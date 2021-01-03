Bill Haisten: As fight videos get 2.1 million views, TU gets too much of the wrong type of attention

The Armed Forces Bowl brawl probably was seen and discussed by more people — including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack — than any game or play in the history of the Golden Hurricane program.

On YouTube, there are several Tulsa-Mississippi State fight videos. The four most-watched of those have been viewed a combined total of 2.1 million times.

Compare that number to this one: A Zaven Collins video, featuring dynamic highlights from Tulsa’s All-American linebacker, has been viewed about 9,000 times.

“It’s utterly disgraceful,” Finebaum said of the violence that transpired at the end of Mississippi State’s 28-26 victory over Tulsa. “There were problems before the game. When you know that’s going to be an issue — and it was an issue and it was chippy the whole game — the coaches have to take control and talk to their team. You have to send a message: ‘When the game is over, get out of here.’”

Because none of the officials or coaches had the common sense to keep two angry teams separated after the Thursday game, there was near the TU sideline one of the more vicious examples of real fighting ever on a college football field.