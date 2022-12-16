Bill Haisten: Braylin Presley, after one season at OSU, commits to Tulsa and new coach Kevin Wilson

As Braylin Presley was the 2020 and 2021 Tulsa World state Player of the Year — and as his Bixby body of work included a program-record rushing total of 4,978 yards, 102 touchdowns and four state titles — he becomes the most heavily decorated high school player ever to wind up on the University of Tulsa football roster.

Almost immediately after Presley’s first and only Oklahoma State season ended with his move to the NCAA Transfer Portal, he had dialogue with the OU, Kansas State and Tulsa programs.

Other schools expressed interest also, but Presley and his parents were especially impressed by their conversations with new TU football coach Kevin Wilson and athletic director Rick Dickson.

On Thursday, the former Bixby running back informed TU officials that he was committed to the Golden Hurricane. On Friday, he informed social-media followers of his decision.

I’m coming home! Isaiah 60:22 @s_t_editz never fails with the edits pic.twitter.com/xoVDXMbu4d — braylin (@braylinpres2022) December 16, 2022

When the paperwork is finalized at 11th and Harvard, Presley will sign his name and go to work with a new quarterback (potentially brilliant sophomore-to-be Braylon Braxton) and his third head coach in three years. After winning four championships with Bixby’s Loren Montgomery and spending only six months with OSU’s Mike Gundy, Presley now becomes a weapon for Wilson.

Presley when asked to describe the relief he feels, to have a desired situation after only a portal experience of only nine days: “On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d say I’m at a 10. Once you enter the portal, it’s a scary deal. I entered it kind of timidly. I talked with my parents to see if entering was the right thing, not knowing what was ahead.”

Presley on an influential message from Tia Presley: “My mom told me, ‘The Oklahoma State door is closing, but God is opening the TU door. Why not walk through it?’ She’s right.

“If God has opened the TU door so that I can (play college football) in my hometown, I should run through it instead of knocking on other doors.”

For a combined total of 11 seasons, Wilson coordinated offenses at OU (2006-10) and Ohio State (since 2017). The 2008 Sooners led the nation in scoring at 51.1 points per game and finished third nationally in total offense. (In 2008, the national total-offense leader was Tulsa.)

In each of Wilson’s six Ohio State seasons, no Buckeye team has finished a season with a scoring average of worse than 41 points per game or with a national total-offense ranking of worse than No. 7.

Presley says he was led to believe that he would be used on the Oklahoma State backfield, but instead was a rarely used backup slot receiver. Most of his playing time occurred with special-teams units. During the 2023 season, he’ll be classified as a sophomore.

With regard to how he might be used at Tulsa, Presley said he and Wilson have spoken only in a general sense.

“He told me that he doesn’t really see me as (exclusively) a running back or as a receiver,” Presley said. “He says I am someone who needs the ball in space.”

It was a great storyline for OSU and Presley family — having brothers Brennan and Braylin as college teammates — but the Braylin-Cowboy football relationship crumbled.

Currently classified as a junior, Brennan was Oklahoma State’s leading receiver this season and now is preparing for the Cowboys’ trip to Phoenix and the Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl clash with Wisconsin.

Because the Philip Montgomery-coached Hurricane program didn’t recruit Brennan at all and never got really serious about a pursuit of Braylin, TU football hadn’t been very highly regarded in the Presley household.

Now, because Wilson and Dickson were aggressively impressive but not overbearing, Braylin is about to join former local high school superstar — Holland Hall’s Owen Ostroski – on the TU roster.

During the Presley family’s Monday tour of the TU campus, Braylin was at the Case Center to talk with Wilson, assistant coaches and Hurricane tight end Ethan Hall (who played for championship Bixby teams in 2016 and 2018).

“If you had told me a month ago that I would be going to TU, I would have said, ‘You’re crazy,’ ” Braylin Presley said. “The first call (from Wilson) — there was a different vibe than (there had been) with other coaches. You can tell by the tone of his voice.

“And then when my family went to meet with him Monday, my family loved him. I loved him. You could just tell he was genuine and knows a lot about the game. He could do a lot of great things, not only with me but with (the Hurricane program). That’s what drew me towards him.”

