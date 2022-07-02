Bill Haisten: 'And Sam's is still next door' — the story of Tulsa legend Henry Primeaux

When Henry and Jane Primeaux arrived in Tulsa 31 years ago, Henry shared a prediction with friends and associates: “In two years, everybody in town is going to know who we are.”

Because of Primeaux’s expertise in the car-sales business, his television commercials, his big personality, and his and Jane’s immediate generosity with local charities, it took only a few months for Primeaux fingerprints to be all over this city.

Also, there was Henry’s drive to be a connected figure in the Tulsa sports world. When the 1991 University of Tulsa football team played home games, it did so on a new turf. Primeaux helped the university with that purchase. Branded on the turf was a “Crown Buick” logo.

As Primeaux eventually gained a greater share of the dealership's ownership, Crown Buick ultimately became Crown Auto World and its TV commercials were a hit.

Everybody in town was aware of the tagline. His New Orleans Cajun accent on full display, Primeaux would end each of his Crown Auto World spots with this: “4444 S. Sheridan, and Sam’s is still next door.”

The “Sam’s” was a Sam’s Club retail warehouse store. The “Sam’s is still next door” line was frowned upon by an advertising consultant. During the ’60s and ’70s, Primeaux worked for a New Orleans ad agency. He liked the Sam’s reference, so it became a staple of his ads.

Sam’s Club is owned by the Walmart company. One day, Primeaux took a call from Walmart founder Sam Walton, who expressed appreciation for the “Sam’s is still next door” mentions.

During the Crown Auto World years, while Henry and Jane were passengers on a California vineyard tour bus, a passenger exclaimed, “Hey, you’re Henry Primeaux!”

Yes, he was Henry Primeaux, and he still is Henry Primeaux — but today he is a frustrated and less healthy version of himself.

Born in 1941 and christened during the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 — the date of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor — Primeaux at 80 is nearly constantly connected to an oxygen machine.

In spite of having never smoked cigarettes, which is remarkable in that he was a young person when most other young people did smoke, Primeaux is battling a serious lung condition. There were hospitalizations in November and last month. He sold Crown Auto World in 2000 and later owned Primeaux Kia for several years, but now is retired from everyday involvement in car sales.

“I’m sick,” he explained, “and the prognosis keeps getting worse and worse. Jane and I used to go everywhere and do everything, but now it’s tough for me to get out.

“It’s not that I don’t want to go out. I do. I miss it all so much.”

Laissez le bon temps rouler!

In the Primeaux home in south Tulsa, Laissez le bon temps rouler! is painted above an arched kitchen entry. It’s Cajun French for “let the good times roll.”

It’s the unofficial motto of New Orleans and seems to be the official motto of fun-loving Jane and Henry Primeaux.

While Henry was a multi-sport athlete at Holy Cross High School for boys, Jane Velcich attended an all-girls school — St. Mary’s Dominican. Mutual friends believed they might click as a couple. Jane and Henry had never met before a blind date at the St. Mary’s Christmas dance. They were 11th-graders. They’ve been together ever since.

They were married in July 1960 and honeymooned at the Sun-n-Sand Motel in beautiful Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Their room rate: $15. Henry was a Navy Reservist who served on the USS Batfish submarine, which today is on display in Muskogee.

Before New Orleans built the Superdome, the Saints played at old Tulane Stadium. On the same row, Henry Primeaux and famous New Orleans trumpeter Al Hirt each had several seats.

When Primeaux was 30, he was involved in the management of the career of Tom Dempsey, who in spite of a right-foot deformity became a right-footed kicker for the Saints. Against Detroit in 1970, Dempsey crushed a league-record 63-yard field goal. That record stood for 43 years.

Henry worked in the advertising business until he and Jane moved to Arlington, Texas, during the early ’80s. While in Texas, Henry got involved in the car business. When there was an opportunity to manage Crown Buick in Tulsa, he and Jane made the move.

All three of their adult children — Joann, Lisa and Henry Joseph — also wound up in the Tulsa area, and they’re all still here today. Jane and Henry have seven grandchildren.

During their time in Oklahoma, Henry and Jane may have attended more black-tie functions than any other Tulsa couple. It’s impossible to calculate how much money they helped generate for Tulsa museums, the Signature Symphony and the Tulsa Ballet. The Primeauxs have been advocates of the Big Brothers & Sisters program and several other organizations that can’t function without donations.

In many of the Crown Auto World commercials, Henry used those 30 seconds not to brag about his cars, but to promote upcoming events involving entities he supported.

“Henry and Jane have done so much good for so many people,” said Dr. Jim Higgins, a Tulsa cardiologist and one of Henry’s closest friends. “They weren’t generous because they trying to impress people and sell cars. Jane and Henry are just really good-hearted people.”

‘You’ve got to go through Henry’

After arriving in Tulsa, Henry Primeaux’s first mission was to become a significant figure in the support of University of Tulsa sports. His introductory message basically was, “How can I help?”

There were relationships with Mike Case and Rick Dickson (who was the university’s athletic director during the early ’90s and now is again). There were relationships with Tubby Smith and Bill Self.

Hurricane head coaches and administrators drove courtesy vehicles provided by Primeaux. In 1991, Dickson rolled around town in a Buick Regal.

“Before we came to Tulsa, “ Primeaux says, “the only tie I had to TU was that I bet on a lot of TU football games when Jerry Rhome was the quarterback in the ’60s.”

In 1994, two nights before the Golden Hurricane basketball team clashed with eventual national champion Arkansas in a Sweet Sixteen game played in Dallas, Primeaux treated TU players, coaches, support staff and administrators to an extremely pricey Del Frisco’s steakhouse feast.

“Henry Primeaux is the perfect example of TU and the importance of its connection with the greater Tulsa community,” Dickson said. “Henry embraced me and TU without any previous connection. I’m forever indebted to him.”

The second floor of the Primeaux house essentially is a museum. On display is an impressive collection of items like Babe Ruth- and Mickey Mantle-signed baseballs, along with a robe that was worn by Muhammad Ali.

As someone who loves boxing and was a member of the Oklahoma Boxing Commission, Henry Primeaux was a driving force in bringing Ali and rival Joe Frazier together for a Tulsa Charity Fight Night show.

In 1978, while attending an Ali tribute event at the Los Angeles Forum, Primeaux met and talked with the boxing superstar. Several years later, Ali and Primeaux crossed paths at the Salt Lake City airport.

Ali pointed at Primeaux, gave him one of those “I think I know you” looks and asked, “Henry? Is that right? Your name is Henry?”

Primeaux now says, “I still can’t believe that Ali remembered my name. It was one of the great joys of my life that I got to know him a little.”

Among Primeaux’s prized possessions are two championship rings given to him by Ali’s management people. Each is a Super Bowl type of ring, commemorating Ali’s body of work. The anchor inscription on each ring: ALI. In smaller, all-caps lettering, there is a PRIMEAUX engraving.

For six years, Primeaux was part of the group that owned the Tulsa Talons arena football team. The 2007 Talons were champions of the arenafootball2 league (better known as af2). During road-game broadcasts, Henry would serve as an analyst with play-by-play voice Rick Couri.

“Henry is the ultimate travel partner and a fantastic host on the road,” Couri said. “He was as competitive as anyone. You better believe it — officials all over that league heard his voice from behind the Tulsa bench.”

Couri remembers “a fantastic team dinner in Spokane, when Henry ordered an entire smoked salmon slab to be taken back to the players at the hotel.”

Tulsa boxing promoter Tony Holden wanted to use the Tulsa Convention Center for a Tommy Morrison title fight that would be televised on HBO. The Tulsa Oilers hockey team had a home game scheduled for that date: Oct. 29, 1993.

Holden was given this advice: “You’ve got to go through Henry Primeaux. He can make things happen.”

“Henry was amazing behind the scenes and it all came together,” Holden recalls. “We paid a nice amount to the Oilers to get the arena that night, and we had a huge event.”

That huge event had a shocking outcome: Morrison’s first-round knockout loss. During the rest of Morrison’s career, Primeaux was a Team Tommy insider.

Twenty years ago, Tony and Tina Holden’s Tulsa house was destroyed by fire. They and their two kids moved into Primeaux’s home for three months.

“Yeah, that was a terrible time. Henry insisted that we stay with them,” Holden said. “He’s one of the all-time good guys, but he was always a big-time guy, too. At the Fight Night shows, Henry was treated like a celebrity. People would get their picture taken with Henry just like they did with Ali.”

‘Never dreamed’ of leaving Tulsa

Jane and Henry Primeaux had the means and flexibility to live anywhere they wanted, but, Jane says, “with all of our children and grandchildren near Tulsa, we never dreamed of returning to our birth city of New Orleans.

“Over the years, each person in our family has established roots, made friends and, hopefully, made a difference. It’s home.”

Among those friends are Bill and Daryl Eaton, who arrived in Tulsa at around the same time that the Primeauxs did. Bill had a career with Amoco. He and Daryl transferred to Tulsa from Calgary, British Columbia.

Of Bill Eaton, Henry says, “He’s my drinkin’ buddy.”

“My wife and Jane became friends before Henry and I met,” Bill Eaton recalls. “Henry is a great storyteller and a great, great friend.”

Did the Eatons ever purchase a Primeaux car?

“Many,” Bill replied.

Every Tulsan of a certain age remembers Henry Primeaux, his car commercials and the “Sam’s is still next door” hook. What they might not have known is the reach of Henry and Jane’s impact on Tulsa. It’s been substantial.

Henry now has three identities: He is a New Orleans Cajun, he was a rock star in the car business and he is a Tulsa legend.

