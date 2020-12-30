Bill Haisten: At stake for the Golden Hurricane, an even more special place in program history

Philip Montgomery’s University of Tulsa football team is the program’s first since 1945 to have been ranked in as many as six consecutive Associated Press polls.
That distinction, along with Zaven Collins’ brilliance, two come-from-behind victories over nationally ranked opponents and the magic of the Tulane fourth quarter and overtime, should command for this Golden Hurricane squad a nice place in TU football history.
With a schedule that was shortened and maddeningly disrupted by COVID-related factors, the Hurricane nearly won the American Athletic Conference title and takes a 6-2 record into Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl clash with Mississippi State.
In a typical season, the Bulldogs would not be bowl participants. Mike Leach’s first Mississippi State team is 3-7 and ranks dead last nationally in rushing offense.
Mississippi State is an SEC member, however, and a TU win over any SEC opponent should be regarded as a signature accomplishment.
Collins is the most decorated defensive player in Hurricane history. While I’m not disappointed in his decision to retire from college football and focus on preparation for the NFL combine, I’m disappointed that he won’t be on the field in Fort Worth, Texas. He’s got a knack for game-changing plays.
If Tulsa defeats Mississippi State, it will have done so without the most gifted linebacker in program history.
And if Tulsa does prevail in its 22nd bowl appearance, where exactly does this team fit on the list of the best Hurricane teams?
Montgomery has NFL-caliber defensive personnel, a solid offensive line and really good wide receivers. Beating Mississippi State would be the final piece in defining this Hurricane team as one of the 10 best in program history.
Regardless of the Armed Forces Bowl outcome, the 2020 Hurricane will be remembered as having been a very interesting team that had two bad habits (big scoreboard deficits and penalties) and one great habit (recovering from big scoreboard deficits and penalties).
In a ranking of the better teams in University of Tulsa football history, you start with the 1933 squad that beat OU and Arkansas. During the ’40s, Henry Frnka-coached Golden Hurricane teams were nationally relevant and played in a pair of Sugar Bowls and an Orange Bowl.
Glenn Dobbs’ Hurricane staggered opponents with college football’s first truly dazzling passing game. Dobbs had a QB (Jerry Rhome for a nine-win team in 1964) and a wide receiver (Howard Twilley for an eight-win team in 1965) who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
In 1965, OU’s leading receiver had 35 catches. Oklahoma State’s leading receiver totaled 21 catches. Twilley finished with an incredible national-record total of 134.
John Cooper’s 1982 TU team beat OSU, had a nine-game win streak and finished 10-1 but didn’t get a bowl game.
With regard to high-end talent and achievement, the 10-win Hurricane of 1991 is considered by some — including me — to be the program’s gold standard.
Todd Graham coached a 10-win team in 2007, an 11-win team in 2008 and a 10-win team in 2010. As the only Tulsa team to record 11 wins while also capturing a conference title and scoring a bowl victory, Bill Blankenship’s 2012 Hurricane stands as the most accomplished group in program history.
Montgomery’s 2016 Hurricane also is a member of the program’s 10-win club.
On Thursday, Montgomery, defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie and the Tulsa players won’t give any thought to their place in history. They’ll be focused on containing Leach’s Air Raid passing attack and finding a way to conquer Mississippi State.
With a victory, the Tulsa guys would get a trophy and maybe some commemorative hats and T-shirts. As a beautiful bonus, they would be remembered as having been an elite Hurricane team — positioned forever on a high level of program importance.