’s no way that Wilson expected to need a reliever so early in the game, but the Braxton injury necessitated the coach’s call to the bullpen.

Cardell Williams answered that call in an emphatically impressive manner, converting on all nine of his first-half pass attempts.

By game’s end, the Williams stat line was worthy of being framed and pinned to the wall of Wilson’s office. As a 6-foot-2, 190-pound redshirt freshman who had a very nice prep career at Houston’s Westfield High School, Williams was 13-of-14 passing for 233 yards, three TDs and no turnovers.

Repeat: no turnovers.

The Hurricane offense was nearly exactly balanced with 260 rushing yards and 257 passing yards. Jordan Ford carried 19 times for 110 yards. From his five receptions, big-play specialist Marquis Shoulders got 132 yards and two TDs.

Ben Kopenski is a defensive lineman and a TU graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. He seems to be one of Wilson’s favorite players, and on Thursday Kopenski was tremendous with 10 tackles and two sacks. Five of safety Kendarin Ray’s 10 tackles were unassisted.

My column in the Thursday Tulsa World centered on the frequency with which Philip Montgomery-coached Hurricane teams were penalized. In Wilson’s debut, Tulsa was penalized only four times for 44 yards.

There were hidden-gem plays that were instrumental in Tulsa having survived such a bad start. After Michael Jamerson scored the only Pine Bluff TD, TU’s Jordan Ford popped a big kickoff return to midfield – and lost a fumble.

The Golden Lions had 100% of the momentum at that time, but Hurricane safety Kanion Williams plucked a tipped-ball interception at the Tulsa 30.

On TU’s next possession, Braxton was intercepted for the second time. There would be another opportunity for the visitors to extend their lead, but TU end Owen Ostroski sacked Mekhi Hagens for a third-down loss of 12 yards.

“We weathered the storm,” said Wilson, who collaborates with offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. on play-calls.

During the Hurricane’s flurry of second-period touchdowns, Wilson and Spurrier must have been the happiest guys in town. Williams’ 3-yard keeper was followed by a Williams-to-Marquis Shoulders 80-yard pass play, Malachai Jones’ 15-yard catch and Shoulders’ 19-yard reception.

It’s impossible to throw a better pass than the one Williams fired to Shoulders for the 19-yard score. There was effective coverage by a Golden Lion defender. At top speed, Shoulders angled toward the back-left corner of the north end zone. An exactly precise pass was required, and Williams delivered a perfect strike to Shoulders’ fingertips.

During the winter, Braxton entered the transfer portal. His decision to stay at TU was celebrated as a huge victory for Wilson. During the spring and preseason, Braxton was the No. 1 QB.

Now, after this one game, Wilson seems to have a quarterback situation. If doctors decide that Braxton’s ankle is good for practices next week and the Sept. 9 game at Washington, does he get the start against a Pac-12 defense?

Or did Williams do enough on Thursday that he commanded the starting role for the Washington game, the Sept. 16 OU contest and beyond?

Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Williams seemed quite comfortable after having been dealt an uncomfortable set of circumstances. His efficiency and playmaking changed the game, energized everyone in a blue uniform and became the top storyline in a successful opener for a new head coach.

