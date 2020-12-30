Bill Haisten: At stake for the Golden Hurricane, an even more special place in program history

Philip Montgomery’s University of Tulsa football team is the program’s first since 1945 to have been ranked in as many as six consecutive Associated Press polls.

That distinction, along with Zaven Collins’ brilliance, two come-from-behind victories over nationally ranked opponents and the magic of the Tulane fourth quarter and overtime, should command for this Golden Hurricane squad a nice place in TU football history.

With a schedule that was shortened and maddeningly disrupted by COVID-related factors, the Hurricane nearly won the American Athletic Conference title and takes a 6-2 record into Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl clash with Mississippi State.

In a typical season, the Bulldogs would not be bowl participants. Mike Leach’s first Mississippi State team is 3-7 and ranks dead last nationally in rushing offense.

Mississippi State is an SEC member, however, and a TU win over any SEC opponent should be regarded as a signature accomplishment.

Collins is the most decorated defensive player in Hurricane history. While I’m not disappointed in his decision to retire from college football and focus on preparation for the NFL combine, I’m disappointed that he won’t be on the field in Fort Worth, Texas. He’s got a knack for game-changing plays.