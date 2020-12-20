Bill Haisten: As the passing game falters again, TU falls short of a signature achievement

When University of Tulsa coaches and players massed in their Nippert Stadium locker room at halftime, I wonder whether Philip Montgomery was tempted to make a championship-game change at quarterback.

The Golden Hurricane trailed Cincinnati 17-10. Tulsa senior QB Zach Smith was 6-of-19 passing. In this game and the two that preceded it, he had completed only 36% of his attempts.

TU traveled to Cincinnati with a strong defense, a productive run game and an uncommon resilience that was evident in four memorable comeback victories during the regular season.

The Hurricane combined those championship-caliber elements with an erratic passing game.

In the Golden Hurricane quest to get its program’s first league title since 2012, would Montgomery stand pat with a 36% passing game?

Or would the sixth-year Tulsa coach hand the offense to sophomore Davis Brin?

When the Nov. 19 Tulane-Tulsa game began, Brin was Tulsa’s third quarterback. By the end of the game, he was a hero. After Smith and backup Seth Boomer were injured, Brin saved the Hurricane with unbelievable fourth-quarter playmaking.