Bill Haisten: As Keylan Boone makes a ‘huge’ next move, might he land at TU or ORU?

Keylan Boone played basketball with Lindy Waters III (during the 2019-20 season at Oklahoma State) and against Brady Manek (both in high school, when Boone starred at Memorial while Manek starred at Harrah; and in Bedlam games as Manek was an OU Sooner).

Today, Waters and Manek are role models for the 21-year-old Boone, who after three seasons at OSU submitted his name to the transfer portal.

Undrafted out of OSU, Waters played for the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League and for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League before he was signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As a Cowboy senior, Waters averaged 10.5 points per game. Against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, he scored 25 points for the Thunder.

With the Sooners in 2020-21, Manek averaged 10.8 points on 42% shooting. He transferred to North Carolina. This weekend, as he averages 15.2 points on 50% shooting, Manek performs on center stage at the Final Four.

Driven by belief and a commitment to gym time, Waters secured an NBA contract. Manek joined a Tar Heel roster loaded with blue-chip athletes and now is among the more talked-about players in the NCAA Tournament.

Waters and Manek bet on themselves, and Boone says he’s doing the same now. He believes he can be an effective every-game starter, and he wants that opportunity, and that’s why he’s in the portal.

Having been a role player for three seasons at Oklahoma State, Boone aspires to become an important member of a college team and better position himself for the first chapter in a bid for a professional basketball career.

While his college stats have been modest (a 6.0-point scoring average for the 2021-22 Cowboys), he’ll get a chance to play professionally because he’s 6-foot-8 and has the ability to impact games from 3-point range.

“This is huge for me. So huge,” Boone told the Tulsa World. “This next season and the two years after that — it determines everything. Sometimes, you have to relocate to find your rhythm.

“My next school, I’m looking to be one of the leaders. A scoring-minded wing. A 3-and-D guy (3-pointers and defense) who puts in the work. With this move, I’m asking for a lot, but I have to work for it. I’ll be a gym rat.”

At Memorial, twin brothers Keylan and Kalib Boone were twin-tower playmakers for three state championship teams. They’ve been roommates since arriving in Stillwater. While Kalib decided to stay with the Cowboys, Keylan has launched the process of finding his next destination.

Might the University of Tulsa or Oral Roberts be Keylan’s landing spot? Each school is on his radar. He says new Golden Hurricane coach Eric Konkol made a positive first impression.

“(Konkol) is a good guy. He sounds like a winner,” Keylan Boone said. “I talked with him. He’s a good man. ORU, they texted me and I talked to their head coach (Paul Mills) on the phone. They’ve had a pretty good run here lately.

“I don’t have a list (of possible destinations). I don’t have a top five. I’m still trying to figure all of this out.”

Now at 205 pounds after having been a 170-pound Memorial senior in 2019, Boone says he plans to make a transfer decision no later than May 10.

A Tulsa basketball figure said this about Keylan Boone: “If he transfers to a school far from Oklahoma, he’ll just be No. 21 to those fans. At first, anyway. If he transfers to TU or ORU, he’ll be Keylan Boone. He would be well-known from the start. If he’s at TU, he would have another good Tulsa player (former Webster star Anthony Pritchard) as a teammate. The TU program has been needing players the fans know and can cheer for.”

For the first time in their lives, the 21-year-old Boone twins won’t share the same address.

“The first time I told Kalib about (the possibility of a transfer), he was supportive,” Keylan said. “Everybody knows we’re twins. That’s been the (storyline) forever, but a transfer is the best route for me, just like staying at OSU is the best route for K.B.

“It’s going to be a little off, yeah. It’s going to be different, but it’s part of growing up and maturing. There’s a lot of room to mature. This will help me evolve. Instead of needing K.B., I’ll miss him. He’ll do his thing and I’ll do mine.”

While with the Cowboys, Keylan Boone played in 80 games but made only 10 starts. When a 3-point shooter is in the 38-42% range on conversions — and especially when he’s a match-up problem at 6-8 — he’s going to help any team. During the 2021-22 Cowboy season, Keylan averaged only 18 minutes per game and was good on only 31% from that distance.

His best performance this season: During a 13-point home win over Texas, he scored 17 points. He was 5-of-7 on 3s. Keylan Boone played 27 minutes that day. In 17 other games, however, he was on the floor for less than 20 minutes. In five games, he played no more than 13 minutes.

Keylan is like any other shooter — more effective when there’s consistency with his minutes and opportunities. I’m thinking if he plays at least 28 minutes a game instead of 18, his offensive game should flow in a 15-points-per-game manner that just didn’t happen when his role was so inconsistent at Oklahoma State.

“My biggest advice is for Keylan to take care of everything academically, address all of the little things that go into being a student-athlete, and then have a smooth transition,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “Put a bow on these three years in Stillwater.

“Keylan isn’t sad about his time at OSU and has no regrets. This is the first time Keylan makes a decision just for Keylan.”

This transfer process actually involves three decisions: Keylan’s split from the Cowboys, moving away from his brother and finding the right fit with his next squad. While he acknowledges that TU and ORU are options, he says he’s open to attending school on the East Coast, on the West Coast or somewhere in the middle.

“I’m comfortable with playing anywhere,” Keylan said. “I’m not afraid of change. Change is normal. Sometimes, it needs to happen.”

