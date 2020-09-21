Bill Haisten: As there were 15 penalties at OSU, a lingering TU issue is ‘getting hard to watch’

While aware during the game that the University of Tulsa was flagged on a much-too-frequent basis, I still was jarred while studying the final stat sheet.
As a three-touchdown underdog at Oklahoma State, TU damaged its upset bid by getting penalized 15 times for 120 yards.
Fifteen penalties for a football team would equate to 35 turnovers by an NBA team or eight errors by a baseball team. At Stillwater over the weekend, TU’s 15 penalties were a glaring factor in a maddening 16-7 defeat.
If you’re serious about beating a ranked opponent on the road, you commit no more than a half-dozen penalties. At 15 penalties, you leave yourself with very little margin for error. At 15, you leave Boone Pickens Stadium with a knot in your gut.
The pandemic resulted in no spring practice for TU and a preseason camp defined by disruptions, so opening-day mistakes were expected. The same spring-practice and preseason challenges were universal throughout major-college football, though, and so far Tulsa is the only team in the country with as many as 15 penalties in a single game.
How rare is a total of 15 penalties?
For OU, there hasn’t been a 15-penalty game since 2005 Bedlam.
Mike Gundy has been OSU’s head coach for 195 contests. In only two of those —against Georgia in 2009 and at Arizona in 2012 — were the Cowboys penalized as many as 15 times.
Since the start of the 2019 season, penalties have been a terrible problem for Philip Montgomery and the Golden Hurricane. Last year, while defeated by Oklahoma State at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the Hurricane had 17 penalties.
In its last two meetings with OSU, Tulsa was penalized 32 times.
In seven of its last 12 games overall, the Golden Hurricane was penalized at least 10 times. During that span, Tulsa was the most penalized of all FBS programs.
This Saturday, Tulsa is a two-point underdog at Arkansas State (the same Arkansas State that prevailed at Kansas State on Sept. 12).
Losing injured running back Shamari Brooks is brutally unfortunate for the Golden Hurricane, but TU’s defense made a nice first impression last week. The Arkansas State defense won’t be on the same level as OSU’s, so TU absolutely has a chance to win in Jonesboro — unless penalties again are an issue.
They certainly were an issue in Stillwater.
Trailing 13-7 with 4½ minutes left, Tulsa had an opportunity to drive, score and win on OSU’s home field for the first time since 1951. Instead, within a span of four plays, there were three penalties. After a false-start infraction and a holding infraction, the Hurricane faced third-and-19 from its own 16-yard line.
“This is the ballgame right here,” ESPN’s Todd Blackledge said.
What happened next?
A penalty. TU’s 15th of the day.
Delay of game. Five more yards.
The Blackledge response: “This is getting hard to watch.”
TU’s better teams had clean penalty stats. The 11-3 Hurricane of 2008 was penalized four times per game and averaged only 37 penalty yards. For the 10-3 Hurricane of 2010, there were averages of four penalties and 42 penalty yards. For 11-3 Hurricane of 2012, there were 4.5 penalties and 42 yards per game.
For Montgomery’s 2016 squad that finished 10-3, there were six penalties and 53 yards per game.
No one intentionally commits an infraction. You know Montgomery and his assistants provide countless reminders that penalties are counterproductive, and yet Tulsa in its last 12 games has been penalized 116 times for 989 yards.
If Tulsa is penalized 15 times at Arkansas State, the 370-mile bus ride back from Jonesboro will feel like 989 miles.
