What exactly is a moral victory?

Can it be that little bit of satisfaction after you didn’t quit when circumstances were especially bleak?

Against Wichita State on Sunday at the Reynolds Center, the University of Tulsa trailed by 24 points and looked for a while like its final deficit might be 35. The Golden Hurricane did battle during the final 4½ minutes, however, and twice pulled within eight points before losing again.

For the second time this season, the Shockers defeated TU. On Jan. 14, Wichita State beat the visiting Hurricane by only four points (73-69). The rebound totals that day: 30 for Tulsa, 30 for WSU.

In the Sunday rematch, and to the delight of the Wichita State fans who nearly filled section 106 at the Reynolds Center, TU led for a total of only 20 seconds as the Shockers were 86-75 winners.

Tulsa scored 31 points during the final seven minutes and still was sentenced to an 11-point home setback that dropped its records to 5-17 overall and a last-place 1-11 in the American Athletic Conference.

“You can lay down and say, ‘Let’s get this over with.’ That’s really not been our team, and I’m proud of them for that,” Tulsa coach Eric Konkol said. “Another positive is, we had another lively group of people coming to the Reynolds Center here today to support us. I know we’re not having the type of season that we’d all like, but people are continuing to come and support. That’s a big positive.”

One resounding, persistent negative, however, is Tulsa’s lack of rebounding.

At one point during Sunday’s second half, Wichita State had a 40-21 advantage on rebounds. The final difference was a less-stunning but also misleading 43-32. Tulsa got a lot of its rebounds while doubling its effort level down the stretch.

TU was handicapped by the absence of Anthony Pritchard, who was inactive for “health reasons” that are believed to not be serious. Pritchard may be back in uniform for Wednesday’s game at third-ranked Houston. In the Dec. 28 conference opener, Houston smashed Tulsa by 39 points.

Would Pritchard have made a difference on Sunday? Yes, of course. The former Webster star is a nice player, but he’s a 6-foot-2 point guard who isn’t expected to crash the boards.

TU’s designated rebounders were Sunday participants dominated during most of the game, and Sunday bore an unfortunate resemblance to 16 previous Hurricane game days. Tulsa has been out-rebounded in 16 of its 22 games this season.

Out-of-conference opponents Jackson State, Detroit Mercy, Murray State, Charlotte, Mississippi Valley State and Loyola Marymount all had better rebound totals than the Golden Hurricane.

Murray State had a staggering 54-31 edge on the boards. At East Carolina for a conference date, the Pirates hammered TU 40-23 in rebounds.

Before Sunday, TU was 346th nationally in rebounding margin for the season. There are 352 teams at the NCAA Division I level of college basketball.

Two high school athletes signed by Konkol in November were in the Reynolds Center for Wichita State-TU: 6-8 Jarred Hall of Lebanon, Tennessee; and 6-9 Matt Reed of Carrollton, Texas.

When Tulsa was minus-15 on rebounds by halftime, Konkol might have been tempted to have those kids change into Hurricane uniforms and start crashing the glass.

Size and scoring always are the first considerations in recruiting, but from guys like Hall and Reed – along with transfers who might wind up at TU – there has to be better rebounding than there has been this season.

The status quo has resulted in a 1-10 conference record. No moral victory can be pulled from being consistently outdone on a hustle stat like rebounding.