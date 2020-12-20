Bill Haisten: As the passing game falters again, TU falls short of a signature achievement

When University of Tulsa coaches and players massed in their Nippert Stadium locker room at halftime, I wonder whether Philip Montgomery was tempted to make a championship-game change at quarterback.
The Golden Hurricane trailed Cincinnati 17-10. Tulsa senior QB Zach Smith was 6-of-19 passing. In this game and the two that preceded it, he had completed only 36% of his attempts.
TU traveled to Cincinnati with a strong defense, a productive run game and an uncommon resilience that was evident in four memorable comeback victories during the regular season.
The Hurricane combined those championship-caliber elements with an erratic passing game.
In the Golden Hurricane quest to get its program’s first league title since 2012, would Montgomery stand pat with a 36% passing game?
Or would the sixth-year Tulsa coach hand the offense to sophomore Davis Brin?
When the Nov. 19 Tulane-Tulsa game began, Brin was Tulsa’s third quarterback. By the end of the game, he was a hero. After Smith and backup Seth Boomer were injured, Brin saved the Hurricane with unbelievable fourth-quarter playmaking.
Brin’s teammates were thrilled to have gotten an overtime victory over Tulane, but they didn’t seem surprised by what their third-team quarterback had done. It was a suggestion that everyone in the TU camp already knew what the rest of us learned that night: that Brin is a QB who seems to have high-end potential.
There was not another glimpse at that potential on Saturday, though. Montgomery stayed with Smith after halftime.
TU’s offensive line, running backs and defense played at championship levels. TU’s special teams rose to the occasion with big plays. During a rainy night in Ohio, however, Cincinnati remained undefeated by booting a final-play field goal and escaping with a 27-24 victory.
The Bearcats celebrated the conference title and the 20th consecutive in on their home field.
Before Saturday, the Cincinnati run defense was the AAC’s best. The Bearcats had allowed only 112.5 yards per game. Against that defense, Tulsa ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns (a 10-yarder by Corey Taylor II and an 8-yarder by Deneric Prince).
I didn’t forget about the fourth-quarter penalty. The Tulsa defense deserves every syllable of the praise it has commanded this season, but there was a gruesome fourth-quarter penalty on Saturday.
For a fourth-and-2 situation from the Hurricane 24, and with one minute remaining in a 24-24 game, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell left his offense on the field. On the Bearcat sideline, you know there was the hope that anxious Tulsa defenders would commit an offside infraction.
That’s exactly what happened. Tulsa defenders jumped into the neutral zone. Flags flew. Three plays later, Cincinnati’s Cole Smith nailed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.
In previous home victories this season, Cincinnati scored 49 points against Memphis, 38 against Houston and 55 against East Carolina. As the Hurricane defense limited the Bearcats to ordinary statistics and 27 points, Tulsa didn’t need a superhuman passing game to win this game. Tulsa needed only a reasonably effective passing game, which on a wet night might have been 58% with one interception instead of two.
The Montgomery-Smith relationship dates to their previous football lives, when Montgomery was a Baylor assistant and Smith a high school junior in Grandview, Texas. The American Athletic Conference Championship game was Smith’s 30th start in a career that began at Baylor.
For Smith, there was a transfer to TU, a reunion with Montgomery and two seasons as the Hurricane starter, and on Saturday there was 13-of-30 passing.
With 4:50 left to play, Smith released a deep ball that was touched not by one Cincinnati defender, but by two Cincinnati defenders before it miraculously dropped into the hands of Sam Crawford Jr. for a 54-yard gain.
A minute later, on third-and-8 from the Bearcat 13, Smith responded with his best throw of the night. In a crowded pocket, he stepped forward and fired a score-tying touchdown strike to JuanCarlos Santana.
Before the Crawford-Santana sequence, Smith was 11-of-27 for 99 yards and two interceptions. If the footballs were a little damp, they were damp for both QBs. Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder finished 19-of-29 for 269 yards and one TD. He wasn’t intercepted.
Since 2016, when Dane Evans became the Tulsa career leader in passing yards and touchdowns, the Hurricane passing game just hasn’t been very good. Not consistently good, for sure. The 2020 Hurricane hasn’t capitalized on a very nice collection of receivers.
That’s why I wondered on Saturday whether Montgomery might give Brin another shot at greatness.
Against Tulane last month, in slightly more than one quarter plus an overtime period, Brin was 18-of-28 passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a TD.
Montgomery has assembled the pieces necessary to contend for an American championship, but he won’t get one of those beautiful trophies until his passing game more consistently functions as it did on Nov. 19.
