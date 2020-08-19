While reflecting on 7½ years as the University of Tulsa’s athletic director and discussing his move to an NCAA position, Derrick Gragg shared a fairly stunning statistic.
It’s a hot-potato problem that will be passed from Gragg to TU’s next athletic director.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, Gragg reported on Wednesday, the TU athletic department’s operating budget is less what it was during in 2013-14 – his first full year on the job.
TU was dogged by money problems even before the pandemic, and now the university must identify a new athletic director.
Next month, Gragg departs for Indianapolis, where he becomes the NCAA’s new Senior Vice President for Inclusion, Education and Community Engagement.
As it’s unlikely that TU will hire its next AD before Gragg is finished on Sept. 17, an interim athletic director will be necessary. TU has not announced who that interim person will be. At the top of the university hierarchy, with Janet Levit, there is an interim occupant of the president’s office.
As Gragg talked with media members, he was asked about TU’s commitment to athletics and whether he might have sensed a shift since the coronavirus crisis resulted in a cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and already has affected the 2020 football season.
In five or 10 or 20 years from now, Gragg was asked, will Golden Hurricane football and basketball still be played?
“Athletics have always been a fabric of this institution,” he replied. “I tell people all the time that the university was formed in 1894 (and) the football program came along in 1895, and has played almost every year since then – through two world wars, when a lot of schools stopped.
“I know that the people who really support this (athletic department) will continue to support it.”
The question is whether that support is expressed in the form of donations. Fund-raising is said to have been an issue for several years. While TU’s American Athletic Conference television revenue is far beyond what was collected as a Conference USA member, ticket revenue can’t be very healthy.
Basketball attendance has been poor for 15 years and football attendance has been disappointing for decades.
Before Gragg was hired away from Eastern Michigan University in 2013, I called former Hurricane athletic director Judy MacLeod with questions about the industry perception of the TU athletic director position.
“All jobs have their own particular challenges,” said MacLeod, now the Conference USA commissioner. “But yes, I do think TU is viewed as a good job.
“You have to embrace the uniqueness of TU. If don’t embrace it, you’re probably going to struggle.”
Gragg is a super smart, consistently accessible and principled man who had a brutally tough assignment at TU. There really is only one criticism of his management performance: the salaries of his football and basketball head coaches.
The combined income of football’s Philip Montgomery and basketball’s Frank Haith – both of whom were hired by Gragg – is in the neighborhood of $3 million. The pay of today’s coaches more than doubles the combined pay of their predecessors (football’s Bill Blankenship and basketball’s Danny Manning).
Montgomery and Haith got unprecedented TU money because the school gained membership in a bigger conference – the AAC.
I’ve never gotten a look at TU’s books and never will, but when you hear for years that money is a problem, then it probably is. Considering where the university apparently stands on athletics fund-raising and definitely stands on football-basketball attendance, there should be a salary cap at 11th and Harvard: no more than $1 million a year for a football coach and no more than $750,000 for a basketball coach.
When TU does start the process of searching for an athletic director, there should be three internal candidates: Crista Troester, TU’s executive senior associate athletic director; Brian Scislo, a senior associate athletic director; and Jerry Ostroski, a former Hurricane All-American offensive lineman who in 2019 became the TU athletic department’s Director of Premium Seating. In effect, the well-connected Ostroski has a fund-raising position.
Another name to consider: Dave Rader, the former TU quarterback and head coach who since 2016 has served as a state Senator.
While Gragg says he won’t want direct involvement in the selection of his successor, he’s open to providing advice to TU officials or answering questions from applicants.
“I don’t think (TU) will have a problem with getting a great slate of candidates,” Gragg said. “One of my mentors told me one time, ‘For every guy like you and me, there are 10 more guys and women who are just like us – just as good. Some of us get lucky or are blessed.’
“I’ve been blessed to be here for seven years and it’s been a good ride. I think they’ll get a great person to replace me.”
That great person, as MacLeod said, must “embrace the uniqueness of TU” and accept some heavy circumstances.
Twitter: @billhaisten