Bill Haisten: As fight videos get 2.1 million views, TU gets too much of the wrong type of attention

The Armed Forces Bowl brawl probably was seen and discussed by more people — including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack — than any game or play in the history of the Golden Hurricane program.
On YouTube, there are several Tulsa-Mississippi State fight videos. The four most-watched of those have been viewed a combined total of 2.1 million times.
Compare that number to this one: A Zaven Collins video, featuring dynamic highlights from Tulsa’s All-American linebacker, has been viewed about 9,000 times.
“It’s utterly disgraceful,” Finebaum said of the violence that transpired at the end of Mississippi State’s 28-26 victory over Tulsa. “There were problems before the game. When you know that’s going to be an issue — and it was an issue and it was chippy the whole game — the coaches have to take control and talk to their team. You have to send a message: ‘When the game is over, get out of here.’”
Because none of the officials or coaches had the common sense to keep two angry teams separated after the Thursday game, there was near the TU sideline one of the more vicious examples of real fighting ever on a college football field.
“We've all been around the game. There are fights in football,” Herbstreit said. “But to this level — where the police are coming in and people need to be arrested — there needs to be consequences to send a message not just to these coaches and to these players, but to the entire country, that this will not be tolerated.”
“I hope the powers that be will drop some serious fines on the coaches,” Herbstreit continued, “and drop some suspensions on some of these players.”
There were press-release statements from TU athletic director Rick Dickson and head coach Philip Montgomery.
Dickson: “Be assured this incident is being thoroughly reviewed and the appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken. ... I apologize to the loyal alumni and fans who witnessed such a troubling end to an otherwise successful season.”
Montgomery: “I’m sick about this ending to what was an otherwise incredible season for a talented team.”
Until TU formulates its definitive response, don’t expect to read or hear any fresh reaction from university personnel, coaches or athletes. There won’t be media availability for at least a few more days.
There are indications that TU is moving fast. School officials are said to have committed the entire weekend to this situation. TU football personnel are said to disagree strongly with Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s contention that Hurricane players instigated pregame friction.
While addressing the brawl, Herbstreit targeted Leach: “Mike Leach should be embarrassed. His postgame interview and what he said: ‘Hey, it’s football. Hey, it’s physical. It's going to happen.’
“Are you kidding me, Mike? You should be embarrassed about your program and what it did.”
You never know when an athlete might decide to tweet a rant, but considering the anger/embarrassment level of TU officials, I’d be stunned if controversial social-media activity were to emanate from the Hurricane program.
Nearly as mind-blowing as the fight video was a subsequent video of Mississippi State’s Malik Heath, who in the Bulldog locker room celebrated his kicking of fallen TU safety TieNeal Martin during the melee.
During his TU-Mississippi State commentary, Pollack made reference to Heath: “The fact that you jump up and cleat somebody — you should be kicked out of the sport.”
Presumably, with regard to possible punishments for coaches and suspensions for players, the TU athletic department will make determinations and present recommendations to the top levels of the university administration.
Decisions could be announced within a matter of days. Not weeks.