Bill Haisten: Both for suddenly aggressive TU and Eric Konkol, a sensational event

With regard to fan engagement and hitting all of the right notes, this was the best non-game event I’ve ever attended on the University of Tulsa campus.

The “Welcome to TU, Eric Konkol” introductory news conference was a splashy, open-to-the-public ceremony conducted on the Reynolds Center court. Considering that this gym was mostly empty during the 2021-22 season, and that the Golden Hurricane basketball program is not healthy, my expectation was that maybe 50 fans would attend.

Instead, in spite of a cold rain that dampened the 11th and Harvard area, more than 500 alumni and fans showed up for an impressive production that was displayed on the huge video board suspended above the midcourt logo.

There were remarks from emcee Bruce Howard, university President Brad Carson, athletic director Rick Dickson and, of course, the 45-year-old Konkol, who was accompanied by his wife, Meagan, and sons Ethan and Ryan.

It makes sense that the smartest person in the room would deliver the most memorable quote: “As we think about new possibilities, we must remain inspired by our best traditions,” Carson said. “... Nolan Richardson, Tubby Smith, Bill Self. These men are on the Mount Rushmore of TU men’s basketball.

“As all of you know, Mount Rushmore has four faces, and today we have an empty slot for our new coach, who I feel very confident will someday join those great basketball coaches in the history and lore of the University of Tulsa.”

Twenty-four hours earlier, Konkol was the Louisiana Tech coach and a resident of Ruston (population 22,000 and the hometown of Terry Bradshaw and Karl Malone). A well-known guy within the college basketball world, Konkol was a mostly unknown guy in Tulsa before the last couple of days. He was a Buzz Peterson student assistant for Tulsa’s 2001 NIT championship squad, but that was a long time ago.

When Konkol was here for a few months with Peterson, the Reynolds Center had been open for business for only three years. Because of various improvements, the Reynolds Center of today is better than the Reynolds Center of 2001. Twenty-one years ago, he shared a tiny work space with another assistant. Now, Konkol occupies the head coach’s office — and shoulders the burden of restoring the glory of Hurricane basketball.

TU has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2003, the end of a period when the program had eight appearances and 11 victories from 1994-2003.

Carson expresses confidence that Konkol can one day be mentioned in the same sentence as Richardson, Smith and Self — coaches who were great at TU and went on to win national titles at other schools.

It still isn’t known whether Konkol received a standard five-year contract, whether his first-year compensation is within the $600,000 to $750,000 range (an educated guess) and what his Louisiana Tech buyout might entail. With the Bulldogs, his contract extended through the 2025-26 season.

It was Dickson who hired Tubby Smith in 1991 and it was Dickson, now in his second tour of duty as TU’s athletic director, who selected Konkol as Frank Haith’s successor.

In part because there have been Mount Rushmore coaches in the program, and in spite of recent mediocrity, the Tulsa job is regarded nationally as desirable. More than 50 coaches applied for the position.

“I found out first-hand, (during) the last 10 days, that the Tulsa basketball brand is still strong,” said Dickson, who 31 years ago and again during the Konkol search had the assistance of prominent TU alumnus and former Hurricane football athlete Bob West.

After the Tuesday news conference/pep rally, West acknowledged that for several years, his interest in Hurricane basketball had waned. West was in the room when Konkol and Dickson met on Sunday, and West says he once again feels invested in the TU basketball program.

“(Konkol) will be part of the community in a way that we haven’t (from a TU basketball coach) in a while,” West said. “I feel really good about this.”

Music was provided by TU band members. Streamers and balloons were everywhere. Every local media company was represented. Several Tulsa high school coaches attended. That’s important because TU’s recent success rate in local recruiting has been pitiful.

This event was an aggressive attempt by TU to impress its people. Food, wine, beer and soda were served. There were merchandise giveaways. Carson and Dickson worked the room, talking with donors, potential donors and everyday fans. Konkol could not have been more accommodating.

For more than 90 minutes after the new coach’s Q&A with reporters, Konkol coach talked and posed for photos with TU fans.

The news-conference portion of the event could not have ended in a better, sweeter manner. TU cheerleaders presented a birthday cake to Ethan, who turned 13 on Tuesday. The audience sang the “Happy Birthday” song.

“A birthday you’ll never forget,” Howard said to Ethan.

Traditionally, a TU news conference has been a buttoned-down, conventional, no-surprises type of deal. Everything about the Konkol introduction was a pleasant surprise. The Reynolds Center was heated by fresh energy.

As the media session ended and the party was about to begin, there was this from Howard, who for nearly 30 years has been the radio voice of Hurricane basketball and football: “I would say that (Konkol) is 1-0. He just won the press conference.”

