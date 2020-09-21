Bill Haisten: As there were 15 penalties at OSU, a lingering TU issue is ‘getting hard to watch’

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While aware during the game that the University of Tulsa was flagged on a much-too-frequent basis, I still was jarred while studying the final stat sheet.

As a three-touchdown underdog at Oklahoma State, TU damaged its upset bid by getting penalized 15 times for 120 yards.

Fifteen penalties for a football team would equate to 35 turnovers by an NBA team or eight errors by a baseball team. At Stillwater over the weekend, TU’s 15 penalties were a glaring factor in a maddening 16-7 defeat.

If you’re serious about beating a ranked opponent on the road, you commit no more than a half-dozen penalties. At 15 penalties, you leave yourself with very little margin for error. At 15, you leave Boone Pickens Stadium with a knot in your gut.

The pandemic resulted in no spring practice for TU and a preseason camp defined by disruptions, so opening-day mistakes were expected. The same spring-practice and preseason challenges were universal throughout major-college football, though, and so far Tulsa is the only team in the country with as many as 15 penalties in a single game.

How rare is a total of 15 penalties?

For OU, there hasn’t been a 15-penalty game since 2005 Bedlam.