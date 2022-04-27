Bill Haisten: As Captain Cane goes to mascot heaven, might TU consider a nickname change?

In a few paragraphs, I’ll ask whether the university should do more than just retire the Captain Cane mascot. I’ll ask whether TU should consider a comprehensive rebranding that would include a nickname change.

But first, a basketball question: What will Eric Konkol’s first season look like?

After 2021-22 attendance was the program’s worst in more than 40 years, the 2022-23 average will be a legitimate 4,000 per game. A nice first step in the Golden Hurricane’s recovery. I’ve seen the future of TU offensive basketball, and his name is Brian “BB” Knight. He’s a recently signed, 6-foot-6 high school senior from the Houston area.

I saw Knight shoot in the Reynolds Center practice gym. On 40 attempts from 3-point range, he converted 35 times. Knight and Anthony Pritchard should be a dynamic combo for the Golden Hurricane.

Konkol’s practices are energetic and competitive. My favorite drill: fast-paced, half-court scrimmaging with a 12-second shot clock and a great emphasis on ball movement.

Will the TU football program offer a scholarship to Bixby’s Dylan Hasz?

A lot of Tulsa-area high school football people are monitoring this process. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Hasz will be a senior during the 2022 season and is one of the top five players in the state. His twin brother Luke, a tight end, is committed to Arkansas. Dylan is a receiver/defensive back and a brilliant playmaker/defender. A great tackler. There’s probably not a better two-way player in Oklahoma. His varsity record is 24-0.

TU did not recruit Mason Fine and Brennan Presley, and TU was fortunate to sign the state’s best defensive player — Owen Ostroski — after making him wait way too long for some love. Dylan Hasz has offers from three FCS schools and a Division II school (Central Oklahoma). It is said that multiple Power Five programs have offered to accept Hasz as a preferred walk-on. He visited Arkansas.

His dad — Darren Hasz — was a Golden Hurricane H-back and a member of TU’s 10-2, Freedom Bowl-winning squad. That 1991 Tulsa team was Oklahoma’s only major-college football team to have a 10-win season during the ’90s.

I’m not the only one who believes Dylan Hasz is good enough to play at Tulsa, but will the Hurricane step up with an offer? If he were from Longview, Texas, or the Dallas-Fort Worth area, would he already have a TU offer?

University President Brad Carson announced on Twitter than Captain Cane is finished. TU is considering new mascot options. Would the university also consider retiring its “Golden Hurricane” nickname and rebranding with something fresh?

TU’s football teams originally were known as the Golden Tornadoes — “golden” because of the jersey color and “tornadoes” because Oklahoma is synonymous with severe weather.

TU learned that another school’s teams already were the Golden Tornadoes, so in 1917 there was an in-season switch to Golden Hurricane. Not Hurricanes. Hurricane.

TU doesn’t have an identity crisis, but it absolutely has an identity problem. During a ridiculously high percentage of TU football and basketball telecasts, or when referred to by various national media figures, Tulsa teams are called the “Hurricanes".

Even network-level analysts make that lazy mistake, and they do it in spite of instructions published on page 6 of every TU football press release: “We are ... The University of Tulsa, not Tulsa University. We are ... TU, not UT. We are ... the Golden Hurricane, not Hurricanes (no ‘s’).”

I messaged about 40 sports-minded people in the Tulsa area, soliciting nominations on a new TU nickname — if ever TU were to consider such a move. There were several Golden Drillers suggestions and a couple of Roughnecks suggestions. I don’t think the baseball Drillers would appreciate that.

There were Tornadoes and Twisters. Golden Wildcats. Golden Storm. Another nomination was so ridiculous that I refuse to type it.

From two contacts, there were interesting submissions: the Blue Flame (from Chuck Perry, the superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools); and Gold (from former Fox 23 news anchor Lynn Casey, the wife of Fox 23 sports director Nathan Thompson). Thompson even designed a Tulsa Gold logo, using the classic Tulsa script signature.

I like Blue Flame and Gold because they’re different. Perry explained that the Blue Flame was a famous engine used to power early models of the Corvette.

Gold is short and sweet and easily marketable. You don’t completely divorce yourself from the school’s “golden” heritage, but you scratch the “hurricane.”

“Third-and-4 for the Gold.”

“Touchdown, Gold.”

“A seven-game win streak for Eric Konkol’s Gold squad.”

Surely even the most inept analyst wouldn’t refer to a Tulsa team as “the Golds.”

I’m not proposing that a nickname change should happen. Instead, I am asking whether it might have value. “Hurricane” and “Oklahoma” are not synonymous, so the name never made sense.

A nice bonus potential: If there were a well-received name change and cool designs on imagery, the University of Tulsa might experience a nice increase in merchandise sales. Like every other school in the country, TU is starved for revenue.

Carson and University of Tulsa decision-makers did the right thing in pulling Captain Cane from the sideline and baseline of Hurricane games. There are indications that there will be a new mascot, so I would expect an unveiling no later than mid-summer.

As a big, goofy dude with a foam-rubber sword and perfect teeth, Captain Cane just wasn’t an effective mascot. I’m sure he now is in mascot heaven, seated at a card table with other discarded entertainers like Boomer the Cannon, Dandy (a New York Yankees embarrassment in 1979-81), Ribbie and Roobard, Crazy Crab and Junction Jack.

