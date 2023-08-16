Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dec. 1 has become a heavy date on the career calendar of Bill Blankenship.

On Dec. 1, 2012, as the University of Tulsa’s second-year head football coach, Blankenship celebrated the Golden Hurricane’s 33-27 overtime triumph over UCF in the Conference USA Championship game played at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium. That Hurricane squad went on to beat Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl.

The 2012 Hurricane remains the only team in TU history to have achieved 11 wins, a conference title and a bowl victory.

On Dec. 1, 2014, after there had been two seasons of offensive issues and 19 losses, Blankenship was fired by TU.

It broke his heart. He hadn’t just been an employee of the university; he was a former Hurricane QB and an advocate for TU football during his time as the Union coach. Before getting the head-coaching position in 2011, he had been a TU assistant for four seasons.

On Dec. 1, 2017, at the end of Blankenship’s first season as the Owasso head man and in a game played on TU’s turf, he and the Rams defeated Union for the Class 6AI championship.

The pain of his TU situation was lessened by a great experience and sustained winning at Owasso. There was an additional state title in 2019 and a championship-game appearance last year.

A decade ago, Blankenship expected a lengthy run as the Tulsa coach. Philip Montgomery was his successor and fired by TU at the end of the 2022 season, and now former OU and Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson runs the football show at TU.

Weaved into Wilson’s mission statement is a determination to recruit aggressively and effectively in the Tulsa area. While Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City and New Orleans are teeming with prospects, Wilson said, those markets also are teeming with big-time college recruiters.

At high schools in or near Tulsa, he says, “we have a fighting chance. We’re not going to get them all, but we’re going to fight like hell. I can promise you that.”

During his recent TU Media Day Q&A reporters, Wilson mentioned that Blankenship had become an information source. An ally.

Instead grinding his teeth and holding a grudge against the University of Tulsa, Blankenship over the last eight months has become an occasional Wilson resource.

There was an infamous Montgomery decision to not recruit Locust Grove’s record-setting quarterback Mason Fine, and there were several examples of Montgomery signing a two- or three-star Texas kid when an exactly equal prospect could have been signed in Tulsa County.

Wilson vows to pursue those Tulsa County kids.

“I can only speak on what I’ve seen,” Blankenship said, “and what I’m seeing is that the TU staff now is way more involved locally.”

Wilson asked several prep coaches for their opinion on whether TU should host a summer camp. The coaches said yes. On July 27, 160 players were involved in a Wilson-hosted camp.

“We had a few good prospects,” Wilson reports, “and were able to make some scholarship offers from that camp.”

Jenks coach Keith Riggs indicates that the new TU staff has been “very active locally.”

Wagoner coach Dale Condict says TU coaches have “a much greater presence here” than was the case before Wilson was hired. That’s significant because the Wagoner program is talented but somewhat overlooked.

TU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Spurrier Jr. was a featured speaker during the recent Oklahoma Coaches Association clinic at the Southern Hills Marriott.

“I’m not advising coach Wilson on who to recruit or how to do his business,” Blankenship explained. “We’ve talked about the uniqueness of the Oklahoma high school spring practice schedule – how we’re different than Texas and we’re limited to a specific window of time in May.

“Coach Wilson calls to ask questions and soaks it all up.”

“Also,” Blankenship added, “we’ve discussed a little bit of University of Tulsa stuff.”

From numerous local coaches, Wilson says he has gotten positive feedback on the Hurricane program’s approach over the last eight months.

“We’re going to be at every high school,” Wilson stated. “We’re going to be seen. To me, every high school coach in this region – (the ones) I’ve talked to – (has) been very appreciative. I don’t care who it is – whether it’s my man Bobby Klinck over there at Sand Springs, an old OU guy; (and) I hit coach Blankenship a lot: ‘What do you think about this or this?’

“I hit (Union’s Kirk Fridrich) a lot. Those are some great programs and great coaches. At the same time, we’ve got commitments from guys who are from smaller schools in the area.”

Among current seniors who have TU scholarship offers are Bixby offensive tackle Brody Duffel, Broken Arrow tight end Derrick Osmond and edge rushers Danny Okoye of NOAH and Witt Edwards of Wagoner.

Current juniors who’ve scored TU offers: Union quarterback Shaker Reisig, offensive tackles Ryker Haff of Owasso and Javion Antai of Hale, Wagoner edge rusher Alex Shieldnight and Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin (who likely would play a different position at the college level).

Jenks sophomore running back Kaydin Jones, the son of Trojan football legend Kejuan Jones, got a Hurricane offer after having rushed for 1,200 yards as a Broken Arrow Tiger last season.

TU is said to be building relationships with senior offensive linemen Darian Melendez of Booker T. Washington, Payton Hawkins of Bixby and Evan McClure of Bixby; along with Wagoner QB Kale Charboneau, who also is a brilliant defensive player.

Only nine years have passed since Blankenship’s final season at TU, and yet Tulsa as a recruiting market seems to have changed. The talent pool looks to be deeper.

Bixby’s football growth is remarkable. Just since Blankenship became the Rams’ coach in 2017, Owasso players signed with Alabama (Cole Adams), Ohio State (Josh Proctor) and Florida (Chris McClellan).

Programs like Holland Hall’s and Lincoln Christian’s are sending Class 3A players to major-college football. A Metro Christian quarterback – Kirk Francis – is a Hurricane freshman.

When Blankenship was the Tulsa head coach, his critics complained that he too heavily recruited Oklahoma prospects. Wilson was a member of Sooner and Buckeye programs that contended for national titles. He knows what it takes to develop a winning college athlete, and he believes he can flourish at TU by recruiting most heavily in Texas, in Tulsa County, in the Oklahoma City area and in the smaller communities throughout the state.

“When I came (to TU), a lot of people seemed to know me from those nine years (on Bob Stoops’ OU staff). I think that has helped us,” Wilson said. “Maybe that was part of (TU athletic director Rick Dickson’s) thinking when he hired – that I checked the OU box. I didn’t realize that those OU years would carry such clout.

“I’ve always felt that no matter where you are, you always recruit in your backyard. Not every kid is going to come here, but our school can offer a great opportunity for all of these kids in this region.”

